Deutsche Post : CEO Virtual Roadshow, 28 August 2020
08/28/2020 | 03:13am EDT
VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW
DPDHL Group Summary
Strategy 2025
Divisional Deep-Dives
Group Financial Backup
VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020
PAGE 2
Q2 2020 Key Highlights
As pre-released, Group EBIT back to growth in Q2 2020
Strong cash flow development further testifies fundamentallystrongoperatingperformance
Position of strength allows to carefully steer cash utilization between balance sheet safety, employee bonus, growth investments and shareholderreturns
VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020
PAGE 3
GROUP
€15,959m
€+479m
(+3.1%)
Revenue growth yoy
All in €m
+368
+253
+277
+167
-544
P&P Germany
Express
DGFF
DSC
DeCS
Organic Growth
Group:
+7.0%
+7.9%
+11.2%
-13.1%
+17.4%
+4.6%
VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020
PAGE 4
EBIT back to growth in Q2
GROUP EBIT €912m
(+18.6% yoy);
+26.3% excl. 2019 One-offs, StreetScooter & 2020 asset impairments Note: No separation of COVID-19 impacts
+26.3%
1.101
+229
-99
912
872
-90
769
+103
Q2 2019
Q2 2019 One-offs
Q2 2019 excl.
Q2 Operating
Q2 2020 excl.
Q2 2020
Q2 2020
Q2 2020
EBIT Reported
& StreetScooter
1)
One-offs &
performance
One-offs &
One-offs
2)
StreetScooter
EBIT Reported
StreetScooter
StreetScooter
1) Q2 2019, One-offs:€-53m DSC restructuring costs, €-28m DeCS restructuring costs; StreetScooter: €-22m
Q2 2020, One-offs:€-99m asset impairments triggered by lockdown
VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020
PAGE 5
Q2 2020 EBIT, Divisional results and main drivers
EBIT Q2 2019
124
190
87
>+100%
35
1
-18
P&P Germany
EBIT growth mainly reflects measures initiated in 2018 (overhead reduction, yield management,…)
Parcel acceleration offsets volume decline in Dialogue Marketing
Express
TDI volumes flat yoy, recovering from April trough
Higher network cost balanced by cost & yield measures and higher ACS (air capacity sales) revenue
DGFF
Tight AFR market drives strong AFR gross profit and EBIT increase
Internal process optimization ongoing
DSC
Low activity levels & temporary shut- down of several customer operations
Profit contribution supported by customer portfolio and cost measures
One-offs yoy:
Q2 2019: €-53m restructuring charges; Q2 2020: €-62m asset impairment
DeCS
Strong growth in B2C
On track towards positive profit contribution in 2020
One-offs yoy:
Q2 2019: €-28m restructuring charges; Q2 2020: €-30m asset impairment
VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020
Q2 2020 Cash Flow
in €m
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
vs. LY
EBIT
769
912
+143
Depreciation/amortization
918
942
+24
Change in provisions
-10
113
+123
Income taxes paid
-235
-157
+78
Other
4
-7
-11
Changes in Working Capital
-181
-157
+24
OCF
1,265
1,646
+381
Net Capex
-1,188
-443
+745
Net cash for leases
-572
-562
+10
Net M&A
-8
-4
+4
Net interest
-44
-32
+12
Free Cash Flow
-547
605
+1,152
FCF (excl. B777 payments)
196
640
+444
incl. B777 payments:
€35m in 2020; €743m in 2019
VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020
PAGE 7
Strong balance sheet and liquidity position
1.7x
Net Debt / EBITDA
(31.12.2019)
LIQUIDITY
No financial covenants on bonds and syndicated credit facility
€4.6bn
€2.0bn
>€1.5bn
Cash & cash
Syndicated credit facility
Bilateral credit
equivalents (30.06.20)
runs until 2024 (undrawn)
lines (undrawn)
Leases
10,301
7.812
Related to multi-
year commitment
on operating assets
3,066
in €m
Net Debt
EBITDA
VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020
~€500m
2020 maturities
on financial
liabilities
Maturity Profile, Senior Bonds
Average time to maturity 5 . 9 years
€m
750
300
750
500
500
700
0
500
500
750
750
0
0
750
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
New bonds issued on May 13th 2020
Coupons: 0.375% (6-year), 0.75% (9-year), 1% (12-year)
PAGE 8
Shareholder Returns defined by Finance Policy; 2020 dividend continuity assured
Dividend proposal of €1.15 for FY 2019, stable yoy
€1,15
€1,15
€1,15
€0,80
€0,85
€0,85
€1,05
€0,65
€0,70
€0,70
60%
59%
58%
53%
49%
50%
48%
52%
55%
55%
46%
40%
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Underlying Payout Ratio
1)
Dividend payment of €1.4bn to DPDHL shareholders to be proposed at AGM on Aug 27
th
1) Adjusted for non-recurring items when applicable
VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020
FINANCE POLICY
Target / maintain rating BBB+
Dividend payout ratio to remain between 40-60% of net profit (continuity and Cash Flow performance considered)
Excess liquidity will be used for share buybacks and/or extraordinary dividends
PAGE 9
2020 EBIT guidance: Confirmed as introduced on July 7
th, 2020
in € bn
EBIT
2020
Group
3.5-3.8
P&P
~1.5
DHL
2.8-3.1
Corp. Functions
~ -0.75
Reported EBIT includes:
~ €-300m related to asset impairments (Q2, €-99m) & one-time payment (Q3e, ~ €-200m)
One-timecosts related to non-core business (StreetScooter, ~ €-400m)
2020
FCF
~1.4
Gross Capex
~2.9
(excl. leases)
Tax Rate
22-24%
FCF and Capex guidance includes ~ €300m Express intercontinental fleet renewal (B777) and ~ €-200mone-time payment
VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020
PAGE 10
2020 Guidance: What is factored in
GROUP EBIT guidance: €3.5-3.8bn
, including
in €m
- €-99m asset impairments (Q2 2020)
- ~ €-200mone-time payment (expected Q3 2020)
-
~ €-400m StreetScooter
4,200-4,500
4.128
-80
4.048
+150-450
~ -300
~ -400
3,500-3,800
+4-11%
growth
FY2019 EBIT
2019 One-offs
2019 excl.
2020e
2020e excl.
2020e
2020e
FY 2020e EBIT
Reported
& StreetScooter
1)
One-offs &
Operating
One-offs &
One-offs
2)
StreetScooter
Reported
StreetScooter
performance
StreetScooter
1) 2019 One-offs: €+426m DSC China disposal, €-151m DSC restructuring costs, €-80m DeCS restructuring costs, €-115m StreetScooter
2) 2020 One-offs:€-99m asset impairments triggered by lockdown (Q2), ~€-200mone-time payment (Q3e)
VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020
PAGE 11
2022 Guidance: Confirmed as updated on July 7th, 2020
All targets to be rolled forward annually
Post-Covid Recovery
2022 EBIT
V-shape
> €5.3bn
2020-22 cumulative
FCF €5.0 - 6.0bn
Gross Capex
€8.5 - 9.5bn
(excl. leases)
VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020
PAGE 12
DPDHL Group Investment Case Summary
EARNINGS
Sustainable growth from diversified global market leader
Clear agenda for improving profitability
CASH FLOW
Continued investments for profitable growth
Strong balance sheet and cash generation
SHAREHOLDERS' RETURN
Long-termFinance Policy defining sustainable shareholder returns
VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020
PAGE 13
DPDHL Group Summary
Strategy 2025
Divisional Deep-Dives
Group Financial Backup
VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020
PAGE 14
STRATEGY 2025: Delivering Excellence in a digital world
VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020
PAGE 15
Sustainable development: CO2 efficiency improved by 2 further index points
CEX* measures efficiency of greenhouse
Long-term target: Zero CO2
gas emissions
emissions by 2050
100
Measures to reduce emissions - examples
Target 2019 (34%)
90
•
Leader in electric mobility: ~11,000
achieved
Streetscooter in delivery operations;
80
35%
>30% of deliveries are emission-free
70
• >80% of group electricity from
renewable sources
60
• >3m trees planted since 2017
50
CEX 2025 Target
: 50%
40
*CEX: Carbon Efficiency Index
VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020
PAGE 16
Core logistics offers sustainable growth opportunity
Focus on profitable growth in our core
As presented at Capital Markets Day in Oct 2019
Market growth assumption
by division (volume p.a., 2018-2025)
P&P: Parcel +5-7%, Mail -2% to -3%
EXP: TDI +4-5%
DGFF: OFR +2-4%; AFR +1-3%; RFR +3-4%
DSC: Outsourced logistics ~+4% (revenue)
DeCS: Driving revenue CAGR of 5-10% across all businesses
Expected growth vs. Market
At least in line:
P&P, EXP, DSC, DeCS
Above:
DGFF
Supported by unchanged strong yield discipline in all divisions
VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020
PAGE 17
Summary divisional outlook: Strategy 2025
As presented at Capital Markets Day in Oct 2019
P&P Germany
EXPRESS
DGFF
DSC
DeCS
• Beyond 2020, slow
•
Continued growth of
•
DGF GP-EBIT
• Topline growth at least
• Gradual increase
topline growth with
absolute EBIT
conversion
in line with market
towards 5% long term
stable margin
•
Continued,but more
improvementof
• Maintain industry
margin thereafter
incremental margin
100-200bps p.a.
leadingmargin at ~5%
expansion
•
Long-term target:
~30% DGF conversion
driving5-6% DGFF EBIT margin
VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020
PAGE 18
E-commerce: We offer the entire logistics value chain
Inbound
DGFF
Freight Transport
EXP DGFF
Customs Service
Existing offer
Fulfillment
DSC
B2C-dedicated/
omni-channel
warehouses
DSC
Multi-user FF
network
Underway
Delivery
P&P DeCS
Domestic parcel
EXP
Cross-border
TDI
DeCS
Cross-border
intercontinental
parcel
Returns
P&P EXP
Domestic and
international
DSC
Fulfillment
(back to stock)
VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020
PAGE 19
DPDHL Group Summary
Strategy 2025
Divisional Deep-Dives
Group Financial Backup
VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020
PAGE 20
P&P Germany: Revenue up 7% as Parcel growth & yield measures more than offset DM volume decline
Q2 2020
Volume
Revenue
yoy
Mail Communication
-3.0%
+4.4%
Dialogue Marketing
-27.2%
-27.0%
Parcel Germany
+21.4%
+28.1%
As previously communicated, DM showed significant reduction in advertisement volumes during lockdown
MC volumes holding up well, revenue increase driven by yield measures
Parcel volume growth significantly higher than usual - stronger revenue growth reflects regular, annual yield measures as well as mix effects
VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020
PAGE 21
P&P Germany: To have in mind for 2020
Mail: Shift from DM to MC / elasticity effects
Fundamental trend in Mail volume decline confirmed at -2% to -3%
However, temporarily stronger volume decline of -5% to -6%*, due to changes to product structure and price elasticity
Positive revenue effects anticipated due to price increases and structural changes to product portfolio
EBIT impact neutral
Parcel: Expected reduction in Amazon volumes
Overall volume increase expected to be slower at 0 to +5%*
Stronger revenue than volume growth due to focus on yield
EBIT impact considered in guidance
Current wage agreement expiring end of May
*Pre Covid-19
VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020
PAGE 22
P&P Germany: Top strategic priorities
Strategy 2025 divided into two horizons
Refocus on core market in Germany (2019/ 2020)
Price increases
Quality improvements
Indirect cost measures (overhead)
Direct cost measures (productivity)
In 2020: Phase over to
Roadmap 2025
Optimized asset concept including real estate and new sorting concept for mid-sized shipments
New features and boost of Packstation
Accelerate digitalization in operations
VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020
PAGE 23
P&P Germany: Products and Pricing
P&P revenue
Pricing
FY19: €15.5bn
Mail
Ex-ante products - private customers
Jul 2019: 10.6% increase for 2019-2021 period (incl. international)
Communication
€5.3bn
Partial services - business customers
2019: No increase, 2020: 3-4% through reduction of discounts
Dialogue
Addressed and undressed advertisement mailings,
Marketing
Partially increased in 2019-2020
campaigns (both digital & physical)
€2.1bn
International
In- and outbound Germany shipments
Depends on the product category: Partially increased in 2019-2020
€2.2bn
Other
Press, pension services, retail
Partially increased in 2019-2020
€0.9bn
Business
Top accounts (~330 customers)
Parcel Germany
Middle accounts (~18k customers)
Stronger increase than historically
customers
Small accounts (~85k customers)
€4.8bn
Private customers
Listed prices in retail outlets and online
VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020
PAGE 24
P&P Germany: Parcel growth driven by all customer segments
Revenue Parcel
Revenue growth
2019
2019
(in €bn)
(in %)
Top accounts
∼ 2.3
8%
(
∼ 330 customers)
Medium accounts
∼
2.0
12%
(
∼ 18,000 customers)
Small accounts
∼ 0.4
11%
(
∼ 85,000 customers)
6.8% B2X Market
VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020
PAGE 25
Digitalization in P&P Germany
Postage
Notification
Tracking
Receiving/sending
Simply use your mobile
Always know
which
… and
where it currently
Receiving and sending parcels
phone to add postage
shipment is on the way…
is
around the clock
End 2020
Summer 2020
Starting in
Until 2021
Starting in
2021
2021
Mobile stamps
Notification and copy
Letter tracking
Packstation expansion
Now available
Fall 2020
Ramp-up 2020
7,000 Packstations through
2021
and the new self-service kiosk
solution Post & Paket 24/7 that
Mobile parcel stamps
15-minute
Live parcel tracking
will offer basic mail and parcel
services starting in 2021
and returns
notification
VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020
PAGE 26
P&P Germany: Financial Outlook
Market (2018 - 25)
Market growth assumptions
Expected growth vs. market
Mail volume:
decline of -2 to 3% p.a.
IN LINE
Parcel volume:
growth of +5 to 7% p.a.
AT LEAST IN LINE
As presented at Capital Markets Day in Oct 2019
Capex Outlook
Capex p.a. between €500-600m for 2020- 2022
Expansion of Parcel infrastructure (e.g. Packstation, hubs, depots, fleet), new sorting concepts and digitalization
EBIT Outlook
Beyond 2020
Slow topline growth with stable margin
VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020
PAGE 27
DHL Express are the 'Experts in Export and Import'
The Profitable Core
Time Definite International (TDI) service for premium, cross-border delivery of time-critical parcels and documents
Revenue Mix
1)
(€bn, FY 2019)
TDI
77%
10%
DDI & TDD
ACS & Others
13%
TDI: Time-Definite International, DDI: Day-Definite International,
TDD: Time-Definite Domestic, ACS: Air Capacity Sales & Other Products & Services
Global TDI market
2)
(2016)
Others
In 2014: 10%
11,0%
UPS 22,0%
38,0%
DHL
In 2014: 35%
In 2014: 23%
FedEx
29,0%
24% FedEx /
In 2014: 32%
5% TNT
(26% FedEx/6% TNT)
Source: Market Intelligence 2017, annual reports
VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020
PAGE 28
Express TDI volume recovering from April trough
Global TDI SpD*, YoY Growth
TDI SpD* by Region, YoY Growth
8,3%
Asia Pacific
1,5%
Europe
Americas
-0,8%
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Q1: +0.6%
Q2: -0.2%
*SpD: Shipments per Day
VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020
-3,2%
-2,7%
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
PAGE 29
Express: Leading global footprint drives well supported TDI growth in 2019
TDI volume growth, quarterly growth ranking
#1
EU
AM
AM
EU
EU
MEA
MEA
MEA
AM
EU
MEA
EU
MEA
EU
EU
AM
AM
AP
#2
AM
EU
EU
AM
MEA
EU
AM
AM
MEA
MEA
EU
AM
EU
MEA
AM
EU
EU
AM
#3
AP
AP
MEA
MEA
AM
AM
EU
EU
EU
AM
AP
AP
AP
AM
AP
AP
AP
EU
#4
MEA
MEA
AP
AP
AP
AP
AP
AP
AP
AP
AM
MEA
AM
AP
MEA
MEA
MEA
MEA
763
820
770
880
825
890
863
978
904
964
908
1.044
949
1.027
962
1.100
955
1.025
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
FY: +7.6%
FY: +9.9%
FY: +7.5%
FY: +5.7%
VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020
E-commerce is a Profitable Growth Driver for DHL Express
2013
2019
B2C shipment share
10%
30%
We grow B2C profitably because 90% of the KPIs perfectly suit our network
Volume growth drives better utilization
SpD
of existing network
Lower weight per shipment
WpS
Higher Revenue per Kilo related to lower WpS
RpK
First mile
Hub sort
Airlift
Last mile
More pieces per stop at pickup
Better utilization of existing infrastructure, with high degree of conveyables
Better utilization of existing capacity, with lower WpS being advantageous
Residential delivery to private households
VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020
PAGE 31
Intercontinental Fleet: Use Replacements as Opportunity to Move Towards Higher Ownership Structure
Dedicated fleet (w/o feeders)
2010: ~150 planes
2019: >200 planes
Owned Lease
2010-18: fleet expansion
Expansion based on successful virtual airline model - gradual shift in mid-sized, regional segment from leases to ownership
Today: well balanced fleet regarding ownership and maturity - ownership structure of intercontinental fleet still more tilted towards leases
Outlook
Order for 14 Boeing 777s signed, in-line with intentions announced at May 2018 CMD - first 4 planes delivered in 2019
New aircraft are capacity neutral but bring significant cost, efficiency and reliabilility benefits
Any further fleet expansion to be carefully considered in line with market growth expectations
VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020
PAGE 32
DHL Express: Virtual Airline Model
Dedicated air:
>260 aircraft with 16 owned and partner airlines
Purchased air:
>300
commercial airlines
>260
500
22
Flights per day:
Aircraft
Airports
Major Air Hubs
~3.200 commercial
and non commercial
VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020
PAGE 33
DHL Express: Financial Outlook
As presented at Capital Markets Day in Oct 2019
Market (2018 - 25)
Market growth assumptions
Expected growth vs. market
TDI volume growth: 4-5%
AT LEAST IN LINE
Supported by unchanged strong yield discipline
Capex Outlook
Excl. current replacement order for Boeing 777s, Capex flat around 2018 level of €~1bn for next 2-3 years
Investment in expansion and digitalization along whole value chain (air & ground fleet, hubs/gateways/depots)
EBIT Outlook
Continued growth of absolute EBIT
Continued, but more incremental margin expansion
VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020
PAGE 34
DGFF: The foundation for further success has been laid
The Profitable Core
International transportation
of Air Freight, Ocean Freight and Road Freight including Customs Clearance and
related Value-added Services like warehousing, cargo insurance, etc.
Revenue Mix
Market Position
(€bn, FY 2019)
(2018)
Air
#1
#2
4.9
Air Freight
Ocean Freight
4.4
Road
3.5
Ocean
#2
2.2
Other
European Road Freight
VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020
PAGE 35
DGFF: Increase in GP/unit in AFR and OFR drives strong Q2 performance
Q2 2020
Air Freight
Ocean Freight
yoy
(AFR)
(OFR)
Volumes
-13.7%
-19.6%
Gross Profit
+42.4%
-15.3%
GP/EXP t ; GP/TEU
+65.1%
+5.2%
Very strong and unusual GP development in AFR due to extremely tight market
Size and strong relationships with carriers and customers key to find & match capacity
Internal process optimization ongoing: CargoWise roll-out considered completed in OFR and >30% in AFR - new digital customer portal myDHLi successfully launched
VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020
PAGE 36
DGF: EBIT growth supported by further GP-to-EBIT conversion improvement
DGF EBIT margin and GP/EBIT conversion
12-months rolling
18,8%
3,4%
3,7%
4,3%
Q2 2014
Q2 2015*
Q2 2016
Q2 2017
Q2 2018
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
GP Conversion
EBIT %
*Adjusted for NFE one-off
VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020
PAGE 37
DGFF - Emerging new rivals do not pose imminent risk of disruption
Back-endIT infrastructure
Own setup (physical) globally
Operational expertise
Global sales force
Carrier relationships
Incumbents
Gaps to close
• Modern, fully-integrated IT infrastructure
Digital customer interaction tools
Global network
VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020
PAGE 38
The lifecycle of a shipment is a complex process and technology investments are key to success
Quotation
process
Goods
to be shipped
Digital analytic tools
Billing
& payments
Take control
Create documents
Plan route
of goods from
Manage transport
for export compliance
& organize
Customer
& customs
to port/airport
Consolidation
shipment
IT System
App-based
App-based
Online
tracking tools
Upgrades
tracking tools
Quotation
Tools
IT System
App-based
Upgrades
IT System
tracking tools
Upgrades
Transport to warehouse
Manage loading & export process
Real-time
tracking platform
Accept delivery at port/airport
Ensure goods are shipped
Ensure
shipment
stays on track
or final destination
Manage documents for import compliance & customs process
Step in the lifecycle of a shipment System or technology support
VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020
CargoWise1 Rollout progressing well
Benefit realization started
Ocean Freight
Air Freight
considered completed
>30% completed
Complete CargoWise1 roll-out by 2021
VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020
PAGE 40
With IRR & Digital Customer Interaction DGF is enhancing customer experience while increasing operational efficiency
myDHLi 360° VISIBILITY COLLABORATION FULL ACCESS MANAGED BY CUSTOMER
External
QUOTE + BOOK
TRACK
DOCUMENTS
ANALYTICS
IT Renewal Roadmap (IRR): Our Digital Backbone established
New TMS
Paperless
Quotation
Track + trace /
Steering
… and many
forwarding
tool
shipment visibility
Logic
more
VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020
PAGE 41
DGFF: Financial Outlook
Market (2018 - 25)
Market growth assumptions
Air Freight +1-3% ; Ocean Freight +2-4%
Road Freight +3-4%
As presented at Capital
Markets Day in Oct 2019
Expected growth vs. market
ABOVE
Aligned with unchanged focus on GP optimization and profitable growth
Capex Outlook
Flat / slightly increasing from FY 2018 levels (€110m)
Asset light business model: Selected investments related to warehouses, sites and IT
EBIT Outlook
DGF GP-EBIT conversion improvement of 100-200 bps p.a.
Long-termtarget: ~30% DGF conversion driving 5-6% DGFF EBIT margin
VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020
PAGE 42
DHL Supply Chain: Business Overview
The Profitable Core
We manage supply chains to reduce complexity for our customers.
Our profitable core includes warehousing, transportation as well as key solutions like LLP*, Service Logistics, packaging and e-commerce
We lead in innovation and sustainable solutions
Revenue Mix
(%, FY 2019)
Retail
29%
Consumer
24%
Auto-mobility
15%
Technology
14%
Life Sciences
9%
& Healthcare
E&M**
6%
Other
3%
Key Facts
World No.1 in contract logistics with 6 % of market share
Strong customer base built on long-lasting partnerships in more than 50 countries with >156,000 employees and ~2,000 sites globally
*Lead Logistics Provider. **E&M: Engineering and Manufacturing
VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020
DHL Supply Chain: Solutions Overview
Offering Customized Solutions Across the Entire Supply Chain
Revenue by Service Area
FY 2019
Warehousing Transportation
37%
56%
7%
Value Added
Services
VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020
PAGE 44
DHL Supply Chain is uniquely positioned to cater for e-commerce growth
We manage supply chains to reduce complexity for our customers
Our profitable core is:
warehousing, transportation
LLP, Service Logistics, packaging and e-commerce
We lead in innovation and sustainable solutions
38% of new retail business is e-commerce and we are growing at a double digit rate
Pure e-commerce for brand
manufacturers
Pure e-commerce retailers/
etailers, marketplaces
Omni-channel centralized and
combined B2C/ B2B fulfillment
Regional fulfillment networks
across multi user locations
… using state-of-the-art technologies
VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020
PAGE 45
DSC: EBIT Margin Development By Region
4,6% 4,7%
3,2%
2013
2018
2019
Americas
EMEA
APAC
Solid topline growth with
Benefits from restructuring
Continued strong performance
margins on sustainable strong
measures in UK beginning to
across countries; margin decline in
level
drive margin recovery
2019 was
dueto discontinued EBIT
contribution
fromChina
*All figures excluding one-offs
VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020
PAGE 46
#ExecutionEdge: Standardization is key to success - DSC leverages a holistic Management System
Operations Management System First Choice (OMS FC)
VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020
PAGE 47
DHL Supply Chain's digitalization agenda embraces all areas
CUSTOMER
OPERATIONS Accelerated Digitalization of key technologies and optimized asset utilization through predictive analytics
SUPPLYCHAIN
Receiving/ Put-away Storage
Picking
Packing
Dispatch/ Delivery
ANALYTICS
Intelligent Process Automation
Delight
our
Supporting Robots
customers
with
analytics
SmartOperations
Indoor Robotic
Inventory
Assisted
Wearable
Goods-To-
Robotic
Wrapping
Mgmt.
Picking
Person
Asset Tracking &
Transport
Devices
Arms
Robots
Robots
Robots
Robots
Monitoring
Optimization of
Asset Tracking & Monitoring
inventory
management
Algorithmic Optimization
Network
Volume
Inventory
Dynamic Task
Walking Distance
Opti-Carton
Estimated Time of Arrival
Planning
Forecast
Optimization
Optimization
Optimization
Analysis
(ETA) Prediction
SUPPORT
FUNCTIONS
Enable analytics & optimize business support
IT
Predictive IT maintenance
Finance
Predictive cash flow optimization
HR
Increase staff engagement & retention
VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020
PAGE 48
DSC has defined 12 focus technologies to accelerate deployment
Assisted Picking Robots
Goods-To-Person Robots
Wrapping Robots
Indoor Robotic Transport
Inventory Mgmt. Robots
Robotic Arms
SmartOperations
Wearable Devices
Intelligent Process
Algorithmic Optimization
Supporting Robots
Asset Tracking and
Automation
Monitoring
VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020
PAGE 49
DHL Supply Chain: Financial Outlook
As presented at Capital Markets Day in Oct 2019
Market (2018 - 25)
Market growth assumptions
Expected growth vs. market
Outsourced contract logistics:
Revenue growth of ~4% p.a.
Capex Outlook
Slightly increasing from FY 2018 levels (€282m) driven by new business wins
Asset light business model
Selected investments related to new business start- ups and accelerated digitalization initiatives
EBIT Outlook
Topline growth at least in line with market, while maintaining selective business approach
Maintain industry leading margin at ~5%
VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020
PAGE 50
DHL eCommerce Solutions: Business Overview
Going forward we focus on domestic and non-time-definite international parcel delivery - especially within Europe
The Profitable Core
Domestic last mile parcel delivery
in selected
countries outside of Germany (
Europe, USA and selected Asian emerging markets)
Non-TDIcross-border services
primarily to/from and within Europe.
Revenue Mix
(€bn, FY 2019)
57% Europe
We are
not
driving a group-widee-commerce logistics global strategy
focusing on B2C only but also on B2B across all verticals
the testing environment anymore (e.g. eFulfillment or Parcel Metro)
VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020
PAGE 51
DHL eCommerce Solutions: Focus on two value streams
Domestic last mile delivery
High quality delivery in own and partner- networks
Healthy mix of B2C and B2B across all verticals
Strong focus on yield and profitability
Non-TDIcross-border
Strong growth in cross border retail
Changing expectations on speed, visibility & quality
Primary focus to/from and intra Europe
Parcel Connect in Europe a strong and growing platform
VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020
PAGE 52
DeCS Financial Outlook
Market (2018 - 25)
Market growth assumptions
Strong, heterogeneous growth across domestic and cross-border ecommerce markets
As presented at Capital
Markets Day in Oct 2019
Expected growth vs. market
CAGR of 5-10% across all businesses
Based on selective B2C approach and added B2B focus
Capex Outlook
Average spend of ~€200m p.a. over 2019-2022 (2018: € 166m)
Investments along whole value chain: fleet replacement, network expansion, digital platform, machinery and equipment in hub and depots
EBIT Outlook
Beyond 2020
5-10%sales growth with gradual margin expansion towards 5% long term margin across all businesses
VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020
PAGE 53
DPDHL Group Summary
Strategy 2025
Divisional Deep-Dives
Group Financial Backup
VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020
PAGE 54
DPDHL Group at a Glance
DHL Global
DHL Supply
DHL
GROUP
P&P Germany
DHL Express
Forwarding
eCommerce
Chain
FY 2019
Freight
Solutions
Revenue
€63,341m
€15,484m
€17,101m
€15,128m
€13,436m
€4,045m
EBIT
€4,128m
€1,230m
€2,039m
€521m
€912m
€-51m
EBIT Margin
6.5%
7.9%
11.9%
3.4%
4.7%*
FTEs
499,461
159,100
96,850
44,265
155,791
30,797
Network business -
Network business -
Brokerage -
Outsource -
Network business -
*adjusted for one-offs
asset intensive
asset intensive
asset light
asset light
asset intensive
VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020
PAGE 55
DPDHL Group: Resilience through our diversified portfolio
EBIT Margin
12-months rolling
11,5%Express
9,4%
9,0% P&P
8,3%
5,2%
5,8%GROUP
4,0% DSC
3,1%
3,6% DGFF
3,0%
Q2 2014
Q2 2020
2019 revenue
EBIT Margin: DSC adjusted for 2019 one-offs, DGFF for NFE write-down in 2015
Until 2017: P&P values includes business activities which are now under DeCS
*B2C Express, Parcel Germany and DHL eCommerce Solutions
VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020
PAGE 56
Q2 2020 Group P&L
in €m
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
vs. LY
Revenue
15,480
15,959
+3.1%
EBIT
769
912
+18.6%
Financial result
-137
-155
-13.1%
Taxes
-139
-182
-30.9%
Consolidated net profit*
458
525
+14.6%
EPS (in €)
0.38
0.43
+13.2%
*after minority interest
VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020
PAGE 57
Cash Flow Outlook: Overview of major drivers (1/2)
2019
2020e
FCF effect
Main Drivers 2020 - 2022
(in €m)
(in €bn)
22e vs 20e
EBIT
4,128
3.5-3.8
EBIT guidance: 2020: €3.5-3.8bn; 2022: between
~€4.7bn and >€5.3bn, depending on macro recovery
Includes non-cashone-offs in 2020 (StreetScooter,
Depreciation/amortization
3,684
~+4.0
impairments); slight increase reflecting investments excl.
these 2020 one-off effects
Change in provisions
Income taxes paid
Changes in WC / Other
-506~-0.4
-843~-0.7
-414 +/- 0.2
Incl. effects for yearly pension payments; in 2019/2020 utilization of early retirement / restructuring provisions
Reflecting rising EBIT in line with 2022 guidance
Strong yoy development in 2020 YTD; slight WC build-up expected going forward
OCF
6,049
~6.6
Improvement mainly driven by EBIT growth
VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020
PAGE 58
Cash Flow Outlook: Overview of major drivers (2/2)
2019
2020e
FCF effect
Main Drivers 2020 - 2022
(in €m)
(in €bn)
22e vs 20e
OCF
6,049
~6.6
Improvement mainly driven by EBIT growth
Net Capex excl. B777 order
-2,374
~-2.4
Flat to slight gradual increase in regular gross Capex
B777 order
-1,100
~-0.3
Last tranche of Express B777 Capex in 2021
(2021e: <€300m)
Net Cash for Leases
-2,278
~-2.3
Slightly increasing in line with business growth
Net M&A
680
~-0.1
2019: €+653m China DSC deal;
2020-22e: No significant M&A planned
Net Interest
-110
~-0.1
No major change expected
Free Cash Flow
867
~1.4
Significant improvement in line with 2022 target
VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020
PAGE 59
Q2 2020: Major balance sheet movements
€2.25bn senior bonds issuance in May
Update on pension status
Three senior bonds issued:
in €m
€750m, 6-year maturity, 0.375% coupon rate
€750m,
9-year maturity, 0.75% coupon rate
4.717
5.234
Total
€750m,
12-year maturity, 1% coupon rate
Average
Balance sheet extension:
Increase in non-current financial liabilities
Germany
Increase in cash position and current financial assets
12.773
13.222
4,6
Cash & Cash
2,9
2,6
UK
equivalents,
Mar 31st, 2020
Jun 30th, 2020
in € bn
Plan Assets
Net Pension Provision
31.12.19
30.03.20
30.06.20
Discount rates
1,87%
1,47%
1,70%
1,50%
2,30%
1,40%
Mar 31st 2020
Jun 30th 2020
VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020
PAGE 60
Capex outlook: 2019 peak due to B777 order
in € m
3,617
2,828
1.100
180
B777 order
2.268
Group Capex excl. B777
1.876
2.024
2.074
1.747
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020
PAGE 61
Group ROCE up despite significant B777 investment in 2019
Group ROCE vs WACC
Under IFRS16
14,1%
14,7%
as of FY18
12,3%
11,9%
11,1%
11,6%
10,8%
9.0%
11.4%
WACC (8.5%)
6,8%
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015*
2016
2017
Group ROCE = Group EBIT / (Total assets - current liabilities)
IFRS16 introduction in FY 2018 set a new base for Group ROCE by adding full lease commitments into CE, even though actual cash outs are expensed later through the contract period
2019 EBIT growth drove increase in Group ROCE despite significant investment in Express asset base through intercontinental fleet renewal (B777 order)
*2015 EBIT adjusted for NFE-write off;
VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020
PAGE 62
Balance sheet continues to show healthy leverage ratios
48.2%
27.6%
1.9x (2018)
1.7x (2019)
5.9x
Net Gearing
Equity Ratio
Net Debt / EBITDA
Interest Cover
in €m
52,169
13.367
Pension Provisions
Other Provisions
Current liabilities
7.812
Non-current liabilities
4.128
Equity
698
Total Equity
Net Debt
EBITDA
EBIT
Interest Expense
& Liabilities
31.12.2019
VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020
PAGE 63
DPDHL Group Pensions - DBO and DCO plans
in €m
DBO
Defined Benefit
(Staff Costs & Change in Provisions)
Defined Contribution (Cash out = staff costs in EBIT)
Civil Servants in Germany
Hourly workers & salaried employees*
*mainly outside Germany
4.717
5.234
163
193
162
187
13.22
193
12.77
218
3
2
264
266
268
230
168
83
Mar 31st 2020
Jun 30th 2020
2014 2015
2016
2017
2018 2019
2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
Plan Assets
Net Pension Provision
Current service costs
Change in provisions
Discount Rate
Germany
UK
Other
Total Average
Mar 31
st 2020
1.70%
2.30%
1.72%
1.87%
Jun 30
th 2020
1.50%
1.40%
1.50%
1.47%
VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020
PAGE 64
Investor Relations Contact
Martin Robert Schneider Sebastian Slania Christian Rottler Agnes Putri Ziegenbalg
+49 228 182 63000
+49 228 182 63201
+49 228 182 63203
+49 228 182 63206
+49 228 182 63207
m.ziegenbalg@dpdhl.com
christian.rottler@dpdhl.com
a.putri@dpdhl.com
robert.schneider1@dpdhl.com
sebastian.slania@dpdhl.com
VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020
PAGE 65
This presentation contains certain statements that are neither reported results nor other historical information. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Deutsche Post AG's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market and economic conditions, the behavior of other market participants, the ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and achieve anticipated synergies and the actions of government regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this presentation. Deutsche Post AG does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation.
This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy any security, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of the securities referred to in this presentation in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.
Copies of this presentation and any documentation relating to the Offer are not being, and must not be, directly or indirectly, mailed or otherwise forwarded, distributed or sent in or into or from Australia, Canada or Japan or any other jurisdiction where to do so would be unlawful.
This document represents the Company's judgment as of date of this presentation.
VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | FRANK APPEL | 28 AUGUST 2020
PAGE 66
Disclaimer
Deutsche Post AG published this content on 28 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 07:12:05 UTC
All news about DEUTSCHE POST AG
Sales 2020
63 881 M
75 803 M
75 803 M
Net income 2020
2 321 M
2 754 M
2 754 M
Net Debt 2020
14 384 M
17 068 M
17 068 M
P/E ratio 2020
21,8x
Yield 2020
2,99%
Capitalization
48 805 M
57 567 M
57 913 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,99x
EV / Sales 2021
0,92x
Nbr of Employees
540 184
Free-Float
79,5%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE POST AG
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
24
Average target price
39,13 €
Last Close Price
39,47 €
Spread / Highest target
14,0%
Spread / Average Target
-0,86%
Spread / Lowest Target
-26,5%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.