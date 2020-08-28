Deutsche Post : CEO Virtual Roadshow, 28 August 2020 0 08/28/2020 | 03:13am EDT Send by mail :

VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW Frank Appel, Group CEO August 28th, 2020 DPDHL Group Summary Strategy 2025 Divisional Deep-Dives Group Financial Backup VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020 PAGE 2 Q2 2020 Key Highlights As pre-released, Group EBIT back to growth in Q2 2020

pre-released, Group EBIT back to growth in Q2 2020 Strong cash flow development further testifies fundamentallystrongoperatingperformance

Position of strength allows to carefully steer cash utilization between balance sheet safety, employee bonus, growth investments and shareholderreturns VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020 PAGE 3 Q2 2020 Group Revenue GROUP €15,959m €+479m (+3.1%) Revenue growth yoy All in €m +368 +253+277 +167 -544 P&P Germany Express DGFF DSC DeCS Organic Growth Group: +7.0% +7.9% +11.2% -13.1% +17.4% +4.6% VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020 PAGE 4 EBIT back to growth in Q2 GROUP EBIT €912m (+18.6% yoy); +26.3% excl. 2019 One-offs, StreetScooter & 2020 asset impairments Note: No separation of COVID-19 impacts in €m +26.3% 1.101 +229 -99 912 872 -90 769 +103 Q2 2019 Q2 2019 One-offs Q2 2019 excl. Q2 Operating Q2 2020 excl. Q2 2020 Q2 2020 Q2 2020 EBIT Reported & StreetScooter 1) One-offs & performance One-offs & One-offs2) StreetScooter EBIT Reported StreetScooter StreetScooter 1) Q2 2019, One-offs:€-53m DSC restructuring costs, €-28m DeCS restructuring costs; StreetScooter: €-22m Q2 2020, One-offs:€-99m asset impairments triggered by lockdown VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020 PAGE 5 Q2 2020 EBIT, Divisional results and main drivers EBIT Q2 2019 +8.4% +49.2% 521 565 EBIT Q2 2020 in €m +53.2% -59.8% 177 264 124 190 87 >+100% 35 1 -18 Q2 2020 Comments P&P Germany EBIT growth mainly reflects measures initiated in 2018 (overhead reduction, yield management,…)

Parcel acceleration offsets volume decline in Dialogue Marketing Express TDI volumes flat yoy, recovering from April trough

Higher network cost balanced by cost & yield measures and higher ACS (air capacity sales) revenue DGFF Tight AFR market drives strong AFR gross profit and EBIT increase

Internal process optimization ongoing DSC Low activity levels & temporary shut- down of several customer operations

Profit contribution supported by customer portfolio and cost measures One-offs yoy: Q2 2019: €-53mrestructuring charges; Q2 2020: €-62masset impairment DeCS Strong growth in B2C

On track towards positive profit contribution in 2020 One-offs yoy: Q2 2019: €-28mrestructuring charges; Q2 2020: €-30masset impairment VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020 PAGE 6 Q2 2020 Cash Flow in €m Q2 2019 Q2 2020 vs. LY EBIT 769 912 +143 Depreciation/amortization 918 942 +24 Change in provisions -10 113 +123 Income taxes paid -235 -157 +78 Other 4 -7 -11 Changes in Working Capital -181 -157 +24 OCF 1,265 1,646 +381 Net Capex -1,188 -443 +745 Net cash for leases -572 -562 +10 Net M&A -8 -4 +4 Net interest -44 -32 +12 Free Cash Flow -547 605 +1,152 FCF (excl. B777 payments) 196 640 +444 incl. B777 payments: €35m in 2020; €743m in 2019 VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020 PAGE 7 Strong balance sheet and liquidity position 1.7x Net Debt / EBITDA (31.12.2019) LIQUIDITY No financial covenants on bonds and syndicated credit facility €4.6bn €2.0bn >€1.5bn Cash & cash Syndicated credit facility Bilateral credit equivalents (30.06.20) runs until 2024 (undrawn) lines (undrawn) Leases 10,301 7.812 Related to multi- year commitment on operating assets 3,066 in €m Net Debt EBITDA VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020 ~€500m 2020 maturities on financial liabilities Maturity Profile, Senior Bonds Average time to maturity 5 . 9 years €m 750 300 750 500 500 700 0 500 500 750 750 0 0 750 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 New bonds issued on May 13th 2020 Coupons: 0.375% (6-year), 0.75% (9-year), 1% (12-year) PAGE 8 Shareholder Returns defined by Finance Policy; 2020 dividend continuity assured Dividend proposal of €1.15 for FY 2019, stable yoy €1,15 €1,15 €1,15 €0,80 €0,85 €0,85 €1,05 €0,65 €0,70 €0,70 60% 59% 58% 53% 49% 50% 48% 52% 55% 55% 46% 40% 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Underlying Payout Ratio 1) Dividend payment of €1.4bn to DPDHL shareholders to be proposed at AGM on Aug 27th 1) Adjusted for non-recurring items when applicable VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020 FINANCE POLICY Target / maintain rating BBB+

Dividend payout ratio to remain between 40-60% of net profit (continuity and Cash Flow performance considered)

40-60% of net profit Excess liquidity will be used for share buybacks and/or extraordinary dividends PAGE 9 2020 EBIT guidance: Confirmed as introduced on July 7th, 2020 in € bn EBIT 2020 Group 3.5-3.8 P&P ~1.5 DHL 2.8-3.1 Corp. Functions ~ -0.75 Reported EBIT includes: ~ €-300m related to asset impairments (Q2, €-99m) & one-time payment (Q3e, ~ €-200m)

€-300m related to asset impairments (Q2, €-99m) & one-time payment (Q3e, ~ €-200m) One-time costs related to non-core business (StreetScooter, ~ €-400m) 2020 FCF ~1.4 Gross Capex ~2.9 (excl. leases) Tax Rate 22-24% FCF and Capex guidance includes ~ €300m Express intercontinental fleet renewal (B777) and ~ €-200mone-time payment VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020 PAGE 10 2020 Guidance: What is factored in GROUP EBIT guidance: €3.5-3.8bn,including in €m - €-99m asset impairments (Q2 2020) - ~ €-200mone-time payment (expected Q3 2020) - ~ €-400m StreetScooter 4,200-4,500 4.128 -80 4.048 +150-450 ~ -300 ~ -400 3,500-3,800 +4-11% growth FY2019 EBIT 2019 One-offs 2019 excl. 2020e 2020e excl. 2020e 2020e FY 2020e EBIT Reported & StreetScooter1) One-offs & Operating One-offs & One-offs2) StreetScooter Reported StreetScooter performance StreetScooter 1) 2019 One-offs: €+426m DSC China disposal, €-151m DSC restructuring costs, €-80m DeCS restructuring costs, €-115m StreetScooter 2) 2020 One-offs:€-99m asset impairments triggered by lockdown (Q2), ~€-200mone-time payment (Q3e) VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020 PAGE 11 2022 Guidance: Confirmed as updated on July 7th, 2020 All targets to be rolled forward annually Post-Covid Recovery 2022 EBIT V-shape > €5.3bn U-shape ~ €5.1bn 2020-22 cumulative FCF€5.0 - 6.0bn Gross Capex €8.5 - 9.5bn (excl. leases) L-shape ~ €4.7bn VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020 PAGE 12 DPDHL Group Investment Case Summary EARNINGS Sustainable growth from diversified global market leader

Clear agenda for improving profitability CASH FLOW Continued investments for profitable growth

Strong balance sheet and cash generation SHAREHOLDERS' RETURN Long-term Finance Policy defining sustainable shareholder returns VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020 PAGE 13 DPDHL Group Summary Strategy 2025 Divisional Deep-Dives Group Financial Backup VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020 PAGE 14 STRATEGY 2025: Delivering Excellence in a digital world VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020 PAGE 15 Sustainable development: CO2 efficiency improved by 2 further index points CEX* measures efficiency of greenhouse Long-term target: Zero CO2 gas emissions emissions by 2050 100 Measures to reduce emissions - examples Target 2019 (34%) 90 • Leader in electric mobility: ~11,000 achieved Streetscooter in delivery operations; 80 35% >30% of deliveries are emission-free 70 • >80% of group electricity from renewable sources 60 • >3m trees planted since 2017 50 CEX 2025 Target: 50% 40 *CEX: Carbon Efficiency Index VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020 PAGE 16 Core logistics offers sustainable growth opportunity Focus on profitable growth in our core As presented at Capital Markets Day in Oct 2019 Market growth assumption by division (volume p.a., 2018-2025) P&P: Parcel +5-7%, Mail -2% to -3%

+5-7%, Mail -2% to -3% EXP: TDI +4-5%

+4-5% DGFF: OFR +2-4%; AFR +1-3%; RFR +3-4%

+2-4%; AFR +1-3%; RFR +3-4% DSC: Outsourced logistics ~+4% (revenue)

DeCS: Driving revenue CAGR of 5-10% across all businesses Expected growth vs. Market At least in line: P&P, EXP, DSC, DeCS Above: DGFF Supported by unchanged strong yield discipline in all divisions VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020 PAGE 17 Summary divisional outlook: Strategy 2025 As presented at Capital Markets Day in Oct 2019 P&P Germany EXPRESS DGFF DSC DeCS • Beyond 2020, slow • Continued growth of • DGF GP-EBIT • Topline growth at least • Gradual increase topline growth with absolute EBIT conversion in line with market towards 5% long term stable margin • Continued,but more improvementof • Maintain industry margin thereafter incremental margin 100-200bps p.a. leadingmargin at ~5% expansion • Long-term target: ~30% DGF conversion driving5-6% DGFF EBIT margin VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020 PAGE 18 E-commerce: We offer the entire logistics value chain Inbound DGFF Freight Transport EXP DGFF Customs Service Existing offer Fulfillment DSC B2C-dedicated/ omni-channel warehouses DSC Multi-user FF network Underway Delivery P&P DeCS Domestic parcel EXP Cross-border TDI DeCS Cross-border intercontinental parcel Returns P&P EXP Domestic and international DSC Fulfillment (back to stock) VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020 PAGE 19 DPDHL Group Summary Strategy 2025 Divisional Deep-Dives Group Financial Backup VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020 PAGE 20 P&P Germany: Revenue up 7% as Parcel growth & yield measures more than offset DM volume decline Q2 2020 Volume Revenue yoy Mail Communication -3.0% +4.4% Dialogue Marketing -27.2% -27.0% Parcel Germany +21.4% +28.1% As previously communicated, DM showed significant reduction in advertisement volumes during lockdown

MC volumes holding up well, revenue increase driven by yield measures

Parcel volume growth significantly higher than usual - stronger revenue growth reflects regular, annual yield measures as well as mix effects VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020 PAGE 21 P&P Germany: To have in mind for 2020 Mail: Shift from DM to MC / elasticity effects

Fundamental trend in Mail volume decline confirmed at -2% to -3% However, temporarily stronger volume decline of -5% to -6%*, due to changes to product structure and price elasticity Positive revenue effects anticipated due to price increases and structural changes to product portfolio EBIT impact neutral

Parcel: Expected reduction in Amazon volumes

Overall volume increase expected to be slower at 0 to +5%* Stronger revenue than volume growth due to focus on yield EBIT impact considered in guidance

Current wage agreement expiring end of May *Pre Covid-19 VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020 PAGE 22 P&P Germany: Top strategic priorities Strategy 2025 divided into two horizons Refocus on core market in Germany (2019/ 2020) Price increases

Quality improvements

Indirect cost measures (overhead)

Direct cost measures (productivity) In 2020: Phase over to Roadmap 2025 Optimized asset concept including real estate and new sorting concept for mid-sized shipments

mid-sized shipments New features and boost of Packstation

Accelerate digitalization in operations Digitalization @ P&P VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020 PAGE 23 P&P Germany: Products and Pricing P&P revenue Pricing FY19: €15.5bn Mail Ex-anteproducts - private customers Jul 2019: 10.6% increase for 2019-2021 period (incl. international) Communication €5.3bn Partial services - business customers 2019: No increase, 2020: 3-4% through reduction of discounts Dialogue Addressed and undressed advertisement mailings, Marketing Partially increased in 2019-2020 campaigns (both digital & physical) €2.1bn International In- and outbound Germany shipments Depends on the product category: Partially increased in 2019-2020 €2.2bn Other Press, pension services, retail Partially increased in 2019-2020 €0.9bn Business Top accounts (~330 customers) Parcel Germany Middle accounts (~18k customers) Stronger increase than historically customers Small accounts (~85k customers) €4.8bn Private customers Listed prices in retail outlets and online VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020 PAGE 24 P&P Germany: Parcel growth driven by all customer segments Revenue Parcel Revenue growth 2019 2019 (in €bn) (in %) Top accounts ∼ 2.3 8% (∼ 330 customers) Medium accounts ∼ 2.0 12% (∼ 18,000 customers) Small accounts ∼ 0.4 11% (∼ 85,000 customers) 6.8% B2X Market VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020 PAGE 25 Digitalization in P&P Germany Postage Notification Tracking Receiving/sending Simply use your mobile Always know which … and where it currently Receiving and sending parcels phone to add postage shipment is on the way… is around the clock End 2020 Summer 2020 Starting in Until 2021 Starting in 2021 2021 Mobile stamps Notification and copy Letter tracking Packstation expansion Now available Fall 2020 Ramp-up 2020 7,000 Packstations through 2021 and the new self-service kiosk solution Post & Paket 24/7 that Mobile parcel stamps 15-minute Live parcel tracking will offer basic mail and parcel services starting in 2021 and returns notification VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020 PAGE 26 P&P Germany: Financial Outlook Market (2018 - 25) Market growth assumptions Expected growth vs. market  Mail volume: decline of -2 to 3% p.a. IN LINE  Parcel volume: growth of +5 to 7% p.a. AT LEAST IN LINE As presented at Capital Markets Day in Oct 2019 Capex Outlook Capex p.a. between €500-600m for 2020- 2022

€500-600m for 2020- 2022 Expansion of Parcel infrastructure (e.g. Packstation, hubs, depots, fleet), new sorting concepts and digitalization EBIT Outlook Beyond 2020 Slow topline growth with stable margin VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020 PAGE 27 DHL Express are the 'Experts in Export and Import' The Profitable Core Time Definite International (TDI) service for premium, cross-border delivery of time-critical parcels and documents Revenue Mix1) (€bn, FY 2019) TDI 77% 10% DDI & TDD ACS & Others 13% TDI: Time-Definite International, DDI: Day-Definite International,

TDD: Time-Definite Domestic, ACS: Air Capacity Sales & Other Products & Services Global TDI market 2) (2016) Others In 2014: 10% 11,0% UPS 22,0% 38,0% DHL In 2014: 35% In 2014: 23% FedEx 29,0% 24% FedEx / In 2014: 32% 5% TNT (26% FedEx/6% TNT) Source: Market Intelligence 2017, annual reports VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020 PAGE 28 Express TDI volume recovering from April trough Global TDI SpD*, YoY Growth TDI SpD* by Region, YoY Growth 8,3% Asia Pacific 1,5% Europe Americas -0,8% 8,9% Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Q1: +0.6% Q2: -0.2% *SpD: Shipments per Day VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020 -3,2% -2,7% Q1 2020 Q2 2020 PAGE 29 Express: Leading global footprint drives well supported TDI growth in 2019 TDI volume growth, quarterly growth ranking #1 EU AM AM EU EU MEA MEA MEA AM EU MEA EU MEA EU EU AM AM AP #2 AM EU EU AM MEA EU AM AM MEA MEA EU AM EU MEA AM EU EU AM #3 AP AP MEA MEA AM AM EU EU EU AM AP AP AP AM AP AP AP EU #4 MEA MEA AP AP AP AP AP AP AP AP AM MEA AM AP MEA MEA MEA MEA 763 820 770 880 825 890 863 978 904 964 908 1.044 949 1.027 962 1.100 955 1.025 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 FY: +7.6% FY: +9.9% FY: +7.5% FY: +5.7% VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020 Q2 yoy: -0.2% PAGE 30 E-commerce is a Profitable Growth Driver for DHL Express 2013 2019 B2C shipment share 10% 30% We grow B2C profitably because 90% of the KPIs perfectly suit our network Volume growth drives better utilization SpD of existing network Lower weight per shipment WpS Higher Revenue per Kilo related to lower WpS RpK EBIT margin 9% 12% First mile Hub sort Airlift Last mile More pieces per stop at pickup Better utilization of existing infrastructure, with high degree of conveyables Better utilization of existing capacity, with lower WpS being advantageous Residential delivery to private households VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020 PAGE 31 Intercontinental Fleet: Use Replacements as Opportunity to Move Towards Higher Ownership Structure Dedicated fleet (w/o feeders) 2010: ~150 planes 2019: >200 planes Owned Lease 2010-18: fleet expansion Expansion based on successful virtual airline model - gradual shift in mid-sized, regional segment from leases to ownership

mid-sized, regional segment from leases to ownership Today: well balanced fleet regarding ownership and maturity - ownership structure of intercontinental fleet still more tilted towards leases Outlook Order for 14 Boeing 777s signed, in-line with intentions announced at May 2018 CMD - first 4 planes delivered in 2019

in-line with intentions announced at May 2018 CMD - first 4 planes delivered in 2019 New aircraft are capacity neutral but bring significant cost, efficiency and reliabilility benefits

Any further fleet expansion to be carefully considered in line with market growth expectations VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020 PAGE 32 DHL Express: Virtual Airline Model Dedicated air: >260 aircraft with 16 owned and partner airlines Purchased air: >300 commercial airlines >260 500 22 Flights per day: Aircraft Airports Major Air Hubs ~3.200 commercial and non commercial VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020 PAGE 33 DHL Express: Financial Outlook As presented at Capital Markets Day in Oct 2019 Market (2018 - 25) Market growth assumptions Expected growth vs. market  TDI volume growth: 4-5% AT LEAST IN LINE Supported by unchanged strong yield discipline Capex Outlook Excl. current replacement order for Boeing 777s, Capex flat around 2018 level of €~1bn for next 2-3 years

2-3 years Investment in expansion and digitalization along whole value chain (air & ground fleet, hubs/gateways/depots) EBIT Outlook Continued growth of absolute EBIT

Continued, but more incremental margin expansion VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020 PAGE 34 DGFF: The foundation for further success has been laid The Profitable Core International transportation of Air Freight, Ocean Freight and Road Freight including Customs Clearance and related Value-added Services like warehousing, cargo insurance, etc. Revenue Mix Market Position (€bn, FY 2019) (2018) Air #1 #2 4.9 Air Freight Ocean Freight 4.4 Road 3.5 Ocean #2 2.2 Other European Road Freight VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020 PAGE 35 DGFF: Increase in GP/unit in AFR and OFR drives strong Q2 performance Q2 2020 Air Freight Ocean Freight yoy (AFR) (OFR) Volumes -13.7% -19.6% Gross Profit +42.4% -15.3% GP/EXP t ; GP/TEU +65.1% +5.2% Very strong and unusual GP development in AFR due to extremely tight market

Size and strong relationships with carriers and customers key to find & match capacity

Internal process optimization ongoing: CargoWise roll-out considered completed in OFR and >30% in AFR - new digital customer portal myDHLi successfully launched VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020 PAGE 36 DGF: EBIT growth supported by further GP-to-EBIT conversion improvement DGF EBIT margin and GP/EBIT conversion 12-months rolling 18,8% 14,9% 15,9% 3,4% 3,7% 4,3% Q2 2014 Q2 2015* Q2 2016 Q2 2017 Q2 2018 Q2 2019 Q2 2020 GP Conversion EBIT % *Adjusted for NFE one-off VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020 PAGE 37 DGFF - Emerging new rivals do not pose imminent risk of disruption Digital Capabilities Digital Forwarders Gaps to close ? Back-end IT infrastructure

IT infrastructure Own setup (physical) globally

Operational expertise

Global sales force

Carrier relationships Incumbents Gaps to close • Modern, fully-integrated IT infrastructure Digital customer interaction tools Global network VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020 PAGE 38 The lifecycle of a shipment is a complex process and technology investments are key to success Quotation process Goods to be shipped Digital analytic tools Billing & payments Take control Create documents Plan route of goods from Manage transport for export compliance & organize Customer & customs to port/airport Consolidation shipment IT System App-based App-based Online tracking tools Upgrades tracking tools Quotation Tools IT System App-based Upgrades IT System tracking tools Upgrades Transport to warehouse Manage loading & export process Real-time tracking platform Accept delivery at port/airport Ensure goods are shipped Ensure shipment stays on track or final destination Manage documents for import compliance & customs process Step in the lifecycle of a shipment System or technology support VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020 PAGE 39 CargoWise1 Rollout progressing well Benefit realization started Ocean Freight Air Freight considered completed >30% completed Complete CargoWise1 roll-out by 2021 VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020 PAGE 40 With IRR & Digital Customer Interaction DGF is enhancing customer experience while increasing operational efficiency myDHLi 360° VISIBILITY COLLABORATIONFULL ACCESS MANAGED BY CUSTOMER External QUOTE + BOOK TRACK DOCUMENTS ANALYTICS IT Renewal Roadmap (IRR): Our Digital Backbone established Internal New TMS Paperless Quotation Track + trace / Steering … and many forwarding tool shipment visibility Logic more VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020 PAGE 41 DGFF: Financial Outlook Market (2018 - 25) Market growth assumptions Air Freight +1-3% ; Ocean Freight +2-4%

+1-3% ; Ocean Freight +2-4% Road Freight +3-4% As presented at Capital Markets Day in Oct 2019 Expected growth vs. market ABOVE Aligned with unchanged focus on GP optimization and profitable growth Capex Outlook Flat / slightly increasing from FY 2018 levels (€110m)

Asset light business model: Selected investments related to warehouses, sites and IT EBIT Outlook DGF GP-EBIT conversion improvement of 100-200 bps p.a.

GP-EBIT conversion improvement of 100-200 bps p.a. Long-term target: ~30% DGF conversion driving 5-6% DGFF EBIT margin VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020 PAGE 42 DHL Supply Chain: Business Overview The Profitable Core We manage supply chains to reduce complexity for our customers.

manage supply chains Our profitable core includes warehousing, transportation as well as key solutions like LLP*, Service Logistics, packaging and e-commerce

as well as like LLP*, Service Logistics, packaging and e-commerce We lead in innovation and sustainable solutions Revenue Mix (%, FY 2019) Retail 29% Consumer 24% Auto-mobility 15% Technology 14% Life Sciences 9% & Healthcare E&M** 6% Other 3% Key Facts World No.1 in contract logistics with 6 % of market share

in contract logistics with of market share Strong customer base built on long-lasting partnerships in more than 50 countries with >156,000 employees and ~2,000 sites globally *Lead Logistics Provider. **E&M: Engineering and Manufacturing VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020 PAGE 43 DHL Supply Chain: Solutions Overview Offering Customized Solutions Across the Entire Supply Chain Revenue by Service Area FY 2019 WarehousingTransportation 37% 56% 7% Value Added Services VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020 PAGE 44 DHL Supply Chain is uniquely positioned to cater for e-commerce growth We manage supply chains to reduce complexity for our customers Our profitable core is: warehousing, transportation

LLP, Service Logistics, packaging and e-commerce We lead in innovation and sustainable solutions 38% of new retail business is e-commerce and we are growing at a double digit rate Pure e-commerce for brand manufacturers Pure e-commerce retailers/ etailers, marketplaces Omni-channel centralized and combined B2C/ B2B fulfillment Regional fulfillment networks across multi user locations … using state-of-the-art technologies VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020 PAGE 45 DSC: EBIT Margin Development By Region NOT TO SCALE 4,6% 4,7% 3,2% DSC EBIT margin 2013 2018 2019 Americas EMEA APAC Solid topline growth with Benefits from restructuring Continued strong performance margins on sustainable strong measures in UK beginning to across countries; margin decline in level drive margin recovery 2019 was dueto discontinued EBIT contribution fromChina *All figures excluding one-offs VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020 PAGE 46 #ExecutionEdge: Standardization is key to success - DSC leverages a holistic Management System Operations Management System First Choice (OMS FC) VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020 PAGE 47 DHL Supply Chain's digitalization agenda embraces all areas CUSTOMER OPERATIONS Accelerated Digitalization of key technologies and optimized asset utilization through predictive analytics SUPPLYCHAIN Receiving/ Put-away Storage Picking Packing Dispatch/ Delivery ANALYTICS Intelligent Process Automation Delight our Supporting Robots customers with analytics SmartOperations Indoor Robotic Inventory Assisted Wearable Goods-To- Robotic Wrapping Mgmt. Picking Person Asset Tracking & Transport Devices Arms Robots Robots Robots Robots Monitoring Optimization of Asset Tracking & Monitoring inventory management Algorithmic Optimization Network Volume Inventory Dynamic Task Walking Distance Opti-Carton Estimated Time of Arrival Planning Forecast Optimization Optimization Optimization Analysis (ETA) Prediction SUPPORT FUNCTIONS Enable analytics & optimize business support IT Predictive IT maintenance Finance Predictive cash flow optimization HR Increase staff engagement & retention VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020 PAGE 48 DSC has defined 12 focus technologies to accelerate deployment Assisted Picking Robots Goods-To-Person Robots Wrapping Robots Indoor Robotic Transport Inventory Mgmt. Robots Robotic Arms SmartOperations Wearable Devices Intelligent Process Algorithmic Optimization Supporting Robots Asset Tracking and Automation Monitoring VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020 PAGE 49 DHL Supply Chain: Financial Outlook As presented at Capital Markets Day in Oct 2019 Market (2018 - 25) Market growth assumptions Expected growth vs. market Outsourced contract logistics: Revenue growth of ~4% p.a. AT LEAST IN LINE Capex Outlook Slightly increasing from FY 2018 levels (€282m) driven by new business wins

Asset light business model

Selected investments related to new business start- ups and accelerated digitalization initiatives EBIT Outlook Topline growth at least in line with market, while maintaining selective business approach

Maintain industry leading margin at ~5% VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020 PAGE 50 DHL eCommerce Solutions: Business Overview Going forward we focus on domestic and non-time-definite international parcel delivery - especially within Europe The Profitable Core Domestic last mile parcel delivery in selected countries outside of Germany (Europe, USA and selected Asian emerging markets) Non-TDIcross-border services primarily to/from and within Europe. Revenue Mix (€bn, FY 2019) 14% Asia 29% Americas 57% Europe We are not driving a group-widee-commerce logistics global strategy

group-widee-commerce logistics global strategy focusing on B2C only but also on B2B across all verticals

across all verticals the testing environment anymore (e.g. eFulfillment or Parcel Metro) VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020 PAGE 51 DHL eCommerce Solutions: Focus on two value streams Domestic last mile delivery High quality delivery in own and partner- networks

Healthy mix of B2C and B2B across all verticals

mix of B2C and B2B Strong focus on yield and profitability Non-TDIcross-border Strong growth in cross border retail

Changing expectations on speed, visibility & quality

Primary focus to/from and intra Europe

Parcel Connect in Europe a strong and growing platform VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020 PAGE 52 DeCS Financial Outlook Market (2018 - 25) Market growth assumptions Strong, heterogeneous growth across domestic and cross-border ecommerce markets As presented at Capital Markets Day in Oct 2019 Expected growth vs. market CAGR of 5-10% across all businesses Based on selective B2C approach and added B2B focus Capex Outlook Average spend of ~€200m p.a. over 2019-2022 (2018: € 166m)

2019-2022 (2018: € 166m) Investments along whole value chain: fleet replacement, network expansion, digital platform, machinery and equipment in hub and depots EBIT Outlook Beyond 2020 5-10% sales growth with gradual margin expansion towards 5% long term margin across all businesses VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020 PAGE 53 DPDHL Group Summary Strategy 2025 Divisional Deep-Dives Group Financial Backup VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020 PAGE 54 DPDHL Group at a Glance DHL Global DHL Supply DHL GROUP P&P Germany DHL Express Forwarding eCommerce Chain FY 2019 Freight Solutions Revenue €63,341m €15,484m €17,101m €15,128m €13,436m €4,045m EBIT €4,128m €1,230m €2,039m €521m €912m €-51m EBIT Margin 6.5% 7.9% 11.9% 3.4% 4.7%* FTEs 499,461 159,100 96,850 44,265 155,791 30,797 Network business - Network business - Brokerage - Outsource - Network business - *adjusted for one-offs asset intensive asset intensive asset light asset light asset intensive VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020 PAGE 55 DPDHL Group: Resilience through our diversified portfolio EBIT Margin 12-months rolling 11,5%Express 9,4% 9,0% P&P 8,3% 5,2% 5,8%GROUP 4,0% DSC 3,1%3,6% DGFF 3,0% Q2 2014 Q2 2020 2019 revenue EBIT Margin: DSC adjusted for 2019 one-offs, DGFF for NFE write-down in 2015 Until 2017: P&P values includes business activities which are now under DeCS *B2C Express, Parcel Germany and DHL eCommerce Solutions VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020 PAGE 56 Q2 2020 Group P&L in €m Q2 2019 Q2 2020 vs. LY Revenue 15,480 15,959 +3.1% EBIT 769 912 +18.6% Financial result -137 -155 -13.1% Taxes -139 -182 -30.9% Consolidated net profit* 458 525 +14.6% EPS (in €) 0.38 0.43 +13.2% *after minority interest VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020 PAGE 57 Cash Flow Outlook: Overview of major drivers (1/2) 2019 2020e FCF effect Main Drivers 2020 - 2022 (in €m) (in €bn) 22e vs 20e EBIT 4,128 3.5-3.8 EBIT guidance: 2020: €3.5-3.8bn; 2022: between ~€4.7bn and >€5.3bn, depending on macro recovery Includes non-cashone-offs in 2020 (StreetScooter, Depreciation/amortization 3,684 ~+4.0 impairments); slight increase reflecting investments excl. these 2020 one-off effects Change in provisions Income taxes paid Changes in WC / Other -506~-0.4 -843~-0.7 -414 +/- 0.2 Incl. effects for yearly pension payments; in 2019/2020 utilization of early retirement / restructuring provisions Reflecting rising EBIT in line with 2022 guidance Strong yoy development in 2020 YTD; slight WC build-up expected going forward OCF 6,049 ~6.6 Improvement mainly driven by EBIT growth VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020 PAGE 58 Cash Flow Outlook: Overview of major drivers (2/2) 2019 2020e FCF effect Main Drivers 2020 - 2022 (in €m) (in €bn) 22e vs 20e OCF 6,049 ~6.6 Improvement mainly driven by EBIT growth Net Capex excl. B777 order -2,374 ~-2.4 Flat to slight gradual increase in regular gross Capex B777 order -1,100 ~-0.3 Last tranche of Express B777 Capex in 2021 (2021e: <€300m) Net Cash for Leases -2,278 ~-2.3 Slightly increasing in line with business growth Net M&A 680 ~-0.1 2019: €+653m China DSC deal; 2020-22e: No significant M&A planned Net Interest -110 ~-0.1 No major change expected Free Cash Flow 867 ~1.4 Significant improvement in line with 2022 target VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020 PAGE 59 Q2 2020: Major balance sheet movements €2.25bn senior bonds issuance in May Update on pension status Three senior bonds issued: in €m €750m, 6-year maturity, 0.375% coupon rate  €750m, 9-year maturity, 0.75% coupon rate 4.717 5.234 Total  €750m, 12-year maturity, 1% coupon rate Average Balance sheet extension:  Increase in non-current financial liabilities Germany  Increase in cash position and current financial assets 12.773 13.222 4,6 Cash & Cash 2,9 2,6 UK equivalents, Mar 31st, 2020 Jun 30th, 2020 in € bn Plan Assets Net Pension Provision 31.12.19 30.03.20 30.06.20 Discount rates 1,87% 1,47% 1,70% 1,50% 2,30% 1,40% Mar 31st 2020 Jun 30th 2020 VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020 PAGE 60 Capex outlook: 2019 peak due to B777 order in € m 3,617 2,828 1.100 180 B777 order 2.268 Group Capex excl. B777 1.876 2.024 2.074 1.747 2.648 2.517 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020 PAGE 61 Group ROCE up despite significant B777 investment in 2019 Group ROCE vs WACC Under IFRS16 14,1% 14,7% as of FY18 12,3% 11,9% 11,1% 11,6% 10,8% 9.0% 11.4% WACC (8.5%) 6,8% 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015* 2016 2017 Group ROCE = Group EBIT / (Total assets - current liabilities) IFRS16 introduction in FY 2018 set a new base for Group ROCE by adding full lease commitments into CE, even though actual cash outs are expensed later through the contract period

2019 EBIT growth drove increase in Group ROCE despite significant investment in Express asset base through intercontinental fleet renewal (B777 order)

forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Deutsche Post AG's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market and economic conditions, the behavior of other market participants, the ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and achieve anticipated synergies and the actions of government regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this presentation. Deutsche Post AG does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation. This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy any security, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of the securities referred to in this presentation in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.

Copies of this presentation and any documentation relating to the Offer are not being, and must not be, directly or indirectly, mailed or otherwise forwarded, distributed or sent in or into or from Australia, Canada or Japan or any other jurisdiction where to do so would be unlawful.

This document represents the Company's judgment as of date of this presentation. VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020 PAGE 66 Attachments Original document

