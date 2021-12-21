Log in
    DPW   DE0005552004

DEUTSCHE POST AG

(DPW)
Deutsche Post Introduces Green Certification to Decarbonize Supply Chain

12/21/2021 | 06:13am EST
By Maitane Sardon

DHL parent Deutsche Post AG said Tuesday that it has introduced a green certification for road-transport subcontractors as part of its goal to decarbonize its supply chain and reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

The global express and logistics giant said its express, freight and supply chain divisions have developed an online platform to access sustainability-related data of the ground-transportation services partners they work with and identify those making strides in reducing their environmental footprint.

The company said the carriers should have a sustainability strategy in place, measure their carbon footprint and share that data, which will feed into a ranking.

The data on their performance will help it offer customers greener services and make decisions on future transport tenders, Deutsche Post said.

Write to Maitane Sardon at maitane.sardon@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-21-21 0613ET

Financials
Sales 2021 78 585 M 88 790 M 88 790 M
Net income 2021 4 968 M 5 613 M 5 613 M
Net Debt 2021 14 053 M 15 878 M 15 878 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
Yield 2021 3,36%
Capitalization 65 384 M 73 896 M 73 874 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 580 612
Free-Float 79,2%
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE POST AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 53,39 €
Average target price 67,44 €
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Appel CEO & Head-Global Business Services
Melanie Kreis Head-Finance
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Werner Gatzer Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Andrea Kocsis Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE POST AG31.83%73 896
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC20.21%175 940
FEDEX CORPORATION-3.58%65 063
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.36.61%21 519
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-6.97%14 653
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.87%8 683