    DPW   DE0005552004

DEUTSCHE POST AG

(DPW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:22 2022-08-22 am EDT
38.61 EUR   -2.13%
04:05aDEUTSCHE POST AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
08/17Deutsche Post's DHL Supply Chain Expands Life Sciences Campus In Germany
MT
08/15DEUTSCHE POST AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

08/22/2022 | 04:05am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

22.08.2022 / 10:04
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

22 August 2022

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
WKN: 555200
ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 15 August 2022 until and including 19 August 2022, a number of 1,124,062 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€)
15 Aug 2022 231,240 40.2437 9,305,953.19
16 Aug 2022 90,196 40.5205 3,654,787.02
  17 Aug 2022 80,720 40.2489 3,248,891.21
18 Aug 2022 370,534 39.9534 14,804,093.12
19 Aug 2022 351,372 39.6279 13,924,134.48
 
Total		 1,124,062 39.9781 44,937,859.02

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 08 April 2022 until and including 19 August 2022 amounts to 13,467,450 shares.

Contact:  

Martin Ziegenbalg
EVP Investor Relations
Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.


22.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.dpdhl.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1424769  22.08.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1424769&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
