Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Information on share buyback program
22 August 2022
Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
WKN: 555200
ISIN: DE0005552004
In the time period from 15 August 2022 until and including 19 August 2022, a number of 1,124,062 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.
Shares were bought back as follows:
|Date
|Number of shares acquired
|Average price (€)
|Purchased volume (€)
|15 Aug 2022
|231,240
|40.2437
|9,305,953.19
|16 Aug 2022
|90,196
|40.5205
|3,654,787.02
| 17 Aug 2022
|80,720
|40.2489
|3,248,891.21
|18 Aug 2022
|370,534
|39.9534
|14,804,093.12
|19 Aug 2022
|351,372
|39.6279
|13,924,134.48
|
Total
|1,124,062
|39.9781
|44,937,859.02
An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 08 April 2022 until and including 19 August 2022 amounts to 13,467,450 shares.
Contact:
Martin Ziegenbalg
EVP Investor Relations
Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000
This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.