Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Post AG    DPW   DE0005552004

DEUTSCHE POST AG

(DPW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/06 05:29:44 am
46.763 EUR   +0.52%
05:01aDEUTSCHE POST AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
04/02DEUTSCHE POST  : Zim Targets Monthly Delivery of 1 Million Doses
AQ
03/30DEUTSCHE POST  : DHL Express 2020 EBIT Soars 35% in 2020
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

04/06/2021 | 05:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

06.04.2021 / 11:00
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program
06 April 2021

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
WKN: 555200
ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 29 March 2021 until and including 01 April 2021, a number of 228,560 shares were bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (?) Purchased volume (?)
29 Mar 2021 0 0 0
30 Mar 2021 27,145 46.2837 1,256,371.04
31 Mar 2021 104,152 46.7002 4,863,919.23
01 Apr 2021 97,263 46.5891 4,531,395.63
       
       
       
Total 228,560 46.6035 10,651,685.90
 

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 10 March 2021 until and including 01 April 2021 amounts to 2,620,059 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg
EVP Investor Relations
Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.


06.04.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.dpdhl.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1180872  06.04.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1180872&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about DEUTSCHE POST AG
05:01aDEUTSCHE POST AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
04/02DEUTSCHE POST  : Zim Targets Monthly Delivery of 1 Million Doses
AQ
03/30DEUTSCHE POST  : DHL Express 2020 EBIT Soars 35% in 2020
MT
03/30DEUTSCHE POST AG  : Gets a Buy rating from Bernstein
MD
03/29DEUTSCHE POST AG  : Gets a Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
03/29DEUTSCHE POST AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
03/29DEUTSCHE POST  : CEO Virtual Roadshow (Europe), 29 March 2021
PU
03/26New Suez crisis adds to pandemic supply worries for European, U.S. retailers
RE
03/26PRESS RELEASE : Compleo sets course to further -2-
DJ
03/26PRESS RELEASE  : Compleo and wallbe to merge
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 70 160 M 82 916 M 82 916 M
Net income 2021 3 591 M 4 244 M 4 244 M
Net Debt 2021 14 174 M 16 751 M 16 751 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,1x
Yield 2021 3,05%
Capitalization 57 530 M 67 954 M 67 989 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 521 842
Free-Float 100%
Chart DEUTSCHE POST AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Post AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE POST AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 48,66 €
Last Close Price 46,52 €
Spread / Highest target 24,7%
Spread / Average Target 4,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Frank Appel CEO & Head-Global Business Services
Melanie Kreis Head-Finance
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Werner Gatzer Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Andrea Kocsis Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE POST AG14.86%67 954
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC2.11%149 496
FEDEX CORPORATION8.45%74 712
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.16.24%18 651
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-10.60%14 502
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.15.17%10 209
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ