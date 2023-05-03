|
Deutsche Post DHL : Starting 2023 on the right foot, 2023 and mid-term outlook confirmed
|Sales 2023
84 930 M
93 288 M
93 288 M
|Net income 2023
4 046 M
4 444 M
4 444 M
|Net Debt 2023
17 729 M
19 474 M
19 474 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|12,8x
|Yield 2023
|4,33%
|Capitalization
51 983 M
57 099 M
57 099 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,82x
|EV / Sales 2024
|0,81x
|Nbr of Employees
|554 975
|Free-Float
|77,8%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE POST AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|16
|Last Close Price
|43,37 €
|Average target price
|47,67 €
|Spread / Average Target
|9,92%