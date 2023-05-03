Advanced search
    DPW   DE0005552004

DEUTSCHE POST AG

(DPW)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:03:21 2023-05-03 am EDT
44.01 EUR   +1.49%
Deutsche Post : Quarterly Statement as of March 31, 2023
PU
03:31aDeutsche Post : Statbook Q1 2023
PU
03:28aDEUTSCHE POST AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
MD
Deutsche Post : Quarterly Statement as of March 31, 2023

05/03/2023 | 03:31am EDT
Business performance

Selected financial information

Contact

QUARTERLY STATEMENT

AS OF MARCH 31, 2023

  • Deutsche Post DHL Group proves itself, even in a challenging market environment
  • Group revenue of €20.9 billion in the first quarter
  • EBIT amounts to €1.6 billion and is therefore above the pre-pandemic level
  • Continued strong generation of cash flow with a free cash flow of €983 million in the quarter
  • 2023 guidance confirmed

SELECTED KEY FIGURES

Q1 2022

Q1 2023

+/- %

Revenue

€m

22,593

20,918

-7.4

Profit from operating activities (EBIT)

€m

2,159

1,638

-24.1

Return on sales1

%

9.6

7.8

-

EBIT after asset charge (EAC)

€m

1,388

780

-43.8

Consolidated net profit for the period2

€m

1,351

911

-32.6

Free cash flow

€m

-197

983

>100

Net debt3

€m

15,856

14,959

-5.7

Earnings per share4

1.10

0.76

-30.9

Number of employees5

587,737

590,605

0.5

  1. EBIT/revenue.
  2. After deduction of noncontrolling interests.
  3. Prior-yearfigure as of December 31.
  4. Basic earnings per share.
  • Headcount at the end of the quarter, including trainees.

Significant events

As part of the second tranche of the 2022-2024 share buyback program, we had repurchased 6.6 million additional shares in the amount of €263 million as of March 31, 2023.

Group revenue at €20,918 million due to the economy

In the first quarter of 2023, Group revenue was €20,918 million (previous year: €22,593 million) due to the current economic ­environment and the expected normalization of the freight markets. This included negative currency effects of €256 million. At €601 million, other operating income exceeded the prior-year period (€563 million).

Consolidated EBIT 24% below previous year

In the first quarter of 2023, consolidated EBIT was €1,638 million, 24.1% below the prior-year figure. With the expected normal­ ization in freight business, the Group was able to use disciplined cost and price management to counteract the developments in the economy. Net finance costs were €225 million (previous year: €123 million). Profit before income taxes declined by €623 million to €1,413 million. As a result, income taxes were down to €424 million; the tax rate rose from 29.0% to 30.0%.

01 Quarterly Statement as of March 31, 2023

Business performance

Selected financial information

Contact

Consolidated net profit for the period in line with EBIT

At €989 million, consolidated net profit for the first quarter of 2023 was below the prior-year figure (€1,446 million). Of this amount, €911 million is attributable to Deutsche Post AG shareholders and €78 million to noncontrolling interest holders. Earnings per share amounted to €0.76 (basic) and €0.75 (diluted).

EBIT after asset charge (EAC) declines

EAC declined from €1,388 million to €780 million in the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to the decrease in EBIT. The imputed asset charge rose primarily due to investments in property, plant and equipment in all divisions, partially offset by a decrease in net working capital in the Global Forwarding, Freight division.

Solid liquidity situation

As of March 31, 2023, the Group reported centrally available liquidity in the amount of €2.6 billion, which is comprised of cash and cash equivalents as well as current financial assets. Due to our solid liquidity situation, the syndicated credit line in the amount of €2 billion was not drawn. In addition, unused bilateral credit lines in the amount of €1.5 billion were available as of the reporting date.

€569 million invested predominantly in the expansion of network infrastructure

Investments in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets acquired (not including goodwill) amounted to €569 million in the first quarter of 2023 (previous year: €564 million) and were made predominantly in the expansion of network infrastructure.

Net cash from operating activities at prior-year level

In the first quarter of 2023, net cash from operating activities was €2,395 million and thus nearly at the level of the previous year (€2,426 million). Cash inflow from investing activities was €120 million, compared with a cash outflow of €963 million in the previous year, which was due largely to the payment of the purchase price for the acquisition of the Hillebrand Group.

Free cash flow improved by €1,180 million from €-197 million in the prior-year period to €983 million in the reporting period. Excluding the payments for acquisitions and divestitures, this figure decreased by €151 million. Net cash used in financing activities increased by €508 million to €1,225 million, due primarily to the payments made to acquire treasury shares as part of the share buyback program. Cash and cash equivalents rose from €3,790 million as of December 31, 2022, to €4,955 million.

Net debt reduced to €14,959 million

Our net debt fell from €15,856 million as of December 31, 2022, to €14,959 million as of March 31, 2023.

Express: Effective cost management with decreasing volume

Revenue in the division decreased by 1.4% to €6,281 million in the first quarter of 2023. This includes negative currency effects of €118 million. Excluding these effects, revenue changed slightly by 0.4%. The revenue figure also reflects the fact that fuel surcharges were higher in all regions compared with the previous year. Excluding currency effects and fuel surcharges, revenue decreased by 4.7%. Per-day TDI revenues grew, while shipment volumes declined in the reporting period in line with expectations. In the TDD product line, both per-day revenues and shipment volumes were down.

Effective cost and yield management mitigated the division's EBIT decline in the first quarter of 2023. EBIT decreased by 7.0% to €903 million, with temporary effects from fuel surcharges having a positive impact. Return on sales was 14.4%.

02 Quarterly Statement as of March 31, 2023

Business performance

Selected financial information

Contact

KEY FIGURES, EXPRESS

€m

Q1 2022

Q1 2023

+/- %

Revenue

6,373

6,281

-1.4

of which Europe

2,652

2,816

6.2

Americas

1,398

1,472

5.3

Asia Pacific

2,305

2,153

-6.6

MEA (Middle East and Africa)

362

379

4.7

Consolidation/Other

-344

-539

-56.7

Profit from operating activities (EBIT)

971

903

-7.0

Return on sales (%)1

15.2

14.4

-

Operating cash flow

1,609

1,223

-24.0

1 EBIT/revenue.

EXPRESS: REVENUE BY PRODUCT

€m per day1

Q1 2022

Q1 2023

+/- %

Time Definite International (TDI)

80.6

80.9

0.4

Time Definite Domestic (TDD)

6.5

6.3

-3.1

1 To improve comparability, product revenues were translated at uniform exchange rates. These revenues are also the basis for the weighted calculation of working days.

EXPRESS: VOLUME BY PRODUCT

Items per day (thousands)

Q1 2022

Q1 2023

+/- %

Time Definite International (TDI)

1,123

1,063

-5.3

Time Definite Domestic (TDD)

579

512

-11.6

Global Forwarding, Freight: Normalization of market conditions

Revenue in the division decreased by 25.5% to €5,484 million due to lower volumes and freight rates. Excluding negative currency effects of €112 million, revenue was down by 24.0% compared with the prior-year period. Revenue in the Global Forwarding business unit decreased by 32.0% to €4,158 million. Without taking negative currency effects of €87 million into account, the decrease was 30.6%. The business unit's gross profit was down from the previous year by 12.3% to €1,018 million.

We registered a drop of 18.7% in air freight volumes in the first quarter of 2023, due mainly to trade lanes between Asia and the United States and between Asia and Europe. First-quarter air freight revenues decreased by 39.6% and gross profit by 29.9%. Ocean freight volumes were down by 4.8% year over year due to a decline on trade lanes from China. Ocean freight revenues ­decreased by 32.9% and gross profit by 6.8%.

Revenue in the Freight business unit increased by 6.2% to €1,356 million in the first quarter of 2023. The volume was down by 6.3% compared with the prior-year period. Gross profit for the business unit improved by 6.2% to €343 million.

Compared with the high prior-period amount of €601 million, EBIT in the division declined to €389 million in the first quarter of 2023. The EBIT margin of 7.1% remained at a very good level. EBIT in the division thus corresponds to 28.6% of gross profit and 34.7% for the Global Forwarding business unit.

03 Quarterly Statement as of March 31, 2023

Business performance

Selected financial information

Contact

KEY FIGURES, GLOBAL FORWARDING, FREIGHT

€m

Q1 2022

Q1 2023

+/- %

Revenue

7,359

5,484

-25.5

of which Global Forwarding

6,113

4,158

-32.0

Freight

1,277

1,356

6.2

Consolidation/Other

-31

-30

3.2

Profit from operating activities (EBIT)

601

389

-35.3

Return on sales (%)1

8.2

7.1

-

Operating cash flow

418

857

>100

1 EBIT/revenue.

GLOBAL FORWARDING: REVENUE

€m

Q1 2022

Q1 2023

+/- %

Air freight

2,856

1,725

-39.6

Ocean freight

2,599

1,743

-32.9

Other

658

690

4.9

Total

6,113

4,158

-32.0

GLOBAL FORWARDING: VOLUMES

Thousands

Q1 2022

Q1 2023

+/- %

Air freight exports

tons

509

414

-18.7

Ocean freight

TEU1

766

729

-4.8

1 Twenty-foot equivalent units.

Supply Chain: Revenue and profit continue to grow

Revenue in the division increased by 7.7% to €4,107 million in the first quarter of 2023. Excluding negative currency effects of €24 million, the increase was 8.3%. All regions and sectors recorded revenue growth that was bolstered by new business, contract renewals and expanding e-commerce business.

In the first quarter of 2023, the division concluded additional contracts worth around €383 million in annualized revenue, which corresponds to a contract volume of €1.8 billion. The Retail, Technology and Consumer sectors accounted for the majority of the new business, which is in large part attributable to e-commerce-based solutions. The annualized contract renewal rate remained at a consistently high level.

EBIT in the division for the first quarter of 2023 increased to €227 million (previous year: €205 million). The key drivers were the positive development of revenue and productivity improvements thanks to digitalization and standardization. The EBIT margin of 5.5% was very good.

04 Quarterly Statement as of March 31, 2023

Business performance

Selected financial information

Contact

KEY FIGURES, SUPPLY CHAIN

€m

Q1 2022

Q1 2023

+/- %

Revenue

3,815

4,107

7.7

of which EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa)

1,755

1,828

4.2

Americas

1,524

1,660

8.9

Asia Pacific

555

632

13.9

Consolidation/Other

-19

-13

31.6

Profit from operating activities (EBIT)

205

227

10.7

Return on sales (%)1

5.4

5.5

-

Operating cash flow

107

161

50.5

1 EBIT / revenue.

eCommerce Solutions: Revenue surpasses prior-year level

The division generated revenue of €1,505 million in the first quarter of 2023, up 4.2% on the prior-year level; excluding negative currency effects, revenue was up by 4.4% compared with the prior-year period.

EBIT in the division decreased from €102 million to €81 million in the first quarter of 2023. This was attributable mainly to

declining­ volumes in B2C business and higher costs, as well as continuous capital expenditure in the expansion of the networks. The EBIT margin was 5.4%.

KEY FIGURES, ECOMMERCE SOLUTIONS

€m

Q1 2022

Q1 2023

+/- %

Revenue

1,445

1,505

4.2

of which Americas

501

524

4.6

Europe

779

824

5.8

Asia

166

157

-5.4

Consolidation/Other

-1

0

100.0

Profit from operating activities (EBIT)

102

81

-20.6

Return on sales (%)1

7.1

5.4

-

Operating cash flow

170

137

-19.4

1 EBIT/revenue.

Post & Parcel Germany: Earnings shaped by collective bargaining agreements and inflation

In the first quarter of 2023, revenue in the division was €4,198 million, 1.1% below the prior-year figure, although there were 1.0 more working days than in the prior-year period. The main reason for this development was lower revenue from German letter mail business caused by, among other things, the potential strikes in conjunction with the collective bargaining negotiations, which have since been concluded. Revenue development for Parcel Germany and International only partially compensated for this.

Division EBIT in the first quarter of 2023 amounted to €138 million and thus fell 61.1% short of the prior-year quarter. In addition to declines in revenue, this was due to higher material costs brought on by inflation, pressure from collective bargaining agreements and additional staff costs due to the risk of strikes. Return on sales was 3.3%.

05 Quarterly Statement as of March 31, 2023

Disclaimer

Deutsche Post AG published this content on 02 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2023 07:30:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
