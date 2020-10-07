Log in
Deutsche Post : Preliminary Q3 2020 Results, 7 October 2020

10/07/2020 | 11:30am EDT

Q3 2020 PRELIMINARY RESULTS

OCTOBER 7TH 2020

Q3 2020: Preliminary Divisional EBIT and main drivers

EBIT, in €m

Q3 19

Q3 20

t/o €300 one-time

Prelim.

bonus

Also includes €-45m from new multi-year tariff deal; EBIT growth

P&P

304

320

-50

driven by Parcel growth, cost containment and pricing measures

All major regions back to growth, reflecting continued B2C strength

Express

454

750

-35

and B2B recovery

AFR gross profit margins remain strong due to unusually tight market

DGFF

124

155

-15

conditions, although less pronounced than in Q2

EBIT recovering from Q2 trough as customer sites gradually

DSC

162

110

-55

ramp back up

Significant e-commerce growth drives increased network utilization

DeCS

6

75

-10

and profitability across international Parcel portfolio

Corp.

-108

-40

-5

Includes StreetScooter revaluation impact of €+40m in Q3 2020

Func.

Group

942

1,370

-170

Group Q3 2020 FCF: >€1bn

EBIT

Q3 2020 PRELIMINARY RESULTS | DEUTSCHE POST DHL GROUP | 07 OCTOBER 2020

2

2020 EBIT guidance: Update

in € bn

EBIT

2020

Group

4.1-4.4 (from 3.5-3.8)

P&P

~1.5

DHL

3.3-3.6 (from 2.8-3.1)

Corp. Functions

~ -0.7 (from ~0.75)

Reported EBIT includes:

  • ~ €-270m related to one-time bonus payment (Q3, ~ €-170m) & asset impairments (Q2, €-99m)
  • One-timecosts related to non-core business (StreetScooter, ~ €-350m)

2020

FCF

>1.8 (from ~1.4)

Gross Capex

~2.9

(excl. leases)

Tax Rate

22-24%

FCF and Capex guidance includes ~ €300m Express intercontinental fleet renewal (B777) and ~ €-170mone-time bonus payment

Q3 2020 PRELIMINARY RESULTS | DEUTSCHE POST DHL GROUP | 07 OCTOBER 2020

3

2020 Guidance: What is factored in (update)

GROUP EBIT guidance: €4.1-4.4bn,including

- €-99m asset impairments (Q2 2020)

- ~ €-170mone-time bonus payment (Q3 2020)

- ~ €-350m StreetScooter

4,720-5,020

-270

4,100-4,400

4,128

4,048

+670-970

-350

-80

+17-24%

growth

FY 2019

2019 One-offs& 2019 excl. One-offs

2020e Operating

2020e excl. One-

2020e

2020e

FY 2020e

Reported EBIT

StreetScooter*

& StreetScooter

Performance

offs & StreetScooter

One-offs**

StreetScooter

Reported EBIT

*2019 One-offs: €+426m DSC China disposal, €-151m DSC restructuring costs, €-80m DeCS restructuring costs, €-115m StreetScooter

**2020 One-offs: ~ €-170mone-time bonus payment (Q3); €-99m asset impairments triggered by lockdown (Q2)

Q3 2020 PRELIMINARY RESULTS | DEUTSCHE POST DHL GROUP | 07 OCTOBER 2020

4

2022 Guidance: Confirmed as updated on July 7th, 2020

Post-Covid Recovery

2022 EBIT

V-shape

> €5.3bn

U-shape

~ €5.1bn

2020-22 cumulative

FCF€5.0 - 6.0bn

Gross Capex

€8.5 - 9.5bn

(excl. leases)

L-shape

~ €4.7bn

Q3 2020 PRELIMINARY RESULTS | DEUTSCHE POST DHL GROUP | 07 OCTOBER 2020

5

Disclaimer

This presentation contains certain statements that are neither reported results nor other historical information. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Deutsche Post AG's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market and economic conditions, the behavior of other market participants, the ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and achieve anticipated synergies and the actions of government regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this presentation. Deutsche Post AG does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation.

This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy any security, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of the securities referred to in this presentation in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.

Copies of this presentation and any documentation relating to the Offer are not being, and must not be, directly or indirectly, mailed or otherwise forwarded, distributed or sent in or into or from Australia, Canada or Japan or any other jurisdiction where to do so would be unlawful.

This document represents the Company's judgment as of date of this presentation.

Q3 2020 PRELIMINARY RESULTS | DEUTSCHE POST DHL GROUP | 07 OCTOBER 2020

6

Disclaimer

Deutsche Post AG published this content on 07 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2020 15:29:06 UTC
