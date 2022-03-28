Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Post AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DPW   DE0005552004

DEUTSCHE POST AG

(DPW)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Deutsche Post : CEO DHL Express - UBS Virtual Roadshow (APAC & USA), 31 March 2022

03/28/2022 | 04:31am EDT
We have reached a new performance level and are delivering stronger than ever

ON A NEW

LEVEL

JOHN PEARSON

CEO DHL EXPRESS

UBS Virtual Roadshow

March 2022

DIVISIONAL DEEP-DIVES:

DIVISIONAL DEEP-DIVES:

ON A NEW LEVEL

CONNECTING PEOPLE. IMPROVING LIVES.

We are delivering stronger than ever

Financial Highlights:

Record EBIT of €8.0bn in 2021 - above guidance, driven by structural B2C e-commerce growth and B2B recovery

Closing most successful business year ever with strong Q4 peak season performance; Q4 Group EBIT of €2.2bnStrong FCF in 2021 of €4.1bn driven by business growth and sustainable improvement in cash generation

Dividend increasing by 33% to €1.80/share and €2bn share buyback program announced

Disclaimer

Deutsche Post AG published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 08:30:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 83 858 M 92 142 M 92 142 M
Net income 2022 4 977 M 5 469 M 5 469 M
Net Debt 2022 16 703 M 18 353 M 18 353 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 4,25%
Capitalization 54 112 M 59 457 M 59 457 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 548 042
Free-Float 79,2%
Chart DEUTSCHE POST AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Post AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE POST AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 44,25 €
Average target price 66,17 €
Spread / Average Target 49,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Appel CEO & Head-Global Business Services
Melanie Kreis Head-Finance
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Werner Gatzer Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Andrea Kocsis Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE POST AG-21.75%59 457
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC0.47%187 592
FEDEX CORPORATION-12.40%58 719
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-23.37%17 227
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-9.99%12 619
GXO LOGISTICS, INC.-19.55%8 386