|
Deutsche Post : DHL Supply Chain – Digitalization Deep Dive Ohio, 16 March 2023
DHL SUPPLY CHAIN - ON A NEW LEVEL
DIGITALIZATION DEEP DIVE & SITE VISIT
Canal Winchester, 16 March 2023
DHL Supply Chain - Excellence. Simply delivered.
AGENDA
DHL Supply Chain - Leader in contract logistics
DHL Supply Chain - Delivering Excellence in a digital world
Site Tour
Q&A
|
Digitalization Deep Dive & Site Visit | DHL Supply Chain | 16 March 2023 | Canal Winchester, Ohio
|
2
We are the
#1
contract logistics provider managing Supply Chains to reduce complexity for our customers
1) Great Place to Work
DHL Supply Chain investment summary
-
Industry-leading EBIT margin of >5% and attractive top line growth of 18.5%
-
Leading in Omni-channeland e-Commerce incl. returns solutions
-
Proactive real estate strategy in tier 1 locations enables fast growth in times of capacity constraints
-
Scalable and flexible digital solutions embedded in our standard ways of working driving efficiency
-
Strong Employer of Choice focus with 112k+ employees working in GPTW1) environment, thus attract and retain employees in times of labor shortage
-
Business provides the largest supply chain data pool and we leverage data analytics to drive value
|
Digitalization Deep Dive & Site Visit | DHL Supply Chain | 16 March 2023 | Canal Winchester, Ohio
|
3
We are
more than
2X
the size of our closest
competitors and the only one being able to scale globally
Contract logistics players(Market shares based on 20211) )
6.0%
2.9%
1.9% 1.7% 1.6% 1.5% 1.5% 1.3% 1.2% 1.1%
Supply chain
-
market shares are calculated based on companies' respective contract logistics revenues. Source: DPDHL estimates.
|
Management Update & Site Visit | DHL Supply Chain | 16 March 2023 | Canal Winchester, Ohio
|
4
STRONG
FINANCIAL
profile on a
profitable growth
trajectory
Revenue (€m)
+19%
12,549 13,864 16,431
2020 2021 2022
EBIT
EBIT (€m) margin
+27%
Topline growth in 2022 driven by
-
New business signings
-
Great contract retention performance
-
Strong demand for e-Commerce and strategic products
Leading EBIT margins driven by
705
1) adjusted424for divested
|
• Growth in strategic products
|
with higher margins
|
• Productivity gains from
3.4% 5.1% 5.4%
2020 2021 2022
|
Digitalization Deep Dive & Site Visit | DHL Supply Chain | 16 March 2023 | Canal Winchester, Ohio
|
5
Disclaimer
Deutsche Post AG published this content on 16 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 14:22:14 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about DEUTSCHE POST AG
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE POST AG
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
85 639 M
90 911 M
90 911 M
|Net income 2023
|
3 996 M
4 242 M
4 242 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
19 264 M
20 451 M
20 451 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|12,2x
|Yield 2023
|4,57%
|
|Capitalization
|
48 401 M
51 381 M
51 381 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,79x
|EV / Sales 2024
|0,77x
|Nbr of Employees
|542 917
|Free-Float
|77,8%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE POST AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|16
|Last Close Price
|40,17 €
|Average target price
|46,09 €
|Spread / Average Target
|14,7%