Deutsche Post : CEO DHL Express - UBS Virtual Roadshow (APAC & USA), 31 March 2022

We have reached a new performance level and are delivering stronger than ever

ON A NEW

LEVEL

JOHN PEARSON

CEO DHL EXPRESS

UBS Virtual Roadshow

March 2022

DIVISIONAL DEEP-DIVES:

DIVISIONAL DEEP-DIVES:

ON A NEW LEVEL

CONNECTING PEOPLE. IMPROVING LIVES.

We are delivering stronger than ever

Financial Highlights:

Record EBIT of €8.0bn in 2021 - above guidance, driven by structural B2C e-commerce growth and B2B recovery

Closing most successful business year ever with strong Q4 peak season performance; Q4 Group EBIT of €2.2bnStrong FCF in 2021 of €4.1bn driven by business growth and sustainable improvement in cash generation

Dividend increasing by 33% to €1.80/share and €2bn share buyback program announced