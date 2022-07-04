Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Post AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DPW   DE0005552004

DEUTSCHE POST AG

(DPW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:03 2022-07-04 am EDT
35.86 EUR   +0.02%
05:29aDEUTSCHE POST AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
07/01DEUTSCHE POST AG : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
06/28Deutsche Post Accelerates 2022-2024 Share Buyback Program
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

07/04/2022 | 05:29am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

04.07.2022 / 11:27
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

04 July 2022

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
WKN: 555200
ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 27 June 2022 until and including 01 July 2022, a number of 3,286,942 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€)
27 June 2022 298,331 36.5812 10,913,305.98
28 June 2022 504,372 36.4842 18,401,608.92
  29 June 2022 827,823 35.8515 29,678,696.28
30 June 2022 826,623 35.2775 29,161,192.88
01 July 2022 829,793 35.9958 29,869,062.87
 
Total		 3,286,942 35.9069 118,023,866.93

 

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 08 April 2022 until and including 01 July 2022 amounts to 9,576,048 shares.

Contact:  

Martin Ziegenbalg
EVP Investor Relations
Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.


04.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.dpdhl.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1389865  04.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1389865&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
