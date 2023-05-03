Deutsche Post : Quarterly Statement as of March 31, 2023
QUARTERLY STATEMENT
AS OF MARCH 31, 2023
Deutsche Post DHL Group proves itself, even in a challenging market environment
Group revenue of €20.9 billion in the first quarter
EBIT amounts to €1.6 billion and is therefore above the pre-pandemic level
Continued strong generation of cash flow with a free cash flow of €983 million in the quarter
2023 guidance confirmed
SELECTED KEY FIGURES
Q1 2022
Q1 2023
+/- %
Revenue
€m
22,593
20,918
-7.4
Profit from operating activities (EBIT)
€m
2,159
1,638
-24.1
Return on sales1
%
9.6
7.8
-
EBIT after asset charge (EAC)
€m
1,388
780
-43.8
Consolidated net profit for the period2
€m
1,351
911
-32.6
Free cash flow
€m
-197
983
>100
Net debt3
€m
15,856
14,959
-5.7
Earnings per share4
€
1.10
0.76
-30.9
Number of employees5
587,737
590,605
0.5
EBIT/revenue.
After deduction of noncontrolling interests.
Prior-yearfigure as of December 31.
Basic earnings per share.
Headcount at the end of the quarter, including trainees.
Significant events
As part of the second tranche of the 2022-2024 share buyback program, we had repurchased 6.6 million additional shares in the amount of €263 million as of March 31, 2023.
Group revenue at €20,918 million due to the economy
In the first quarter of 2023, Group revenue was €20,918 million (previous year: €22,593 million) due to the current economic environment and the expected normalization of the freight markets. This included negative currency effects of €256 million. At €601 million, other operating income exceeded the prior-year period (€563 million).
Consolidated EBIT 24% below previous year
In the first quarter of 2023, consolidated EBIT was €1,638 million, 24.1% below the prior-year figure. With the expected normal ization in freight business, the Group was able to use disciplined cost and price management to counteract the developments in the economy. Net finance costs were €225 million (previous year: €123 million). Profit before income taxes declined by €623 million to €1,413 million. As a result, income taxes were down to €424 million; the tax rate rose from 29.0% to 30.0%.
01 Quarterly Statement as of March 31, 2023
Consolidated net profit for the period in line with EBIT
At €989 million, consolidated net profit for the first quarter of 2023 was below the prior-year figure (€1,446 million). Of this amount, €911 million is attributable to Deutsche Post AG shareholders and €78 million to noncontrolling interest holders. Earnings per share amounted to €0.76 (basic) and €0.75 (diluted).
EBIT after asset charge (EAC) declines
EAC declined from €1,388 million to €780 million in the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to the decrease in EBIT. The imputed asset charge rose primarily due to investments in property, plant and equipment in all divisions, partially offset by a decrease in net working capital in the Global Forwarding, Freight division.
Solid liquidity situation
As of March 31, 2023, the Group reported centrally available liquidity in the amount of €2.6 billion, which is comprised of cash and cash equivalents as well as current financial assets. Due to our solid liquidity situation, the syndicated credit line in the amount of €2 billion was not drawn. In addition, unused bilateral credit lines in the amount of €1.5 billion were available as of the reporting date.
€569 million invested predominantly in the expansion of network infrastructure
Investments in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets acquired (not including goodwill) amounted to €569 million in the first quarter of 2023 (previous year: €564 million) and were made predominantly in the expansion of network infrastructure.
Net cash from operating activities at prior-year level
In the first quarter of 2023, net cash from operating activities was €2,395 million and thus nearly at the level of the previous year (€2,426 million). Cash inflow from investing activities was €120 million, compared with a cash outflow of €963 million in the previous year, which was due largely to the payment of the purchase price for the acquisition of the Hillebrand Group.
Free cash flow improved by €1,180 million from €-197 million in the prior-year period to €983 million in the reporting period. Excluding the payments for acquisitions and divestitures, this figure decreased by €151 million. Net cash used in financing activities increased by €508 million to €1,225 million, due primarily to the payments made to acquire treasury shares as part of the share buyback program. Cash and cash equivalents rose from €3,790 million as of December 31, 2022, to €4,955 million.
Net debt reduced to €14,959 million
Our net debt fell from €15,856 million as of December 31, 2022, to €14,959 million as of March 31, 2023.
Express: Effective cost management with decreasing volume
Revenue in the division decreased by 1.4% to €6,281 million in the first quarter of 2023. This includes negative currency effects of €118 million. Excluding these effects, revenue changed slightly by 0.4%. The revenue figure also reflects the fact that fuel surcharges were higher in all regions compared with the previous year. Excluding currency effects and fuel surcharges, revenue decreased by 4.7%. Per-day TDI revenues grew, while shipment volumes declined in the reporting period in line with expectations. In the TDD product line, both per-day revenues and shipment volumes were down.
Effective cost and yield management mitigated the division's EBIT decline in the first quarter of 2023. EBIT decreased by 7.0% to €903 million, with temporary effects from fuel surcharges having a positive impact. Return on sales was 14.4%.
02 Quarterly Statement as of March 31, 2023
KEY FIGURES, EXPRESS
€m
Q1 2022
Q1 2023
+/- %
Revenue
6,373
6,281
-1.4
of which Europe
2,652
2,816
6.2
Americas
1,398
1,472
5.3
Asia Pacific
2,305
2,153
-6.6
MEA (Middle East and Africa)
362
379
4.7
Consolidation/Other
-344
-539
-56.7
Profit from operating activities (EBIT)
971
903
-7.0
Return on sales (%)1
15.2
14.4
-
Operating cash flow
1,609
1,223
-24.0
1 EBIT/revenue.
EXPRESS: REVENUE BY PRODUCT
€m per day1
Q1 2022
Q1 2023
+/- %
Time Definite International (TDI)
80.6
80.9
0.4
Time Definite Domestic (TDD)
6.5
6.3
-3.1
1 To improve comparability, product revenues were translated at uniform exchange rates. These revenues are also the basis for the weighted calculation of working days.
EXPRESS: VOLUME BY PRODUCT
Items per day (thousands)
Q1 2022
Q1 2023
+/- %
Time Definite International (TDI)
1,123
1,063
-5.3
Time Definite Domestic (TDD)
579
512
-11.6
Global Forwarding, Freight: Normalization of market conditions
Revenue in the division decreased by 25.5% to €5,484 million due to lower volumes and freight rates. Excluding negative currency effects of €112 million, revenue was down by 24.0% compared with the prior-year period. Revenue in the Global Forwarding business unit decreased by 32.0% to €4,158 million. Without taking negative currency effects of €87 million into account, the decrease was 30.6%. The business unit's gross profit was down from the previous year by 12.3% to €1,018 million.
We registered a drop of 18.7% in air freight volumes in the first quarter of 2023, due mainly to trade lanes between Asia and the United States and between Asia and Europe. First-quarter air freight revenues decreased by 39.6% and gross profit by 29.9%. Ocean freight volumes were down by 4.8% year over year due to a decline on trade lanes from China. Ocean freight revenues decreased by 32.9% and gross profit by 6.8%.
Revenue in the Freight business unit increased by 6.2% to €1,356 million in the first quarter of 2023. The volume was down by 6.3% compared with the prior-year period. Gross profit for the business unit improved by 6.2% to €343 million.
Compared with the high prior-period amount of €601 million, EBIT in the division declined to €389 million in the first quarter of 2023. The EBIT margin of 7.1% remained at a very good level. EBIT in the division thus corresponds to 28.6% of gross profit and 34.7% for the Global Forwarding business unit.
03 Quarterly Statement as of March 31, 2023
KEY FIGURES, GLOBAL FORWARDING, FREIGHT
€m
Q1 2022
Q1 2023
+/- %
Revenue
7,359
5,484
-25.5
of which Global Forwarding
6,113
4,158
-32.0
Freight
1,277
1,356
6.2
Consolidation/Other
-31
-30
3.2
Profit from operating activities (EBIT)
601
389
-35.3
Return on sales (%)1
8.2
7.1
-
Operating cash flow
418
857
>100
1 EBIT/revenue.
GLOBAL FORWARDING: REVENUE
€m
Q1 2022
Q1 2023
+/- %
Air freight
2,856
1,725
-39.6
Ocean freight
2,599
1,743
-32.9
Other
658
690
4.9
Total
6,113
4,158
-32.0
GLOBAL FORWARDING: VOLUMES
Thousands
Q1 2022
Q1 2023
+/- %
Air freight exports
tons
509
414
-18.7
Ocean freight
TEU1
766
729
-4.8
1 Twenty-foot equivalent units.
Supply Chain: Revenue and profit continue to grow
Revenue in the division increased by 7.7% to €4,107 million in the first quarter of 2023. Excluding negative currency effects of €24 million, the increase was 8.3%. All regions and sectors recorded revenue growth that was bolstered by new business, contract renewals and expanding e-commerce business.
In the first quarter of 2023, the division concluded additional contracts worth around €383 million in annualized revenue, which corresponds to a contract volume of €1.8 billion. The Retail, Technology and Consumer sectors accounted for the majority of the new business, which is in large part attributable to e-commerce-based solutions. The annualized contract renewal rate remained at a consistently high level.
EBIT in the division for the first quarter of 2023 increased to €227 million (previous year: €205 million). The key drivers were the positive development of revenue and productivity improvements thanks to digitalization and standardization. The EBIT margin of 5.5% was very good.
The division generated revenue of €1,505 million in the first quarter of 2023, up 4.2% on the prior-year level; excluding negative currency effects, revenue was up by 4.4% compared with the prior-year period.
EBIT in the division decreased from €102 million to €81 million in the first quarter of 2023. This was attributable mainly to
declining volumes in B2C business and higher costs, as well as continuous capital expenditure in the expansion of the networks. The EBIT margin was 5.4%.
KEY FIGURES, ECOMMERCE SOLUTIONS
€m
Q1 2022
Q1 2023
+/- %
Revenue
1,445
1,505
4.2
of which Americas
501
524
4.6
Europe
779
824
5.8
Asia
166
157
-5.4
Consolidation/Other
-1
0
100.0
Profit from operating activities (EBIT)
102
81
-20.6
Return on sales (%)1
7.1
5.4
-
Operating cash flow
170
137
-19.4
1 EBIT/revenue.
Post & Parcel Germany: Earnings shaped by collective bargaining agreements and inflation
In the first quarter of 2023, revenue in the division was €4,198 million, 1.1% below the prior-year figure, although there were 1.0 more working days than in the prior-year period. The main reason for this development was lower revenue from German letter mail business caused by, among other things, the potential strikes in conjunction with the collective bargaining negotiations, which have since been concluded. Revenue development for Parcel Germany and International only partially compensated for this.
Division EBIT in the first quarter of 2023 amounted to €138 million and thus fell 61.1% short of the prior-year quarter. In addition to declines in revenue, this was due to higher material costs brought on by inflation, pressure from collective bargaining agreements and additional staff costs due to the risk of strikes. Return on sales was 3.3%.