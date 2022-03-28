Deutsche Post : CEO DHL Express - UBS Virtual Roadshow (APAC & USA), 31 March 2022

We have reached a new performance level and are delivering stronger than ever
ON A NEW
LEVEL
JOHN PEARSON
CEO DHL EXPRESS
UBS Virtual Roadshow
March 2022
ON A NEW LEVEL
CONNECTING PEOPLE. IMPROVING LIVES.
We are delivering stronger than ever
Record EBIT of €8.0bn in 2021 - above guidance, driven by structural B2C e-commerce growth and B2B recovery
Closing most successful business year ever with strong Q4 peak season performance; Q4 Group EBIT of €2.2bnStrong FCF in 2021 of €4.1bn driven by business growth and sustainable improvement in cash generation
Dividend increasing by 33% to €1.80/share and €2bn share buyback program announced
Disclaimer
Deutsche Post AG published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 08:30:04 UTC.