Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

25.05.2021 / 12:01
Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Information on share buyback program 25 May 2021
Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany WKN: 555200 ISIN: DE0005552004
In the time period from 17 May 2021 until and including 21 May 2021, a number of 632,689 shares were bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 10 May 2021 until and including 21 May 2021 amounts to 1,367,052 shares.
Contact:
Martin Ziegenbalg
EVP Investor Relations
Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000
