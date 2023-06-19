Deutsche Post DHL renames itself DHL Group

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Post DHL Group is renaming itself. The globally positioned group will be called DHL Group in the future, as the Bonn-based company announced on Monday. The "Deutsche Post" part of the name will be dropped. Already, 90 percent of the group's revenue came from businesses under the DHL brand, including the parcel business in Germany. Only about a third of the approximately 600,000 employees are still working in the former core business, i.e. the letter and parcel business in Germany. Other Group divisions such as express services, freight business and logistics services have gained in importance. "Today, we are one of the most international companies in the world," said Group CEO Tobias Meyer./wdw/DP/ngu