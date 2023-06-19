Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Post AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DPW   DE0005552004

DEUTSCHE POST AG

(DPW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  16:52:43 19/06/2023 BST
44.25 EUR   +0.16%
04:36pDeutsche Post DHL renames itself DHL Group
DP
03:33pDeutsche Post AG to Rename as DHL Group
DJ
03:07pDeutsche Post AG to rename Group to ‘DHL Group'
EQ
Summary 
Summary

Deutsche Post DHL renames itself DHL Group

06/19/2023 | 04:36pm BST
BONN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Post DHL Group is renaming itself. The globally positioned group will be called DHL Group in the future, as the Bonn-based company announced on Monday. The "Deutsche Post" part of the name will be dropped. Already, 90 percent of the group's revenue came from businesses under the DHL brand, including the parcel business in Germany. Only about a third of the approximately 600,000 employees are still working in the former core business, i.e. the letter and parcel business in Germany. Other Group divisions such as express services, freight business and logistics services have gained in importance. "Today, we are one of the most international companies in the world," said Group CEO Tobias Meyer./wdw/DP/ngu


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE POST AG 0.11% 44.23 Delayed Quote.25.58%
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG -0.59% 19.31 Delayed Quote.4.22%
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE POST AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 86 743 M 94 760 M 73 915 M
Net income 2023 3 995 M 4 364 M 3 404 M
Net Debt 2023 19 147 M 20 917 M 16 316 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,4x
Yield 2023 4,28%
Capitalization 52 960 M 57 855 M 45 128 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
EV / Sales 2024 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 590 605
Free-Float 77,8%
Chart DEUTSCHE POST AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Post AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE POST AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 44,18 €
Average target price 48,80 €
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Melanie Kreis Head-Finance
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andrea Kocsis Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Schulte Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Katja Windt Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE POST AG25.58%57 855
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.2.73%153 380
FEDEX CORPORATION34.79%58 681
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.14.35%18 156
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.15.60%9 397
GXO LOGISTICS, INC.43.24%7 272
