    DPW   DE0005552004

DEUTSCHE POST AG

(DPW)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:07 2022-07-11 am EDT
36.12 EUR   -0.65%
05:00aDEUTSCHE POST AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
07/08Dhl global forwarding and hapag-lloyd set an example for sustainable ocean transport by using advanced biofuel
AQ
07/07Deutsche Post DHL Unit, Hapag-Lloyd Team Up To Deploy Advanced Biofuels
MT
Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

07/11/2022 | 05:00am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

11.07.2022 / 10:58
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

11 July 2022

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
WKN: 555200
ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 04 July 2022 until and including 08 July 2022, a number of 990,107 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

  Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€)
  04 July 2022 333,348 35.7839 11,928,491.50
  05 July 2022 304,362 35.4668 10,794,746.18
    06 July 2022 261,317 35.3964 9,249,681.06
  07 July 2022 90,965 36.1582 3,289,130.66
  08 July 2022 115 36.2208 4,165.39
   
Total		 990,107 35.6186 35,266,214.79
           
           
                   

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 08 April 2022 until and including 08 July 2022 amounts to 10,566,155 shares.

Contact:  

Martin Ziegenbalg
EVP Investor Relations
Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.


11.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.dpdhl.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1395115  11.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1395115&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
