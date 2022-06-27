Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Post AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DPW   DE0005552004

DEUTSCHE POST AG

(DPW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:52 2022-06-27 am EDT
36.81 EUR   +2.53%
05:09aDEUTSCHE POST AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
12:57aMoody's Lifts Deutsche Post's Ratings Amid Sustained Positive Earnings Momentum
MT
06/24DEUTSCHE POST AG : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

06/27/2022 | 05:09am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

27.06.2022 / 11:07
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program
27 June 2022

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
WKN: 555200
ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 20 June 2022 until and including 24 June 2022, a number of 892,041 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€)
20 June 2022 36,947 34.7700 1,284,647.19
21 June 2022 744,319 35.1414 26,156,411.71
22 June 2022 30,197 35.2062 1,063,121.62
23 June 2022 50,435 34.9722 1,763,822.91
24 June 2022 30,143 35.6359 1,074,172.93
Total 892,041 35.1354 31.342,176.36
 

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 08 April 2022 until and including 24 June 2022 amounts to 6,289,106 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg
EVP Investor Relations
Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.


27.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.dpdhl.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1383855  27.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1383855&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
