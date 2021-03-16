Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/16 06:43:45 am
45.165 EUR   +0.55%
06:15aDEUTSCHE POST AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
02:14aDEUTSCHE POST AG  : Berenberg keeps its Buy rating
MD
03/15DEUTSCHE POST  : DHL Group Extends Logistics Partnership With Formula 1
MT
Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

03/16/2021 | 06:15am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

16.03.2021 / 11:14
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program
16 March 2021

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
WKN: 555200
ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 10 March 2021 until and including 12 March 2021, a number of 752,057 shares were bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (?) Purchased volume (?)
10 Mar 2021 265,126 43.5257 11,539,794.74
11 Mar 2021 281,172 44.2396 12,438,936.81
12 Mar 2021 205,759 44.8464 9,227,550.42
       
       
       
       
Total 752,057 44.1539 33,206,281.97
 

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 10 March 2021 until and including 12 March 2021 amounts to 752,057 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg
EVP Investor Relations
Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.


16.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.dpdhl.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1175641  16.03.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1175641&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
