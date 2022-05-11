Deutsche Post AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



11.05.2022 / 11:19

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Frank Last name(s): Appel

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Post AG

b) LEI

8ER8GIG7CSMVD8VUFE78

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005552004

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 37.635 EUR 57318.105 EUR 37.62 EUR 70575.12 EUR 37.61 EUR 5603.89 EUR 37.63 EUR 106530.53 EUR 37.615 EUR 43671.015 EUR 37.625 EUR 92557.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 37.6256 EUR 376256.1600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

10/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

