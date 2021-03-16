Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

16 March 2021

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 10 March 2021 until and including 12 March 2021, a number of 752,057 shares were bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (?) Purchased volume (?) 10 Mar 2021 265,126 43.5257 11,539,794.74 11 Mar 2021 281,172 44.2396 12,438,936.81 12 Mar 2021 205,759 44.8464 9,227,550.42 Total 752,057 44.1539 33,206,281.97

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 10 March 2021 until and including 12 March 2021 amounts to 752,057 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000

