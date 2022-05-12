Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Post AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DPW   DE0005552004

DEUTSCHE POST AG

(DPW)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/12 04:43:02 am EDT
37.20 EUR   -1.63%
04:27aDEUTSCHE POST AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04:01aDHL and Volvo Trucks kick-off new zero emission cooperation with order for up to 44 electric trucks
AQ
05/11Deutsche Post To Spend $633 Million On E-mobility, Green Infrastructure In FY22
MT
Deutsche Post AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/12/2022 | 04:27am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.05.2022 / 10:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Mario
Last name(s): Daberkow

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Post AG

b) LEI
8ER8GIG7CSMVD8VUFE78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005552004

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
37.86 EUR 181728.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
37.8600 EUR 181728.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
11/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XSTU
MIC: XSTU


12.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.dpdhl.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

74921  12.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1350897&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
