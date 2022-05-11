Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Post AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DPW   DE0005552004

DEUTSCHE POST AG

(DPW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/11 05:45:16 am EDT
37.34 EUR   +0.01%
05:22aDEUTSCHE POST AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/09DEUTSCHE POST AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/09DEUTSCHE POST AG : Barclays remains its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Post AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/11/2022 | 05:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.05.2022 / 11:19
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Frank
Last name(s): Appel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Post AG

b) LEI
8ER8GIG7CSMVD8VUFE78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005552004

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
37.635 EUR 57318.105 EUR
37.62 EUR 70575.12 EUR
37.61 EUR 5603.89 EUR
37.63 EUR 106530.53 EUR
37.615 EUR 43671.015 EUR
37.625 EUR 92557.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
37.6256 EUR 376256.1600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
10/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


11.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.dpdhl.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

74867  11.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1349561&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about DEUTSCHE POST AG
05:22aDEUTSCHE POST AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/09DEUTSCHE POST AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/09DEUTSCHE POST AG : Barclays remains its Buy rating
MD
05/09Deutsche Post Could Pursue M&A Deals
CI
05/09DEUTSCHE POST AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/06DEUTSCHE POST AG : Upgraded to Buy by Kepler Cheuvreux
MD
05/06TRANSCRIPT : Deutsche Post AG - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
05/05Belgium's Bpost beats Q1 profit forecast but warns of risk in 2022
RE
05/05DEUTSCHE POST AG : Gets a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
05/04Dhl global forwarding decarbonizes 100% of its global lcl ocean freight shipments
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE POST AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 85 982 M 90 565 M 90 565 M
Net income 2022 5 042 M 5 311 M 5 311 M
Net Debt 2022 17 248 M 18 168 M 18 168 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,21x
Yield 2022 4,82%
Capitalization 45 627 M 48 059 M 48 059 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 548 042
Free-Float 79,2%
Chart DEUTSCHE POST AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Post AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE POST AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 37,34 €
Average target price 63,26 €
Spread / Average Target 69,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Appel CEO & Head-Global Business Services
Melanie Kreis Head-Finance
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Werner Gatzer Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Andrea Kocsis Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE POST AG-33.97%48 059
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC-15.08%159 034
FEDEX CORPORATION-19.56%53 925
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-18.81%18 290
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-13.52%11 354
AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING COMPANY K.S.C.P.29.31%8 376