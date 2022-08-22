Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

22 August 2022

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 15 August 2022 until and including 19 August 2022, a number of 1,124,062 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€) 15 Aug 2022 231,240 40.2437 9,305,953.19 16 Aug 2022 90,196 40.5205 3,654,787.02 17 Aug 2022 80,720 40.2489 3,248,891.21 18 Aug 2022 370,534 39.9534 14,804,093.12 19 Aug 2022 351,372 39.6279 13,924,134.48

Total 1,124,062 39.9781 44,937,859.02

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 08 April 2022 until and including 19 August 2022 amounts to 13,467,450 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.