Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

25 May 2021

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 17 May 2021 until and including 21 May 2021, a number of 632,689 shares were bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (?) Purchased volume (?) 17 May 2021 111,417 51.2476 5,709,853.85 18 May 2021 117,432 51.8277 6,086,230.47 19 May 2021 145,244 51.1706 7,432,222.63 20 May 2021 153,960 51.6025 7,944,720.90 21 May 2021 104,636 51.9973 5,440,789.48 Total 632,689 51.5479 32,613,817.32

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 10 May 2021 until and including 21 May 2021 amounts to 1,367,052 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.