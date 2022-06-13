Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Post AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DPW   DE0005552004

DEUTSCHE POST AG

(DPW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:34 2022-06-13 am EDT
33.66 EUR   -3.32%
05:08aDHL raises prices for parcel deliveries, calling it unavoidable
RE
05:02aDEUTSCHE POST AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
12:46aDHL's Freight-forwarding Arm Expects Global Supply Chain Woes To Ease In 2023
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Post AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/13/2022 | 05:02am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.06.2022 / 10:59
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Nikolaus
Last name(s): von Bomhard

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Post AG

b) LEI
8ER8GIG7CSMVD8VUFE78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005552004

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
35.00 EUR 490000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
35.0000 EUR 490000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
10/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


13.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.dpdhl.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

75825  13.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1373735&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
