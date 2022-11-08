Advanced search
    DPW   DE0005552004

DEUTSCHE POST AG

(DPW)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:45 2022-11-08 am EST
36.25 EUR   +1.20%
Deutsche Post Raises Guidance Despite Flagging Economic Challenges

11/08/2022 | 01:38am EST
By Ed Frankl


Deutsche Post AG on Tuesday raised its full-year guidance after its operating profit jumped on year, as it weathered economic uncertainty while e-commerce trends gather pace.

The German logistics group, which owns the international shipping company DHL, said it would raise its 2022 guidance for earnings before interest and taxes to around 8.4 billion euros ($8.42 billion), from EUR8.0 billion, plus or minus 5%, under previous guidance.

It came after EBIT for the year to the end of September rose to EUR6.5 billion from EUR5.9 billion in the same period of 2021, the Bonn-based company said.

Meanwhile, net profit in the third quarter was EUR1.23 billion, up from EUR1.09 billion, while revenue rose 20% to EUR24.04 billion, driven by its international B2B business.

Both figures beat expectations of EUR1.17 billion for net profit and revenue of EUR22.29 billion, according to analysts' estimates provided by the company.

However, the company warned of global growth that is losing momentum and of a weakening macroeconomic environment.

"Looking ahead to the final quarter, Deutsche Post is well positioned despite continuing global economic uncertainties," the company said.


Write to Ed Frankl at edward.frankl@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-08-22 0137ET

Financials
Sales 2022 91 562 M 91 544 M 91 544 M
Net income 2022 5 307 M 5 306 M 5 306 M
Net Debt 2022 16 197 M 16 194 M 16 194 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,37x
Yield 2022 5,30%
Capitalization 43 252 M 43 243 M 43 243 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 583 816
Free-Float 77,8%
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE POST AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 35,82 €
Average target price 51,15 €
Spread / Average Target 42,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Appel CEO & Head-Global Business Services
Melanie Kreis Head-Finance
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andrea Kocsis Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Schulte Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE POST AG-36.65%43 243
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC-22.70%143 308
FEDEX CORPORATION-39.43%40 766
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-29.36%15 519
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-27.89%8 292
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO LTD-19.31%5 369