  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Post AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DPW   DE0005552004

DEUTSCHE POST AG

(DPW)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:39:37 2023-03-17 am EDT
40.44 EUR   +0.68%
10:23aDeutsche Post : DHL Supply Chain – Digitalization Deep Dive Ohio, 16 March 2023
PU
10:20aDHL opens two climate-neutral CityHubs XL in Amsterdam region
AQ
07:39aCooling Eurozone Inflation Boosts Sentiment as German Equities Stay Green at Midday
MT
Deutsche Post : DHL Supply Chain – Digitalization Deep Dive Ohio, 16 March 2023

03/17/2023 | 10:23am EDT
DHL SUPPLY CHAIN - ON A NEW LEVEL

DIGITALIZATION DEEP DIVE & SITE VISIT

Canal Winchester, 16 March 2023

DHL Supply Chain - Excellence. Simply delivered.

AGENDA

DHL Supply Chain - Leader in contract logistics

DHL Supply Chain - Delivering Excellence in a digital world

Site Tour

Q&A

Digitalization Deep Dive & Site Visit | DHL Supply Chain | 16 March 2023 | Canal Winchester, Ohio

2

We are the

#1

contract logistics provider managing Supply Chains to reduce complexity for our customers

1) Great Place to Work

DHL Supply Chain investment summary

  • Industry-leading EBIT margin of >5% and attractive top line growth of 18.5%
  • Leading in Omni-channeland e-Commerce incl. returns solutions
  • Proactive real estate strategy in tier 1 locations enables fast growth in times of capacity constraints
  • Scalable and flexible digital solutions embedded in our standard ways of working driving efficiency
  • Strong Employer of Choice focus with 112k+ employees working in GPTW1) environment, thus attract and retain employees in times of labor shortage
  • Business provides the largest supply chain data pool and we leverage data analytics to drive value

Digitalization Deep Dive & Site Visit | DHL Supply Chain | 16 March 2023 | Canal Winchester, Ohio

3

We are

more than

2X

the size of our closest

competitors and the only one being able to scale globally

Contract logistics players(Market shares based on 20211) )

6.0%

2.9%

1.9% 1.7% 1.6% 1.5% 1.5% 1.3% 1.2% 1.1%

Supply chain

  1. market shares are calculated based on companies' respective contract logistics revenues. Source: DPDHL estimates.

Management Update & Site Visit | DHL Supply Chain | 16 March 2023 | Canal Winchester, Ohio

4

STRONG

FINANCIAL

profile on a

profitable growth

trajectory

Revenue (€m)

+19%

12,549 13,864 16,431

2020 2021 2022

EBIT

EBIT (€m) margin

+27%

Topline growth in 2022 driven by

  • New business signings
  • Great contract retention performance
  • Strong demand for e-Commerce and strategic products

Leading EBIT margins driven by

705

1) adjusted424for divested

893

Growth in strategic products

with higher margins

Productivity gains from

3.4% 5.1% 5.4%

2020 2021 2022

digitalization

Digitalization Deep Dive & Site Visit | DHL Supply Chain | 16 March 2023 | Canal Winchester, Ohio

5

Disclaimer

Deutsche Post AG published this content on 16 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 14:22:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 85 639 M 90 911 M 90 911 M
Net income 2023 3 996 M 4 242 M 4 242 M
Net Debt 2023 19 264 M 20 451 M 20 451 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,2x
Yield 2023 4,57%
Capitalization 48 401 M 51 381 M 51 381 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
EV / Sales 2024 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 542 917
Free-Float 77,8%
Managers and Directors
Frank Appel CEO & Head-Global Business Services
Melanie Kreis Head-Finance
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andrea Kocsis Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Schulte Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE POST AG14.17%51 381
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.8.10%161 375
FEDEX CORPORATION17.81%51 502
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.3.30%16 575
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.4.70%9 084
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO LTD7.04%6 081