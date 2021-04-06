Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

06 April 2021

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 29 March 2021 until and including 01 April 2021, a number of 228,560 shares were bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (?) Purchased volume (?) 29 Mar 2021 0 0 0 30 Mar 2021 27,145 46.2837 1,256,371.04 31 Mar 2021 104,152 46.7002 4,863,919.23 01 Apr 2021 97,263 46.5891 4,531,395.63 Total 228,560 46.6035 10,651,685.90

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 10 March 2021 until and including 01 April 2021 amounts to 2,620,059 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.