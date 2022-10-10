Advanced search
    DPW   DE0005552004

DEUTSCHE POST AG

(DPW)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:34 2022-10-10 am EDT
32.81 EUR   +6.35%
08:06aDeutsche Post Says 3Q Earnings Rose; Plans to Raise Full-Year Forecast
DJ
07:55aDeutsche Post Flags FY22 EBIT Outlook Upgrade; Shares Rise 6%
MT
07:53aDeutsche Post to hike FY guidance after Q3 profit rise
RE
Deutsche Post Says 3Q Earnings Rose; Plans to Raise Full-Year Forecast

10/10/2022 | 08:06am EDT
By Maitane Sardon


Deutsche Post AG said on Monday that earnings rose in the third quarter as capacity utilization remained good in the networks of all its divisions, and that it expects to raise its earnings forecast for the full year.

The German freight-and-logistics group said Monday that earnings before interest and taxes came in at 2.04 billion euros ($1.99 billion) in the third quarter, according to preliminary results. In the same period a year earlier the company's EBIT was EUR1.77 billion.

Group EBIT for the nine months of the current year was around EUR6.5 billion, up from EUR5.76 billion in the year prior.

The company said it expects to raise the earnings forecast for the full year 2022. It is currently targeting EUR8 billion in EBIT, plus or minus 5%.


Write to Maitane Sardon at maitane.sardon@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-10-22 0805ET

