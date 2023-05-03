Deutsche Post : Quarterly Statement as of March 31, 2023

Consolidated net profit for the period in line with EBIT

At €989 million, consolidated net profit for the first quarter of 2023 was below the prior-year figure (€1,446 million). Of this amount, €911 million is attributable to Deutsche Post AG shareholders and €78 million to noncontrolling interest holders. Earnings per share amounted to €0.76 (basic) and €0.75 (diluted).

EBIT after asset charge (EAC) declines

EAC declined from €1,388 million to €780 million in the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to the decrease in EBIT. The imputed asset charge rose primarily due to investments in property, plant and equipment in all divisions, partially offset by a decrease in net working capital in the Global Forwarding, Freight division.

Solid liquidity situation

As of March 31, 2023, the Group reported centrally available liquidity in the amount of €2.6 billion, which is comprised of cash and cash equivalents as well as current financial assets. Due to our solid liquidity situation, the syndicated credit line in the amount of €2 billion was not drawn. In addition, unused bilateral credit lines in the amount of €1.5 billion were available as of the reporting date.

€569 million invested predominantly in the expansion of network infrastructure

Investments in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets acquired (not including goodwill) amounted to €569 million in the first quarter of 2023 (previous year: €564 million) and were made predominantly in the expansion of network infrastructure.

Net cash from operating activities at prior-year level

In the first quarter of 2023, net cash from operating activities was €2,395 million and thus nearly at the level of the previous year (€2,426 million). Cash inflow from investing activities was €120 million, compared with a cash outflow of €963 million in the previous year, which was due largely to the payment of the purchase price for the acquisition of the Hillebrand Group.

Free cash flow improved by €1,180 million from €-197 million in the prior-year period to €983 million in the reporting period. Excluding the payments for acquisitions and divestitures, this figure decreased by €151 million. Net cash used in financing activities increased by €508 million to €1,225 million, due primarily to the payments made to acquire treasury shares as part of the share buyback program. Cash and cash equivalents rose from €3,790 million as of December 31, 2022, to €4,955 million.

Net debt reduced to €14,959 million

Our net debt fell from €15,856 million as of December 31, 2022, to €14,959 million as of March 31, 2023.

Express: Effective cost management with decreasing volume

Revenue in the division decreased by 1.4% to €6,281 million in the first quarter of 2023. This includes negative currency effects of €118 million. Excluding these effects, revenue changed slightly by 0.4%. The revenue figure also reflects the fact that fuel surcharges were higher in all regions compared with the previous year. Excluding currency effects and fuel surcharges, revenue decreased by 4.7%. Per-day TDI revenues grew, while shipment volumes declined in the reporting period in line with expectations. In the TDD product line, both per-day revenues and shipment volumes were down.

Effective cost and yield management mitigated the division's EBIT decline in the first quarter of 2023. EBIT decreased by 7.0% to €903 million, with temporary effects from fuel surcharges having a positive impact. Return on sales was 14.4%.

