Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Post AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DPW   DE0005552004

DEUTSCHE POST AG

(DPW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Post CEO favourite to become Telekom chairman - sources

12/05/2021 | 09:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Frank Appel, Chief Executive Officer of German postal and logistics group Deutsche Post DHL

BERLIN (Reuters) - Frank Appel, the chief executive of German logistics company Deutsche Post, is the favourite to become the next supervisory board chairman of Deutsche Telekom, two sources close to the matter told Reuters.

The sources said Deutsche Post's supervisory board is due to meet on Wednesday and Deutsche Telekom's board will meet a week later to discuss the matter.

Both companies declined to comment.

The Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Saturday that Appel would potentially be proposed for election at Deutsche Telekom's annual meeting on April 7.

The term of office of Telekom chairman Ulrich Lehner, who has headed the Telekom supervisory body since 2008, ends at next year's shareholder meeting. He had already confirmed that an external search for a successor was under way.

Appel's predecessor at Deutsche Post, Klaus Zumwinkel, also served as supervisory board chairman of Telekom.

The German government holds stakes in both companies.

Appel, a former McKinsey consultant, has been with Deutsche Post since 2000. In 2002, he became a member of the board of management, and in 2008 he moved up to the post of CEO.

His contract runs until 2022 and a decision on his future at the Post had been expected soon. Some industry insiders have speculated that Appel could be ready to move on given that Deutsche Post has posted record results through the pandemic.

(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi and Nadine Schimroszik; Writing by Emma Thomasson; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE POST AG 0.19% 51.98 Delayed Quote.28.35%
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG -0.81% 15.462 Delayed Quote.4.23%
All news about DEUTSCHE POST AG
09:57aDeutsche Post CEO favourite to become Telekom chairman - sources
RE
12/04Deutsche Post CEO could become Deutsche Telekom chairman - report
RE
11/29DEUTSCHE POST AG : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
11/29DEUTSCHE POST AG : Berenberg gives a Buy rating
MD
11/29DEUTSCHE POST : IR – Goldman Sachs European Industrials Conference (Virtual), 1 Dece..
PU
11/25DEUTSCHE POST AG : DZ Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
11/25DEUTSCHE POST : CEO DHL Supply Chain - Goldman Sachs Fireside Chat, 25 November 2021
PU
11/24Dhl freight obtains further certification for global management system
AQ
11/23Deutsche Post's DHL Express To Test First Hydrogen Truck With Apple
MT
11/22DEUTSCHE POST AG : Barclays maintains a Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE POST AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 78 437 M 88 736 M 88 736 M
Net income 2021 4 955 M 5 605 M 5 605 M
Net Debt 2021 14 129 M 15 985 M 15 985 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
Yield 2021 3,46%
Capitalization 63 657 M 71 855 M 72 015 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 580 612
Free-Float 79,2%
Chart DEUTSCHE POST AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Post AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE POST AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 51,98 €
Average target price 67,31 €
Spread / Average Target 29,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Appel CEO & Head-Global Business Services
Melanie Kreis Head-Finance
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Werner Gatzer Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Andrea Kocsis Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE POST AG28.35%71 855
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC15.29%174 463
FEDEX CORPORATION-7.23%63 979
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.29.33%21 311
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-9.17%14 348
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.80%8 564