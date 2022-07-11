Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

11 July 2022

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 04 July 2022 until and including 08 July 2022, a number of 990,107 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€) 04 July 2022 333,348 35.7839 11,928,491.50 05 July 2022 304,362 35.4668 10,794,746.18 06 July 2022 261,317 35.3964 9,249,681.06 07 July 2022 90,965 36.1582 3,289,130.66 08 July 2022 115 36.2208 4,165.39

Total 990,107 35.6186 35,266,214.79

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 08 April 2022 until and including 08 July 2022 amounts to 10,566,155 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000

