Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Post AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DPW   DE0005552004

DEUTSCHE POST AG

(DPW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:39:28 2023-05-03 am EDT
43.87 EUR   +1.15%
10:18aDeutsche Post DHL : Starting 2023 on the right foot, 2023 and mid-term outlook confirmed
Alphavalue
08:48aSterling Investment-Grade Bonds Outperform -2-
DJ
08:37aDownturn does not hit Deutsche Post as hard as feared
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Post DHL : Starting 2023 on the right foot, 2023 and mid-term outlook confirmed

05/03/2023 | 10:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Alphavalue 2023
All news about DEUTSCHE POST AG
10:18aDeutsche Post DHL : Starting 2023 on the right foot, 2023 and mid-term..
Alphavalue
08:48aSterling Investment-Grade Bonds Outperform -2-
DJ
08:37aDownturn does not hit Deutsche Post as hard as feared
DP
07:52aDEUTSCHE POST AG : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07:05aDEUTSCHE POST AG : UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
06:19aEuropean Midday Briefing: Investors Hold Their Breath Ahead of ..
DJ
05:13aDEUTSCHE POST AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
05:09aDEUTSCHE POST AG : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
04:00aTranscript : Deutsche Post AG, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 03, 2023
CI
03:31aDeutsche Post : Quarterly Statement as of March 31, 2023
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE POST AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 84 930 M 93 288 M 93 288 M
Net income 2023 4 046 M 4 444 M 4 444 M
Net Debt 2023 17 729 M 19 474 M 19 474 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,8x
Yield 2023 4,33%
Capitalization 51 983 M 57 099 M 57 099 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
EV / Sales 2024 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 554 975
Free-Float 77,8%
Chart DEUTSCHE POST AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Post AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE POST AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 43,37 €
Average target price 47,67 €
Spread / Average Target 9,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Appel CEO & Head-Global Business Services
Melanie Kreis Head-Finance
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andrea Kocsis Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Schulte Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE POST AG23.27%57 234
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.2.30%156 089
FEDEX CORPORATION33.13%57 957
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.8.97%17 990
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.13.44%9 529
GXO LOGISTICS, INC.22.28%6 331
This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$50/month
Subscribe
Already a member/customer? Log In
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer