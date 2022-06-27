Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

27 June 2022

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 20 June 2022 until and including 24 June 2022, a number of 892,041 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€) 20 June 2022 36,947 34.7700 1,284,647.19 21 June 2022 744,319 35.1414 26,156,411.71 22 June 2022 30,197 35.2062 1,063,121.62 23 June 2022 50,435 34.9722 1,763,822.91 24 June 2022 30,143 35.6359 1,074,172.93 Total 892,041 35.1354 31.342,176.36

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 08 April 2022 until and including 24 June 2022 amounts to 6,289,106 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000

