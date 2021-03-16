Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Information on share buyback program
16 March 2021
Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
WKN: 555200
ISIN: DE0005552004
In the time period from 10 March 2021 until and including 12 March 2021, a number of 752,057 shares were bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.
Shares were bought back as follows:
|Date
|Number of shares acquired
|Average price (?)
|Purchased volume (?)
|10 Mar 2021
|265,126
|43.5257
|11,539,794.74
|11 Mar 2021
|281,172
|44.2396
|12,438,936.81
|12 Mar 2021
|205,759
|44.8464
|9,227,550.42
|Total
|752,057
|44.1539
|33,206,281.97
An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 10 March 2021 until and including 12 March 2021 amounts to 752,057 shares.
Contact:
Martin Ziegenbalg
EVP Investor Relations
Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000
This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.