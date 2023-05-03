Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Post AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DPW   DE0005552004

DEUTSCHE POST AG

(DPW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:03:29 2023-05-03 am EDT
44.00 EUR   +1.47%
03:31aDeutsche Post : Quarterly Statement as of March 31, 2023
PU
03:31aDeutsche Post : Statbook Q1 2023
PU
03:28aDEUTSCHE POST AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Post : Statbook Q1 2023

05/03/2023 | 03:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Title
IR Contact
Martin Ziegenbalg (Head of IR) m.ziegenbalg@dpdhl.com +49 228 189 63000
Simone Krebs simone.krebs@dpdhl.com +49 228 189 63001
Robert Schneider robert.schneider1@dpdhl.com +49 228 189 63201
Sebastian Slania sebastian.slania@dpdhl.com +49 228 189 63203
Agnes Putri a.putri@dpdhl.com +49 228 189 63207
Sebastian Horn s.horn@dpdhl.com +49 228 189 63206

&"Delivery,Regular"Deutsche Post DHL Group Investor Relations &P

IR Statbook Q1 2023

http://www.dp-dhl.com/en/investors/service/kontakt.html
Group overview
Group key figures Deutsche Post DHL Group expressed in € 000,000s*
Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 FY 2022 Q1 2023 yoy in %
DHL Express 6,373 6,993 7,197 7,029 27,592 6,281 (1.4%)
DHL Global Forwarding, Freight 7,359 8,156 7,892 6,805 30,212 5,484 (25.5%)
DHL Supply Chain 3,815 4,069 4,184 4,363 16,431 4,107 7.7%
DHL eCommerce Solutions 1,445 1,512 1,489 1,696 6,142 1,505 4.2%
P&P Germany 4,245 3,963 3,948 4,623 16,779 4,198 (1.1%)
Group Functions 441 463 444 533 1,881 503 14.1%
Consolidation (1,085) (1,127) (1,116) (1,273) (4,601) (1,160) (6.9%)
Group Revenues 22,593 24,029 24,038 23,776 94,436 20,918 (7.4%)
DHL Express 971 1,101 1,012 941 4,025 903 (7.0%)
DHL Global Forwarding, Freight 601 735 573 402 2,311 389 (35.3%)
DHL Supply Chain 205 244 219 225 893 227 10.7%
DHL eCommerce Solutions 102 109 87 91 389 81 (20.6%)
P&P Germany 355 242 290 384 1,271 138 (61.1%)
Group Functions / Consolidation (75) (105) (152) (121) (453) (100) (33.3%)
Group EBIT 2,159 2,326 2,029 1,922 8,436 1,638 (24.1%)
EBIT margin 9.6% 9.7% 8.4% 8.1% 8.9% 7.8%
Operating Cash Flow 2,426 1,984 3,465 3,090 10,965 2,395 (1.3%)
Capex owned assets 564 798 958 1,803 4,123 569 0.9%
Depreciation owned assets (488) (490) (516) (541) (2,035) (521) (6.8%)
Capex/depreciation 116% 163% 186% 333% 203% 109%
Free Cash Flow (197) 665 1,817 782 3,067 983 599.0%
ROCE 17.9%
Net Debt/EBITDA 1.3x
*2022 quarterly figures restated in Q4 2022 due to PPA related to acquisitions

IR Statbook Q2 2014 Released on August 5&Xth&X, 2014 Deutsche Post DHL Investor Relations &P

&"Delivery,Regular"Deutsche Post DHL Group Investor Relations &P

Revenue growth
Revenue growth Deutsche Post DHL Group
Organic growth yoy (excl. FX and excl. inorganic) Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 FY 2022 Q1 2023
DHL Express 12.5% 11.7% 14.9% 0.9% 9.6% 0.4%
DHL Global Forwarding, Freight 51.2% 39.7% 21.7% (12.7%) 21.2% (28.6%)
DHL Supply Chain 13.3% 15.7% 6.1% 12.7% 11.8% 5.7%
DHL eCommerce Solutions (4.0%) (0.1%) 1.6% (1.2%) (1.0%) 4.4%
P&P Germany (6.8%) (4.8%) (0.2%) (3.1%) (3.8%) (1.1%)
Group Functions / Consolidation 0.3% (4.1%) (15.3%) (4.8%) (5.7%) (2.3%)
Group Revenues 16.9% 15.7% 11.3% (2.5%) 9.7% (8.2%)
Absolute FX effect in revenue Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 FY 2022 Q1 2023
DHL Express 188 343 404 109 1,044 (118)
DHL Global Forwarding, Freight 172 315 345 64 896 (112)
DHL Supply Chain 142 234 268 136 780 (24)
DHL eCommerce Solutions 49 80 91 52 272 (3)
P&P Germany 1 -- -- (1) -- (1)
Group Functions / Consolidation (5) (11) (15) (4) (35) 2
Total FX in revenue 547 961 1,093 356 2,957 (256)

IR Statbook Q2 2014 Released on August 5&Xth&X, 2014 Deutsche Post DHL Investor Relations &P

&"Delivery,Regular"Deutsche Post DHL Group Investor Relations &P

P&L
Income statement for Deutsche Post DHL Group expressed in € 000,000s*
Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 FY 2022 Q1 2023 yoy in %
Revenue 22,593 24,029 24,038 23,776 94,436 20,918 (7.4%)
Other operating income 563 770 664 928 2,925 601 6.7%
Changes in inventories and work performed and capitalised 28 152 226 105 511 114 307.1%
Purchased goods and services (12,484) (13,743) (13,889) (13,357) (53,473) (10,894) 12.7%
Staff costs (6,320) (6,500) (6,472) (6,743) (26,035) (6,736) (6.6%)
Other operating expenses (1,210) (1,356) (1,475) (1,671) (5,712) (1,294) (6.9%)
Net income from investments (equity method) (2) (7) (6) (24) (39) -- 100.0%
EBITDA 3,168 3,345 3,086 3,014 12,613 2,709 (14.5%)
Depreciation, amortization and impairment loss (1,009) (1,019) (1,057) (1,092) (4,177) (1,071) (6.1%)
Profit from operating activities (EBIT) 2,159 2,326 2,029 1,922 8,436 1,638 (24.1%)
EBIT margin (in%) 9.6% 9.7% 8.4% 8.1% 8.9% 7.8%
Net finance costs (123) (146) (152) (104) (525) (225) (82.9%)
Profit before income taxes (EBT) 2,036 2,180 1,877 1,818 7,911 1,413 (30.6%)
Income taxes (590) (633) (544) (427) (2,194) (424) 28.1%
Tax rate (in %) 29.0% 29.0% 29.0% 23.5% 27.7% 30.0%
Consolidated net profit for the period 1,446 1,547 1,333 1,391 5,717 989 (31.6%)
Non controlling interest (95) (94) (113) (56) (358) (78) 17.9%
Net profit attributable to DPAG shareholders 1,351 1,453 1,220 1,335 5,359 911 (32.6%)
Basic EPS 1.10 1.19 1.01 1.11 4.41 0.76 (30.9%)
Number of shares (in m) 1,223 1,222 1,218 1,214 1,214 1,194
# Employees (Full Time Equivalent) 538,612 538,335 541,390 553,332 542,917 548,368 1.8%
*2022 quarterly figures restated in Q4 2022 due to PPA related to acquisitions

IR Statbook Q2 2014 Released on August 5&Xth&X, 2014 Deutsche Post DHL Investor Relations &P

&"Delivery,Regular"Deutsche Post DHL Group Investor Relations &P

CF Statement
Cash Flow Statement for Deutsche Post DHL Group expressed in € 000,000s*
Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 FY 2022 Q1 2023 yoy in %
EBIT 2,159 2,326 2,029 1,922 8,436 1,638 (24.1%)
Depreciation/amortization 1,009 1,019 1,057 1,092 4,177 1,071 6.1%
Change in provisions (3) 27 73 (19) 78 (53) (1666.7%)
Income taxes paid (388) (457) (446) (491) (1,782) (389) (0.3%)
Other (17) (95) (30) (17) (159) (26) (52.9%)
Operating cash flow before changes in WC 2,760 2,820 2,683 2,487 10,750 2,241 (18.8%)
Changes in Working Capital (334) (836) 782 603 215 154 146.1%
Operating cash flow after changes in WC 2,426 1,984 3,465 3,090 10,965 2,395 (1.3%)
Net capex 1) (713) (725) (891) (1,471) (3,800) (777) (9.0%)
Net Cash for Leases 2) (580) (610) (642) (703) (2,535) (654) (12.8%)
Net M&A 3) (1,334) 17 (124) (99) (1,540) (3) 99.8%
Net interest 4) 4 (1) 9 (35) (23) 22 450.0%
Free Cash Flow (197) 665 1,817 782 3,067 983 599.0%
1) Cash paid to acquire PPE and intangible assets + Proceeds from disposal of PPE and intangible assets
2) Repayments of non-current financial liabilities and interest expense on leases
3) Cash paid to acquire subsidiaries and other business units + Proceeds from disposal of subsidiaries and other business units
4) Interest paid + Interest received (excludes interest cost on leases)
*2022 quarterly figures restated in Q4 2022 due to PPA related to acquisitions

IR Statbook Q2 2014 Released on August 5&Xth&X, 2014 Deutsche Post DHL Investor Relations &P

&"Delivery,Regular"Deutsche Post DHL Group Investor Relations &P

Balance Sheet
Balance sheet for Deutsche Post DHL Group expressed in € 000,000s*
Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Q1 2023
Intangible assets 13,945 14,081 14,337 14,096 14,034
PPE 25,513 26,338 27,876 28,688 28,396
Investment property 23 22 22 22 22
Investments accounted for using the equity method 112 115 110 76 74
Noncurrent financial assets 1,268 1,145 1,201 1,216 1,159
Other non-current assets 729 847 970 581 542
Deferred tax assets 1,644 1,430 1,528 1,440 1,328
Noncurrent assets 43,234 43,978 46,044 46,119 45,555
Inventories 646 765 969 927 979
Current financial assets 2,100 471 964 1,355 593
Trade receivables 12,611 13,411 13,390 12,253 11,282
Other current assets 4,045 4,044 3,740 3,551 3,661
Income tax assets 236 259 307 283 328
Cash and cash equivalents 4,310 3,493 4,134 3,790 4,955
Assets held for sale 15 110 39 -- --
Current assets 23,963 22,553 23,543 22,159 21,798
Total assets 67,197 66,531 69,587 68,278 67,353
Issued capital 1,222 1,218 1,205 1,199 1,191
Capital reserves 3,617 3,522 3,514 3,543 3,617
Other reserves (482) 58 683 (518) (755)
Retained earnings 16,938 17,058 18,031 19,012 19,667
Equity attributable to DPAG shareholders 21,295 21,856 23,433 23,236 23,720
Non controlling interests 558 652 454 467 522
Equity 21,853 22,508 23,887 23,703 24,242
Provisions for pensions and similar obligations 3,540 2,019 1,845 1,936 2,025
Deferred tax liabilities 278 307 469 336 327
Other non-current provisions 1,967 1,980 2,054 1,901 1,812
Non-current financial liabilities 17,318 17,339 18,082 17,659 17,432
Other non-current liabilities 342 339 321 321 312
Non-current provisions and liabilities 23,445 21,984 22,771 22,153 21,908
Current provisions 1,236 1,200 1,299 1,159 1,271
Current financial liabilities 3,454 3,622 3,821 4,159 3,816
Trade payables 9,507 9,828 9,948 9,933 8,464
Other current liabilities 6,974 6,594 7,046 6,512 6,994
Income tax liabilities 721 712 796 659 658
Liabilities associated with assets held for sale 7 83 19 -- --
Current provisions and liabilities 21,899 22,039 22,929 22,422 21,203
Total equity and liabilities 67,197 66,531 69,587 68,278 67,353
EBIT 8,436
Capital employed (total assets - current liabilities) 47,015
ROCE 17.9%
Equity ratio 34.7%
Net gearing 40.1%
Net debt/EBITDA 1.3x
*2022 quarterly figures restated in Q4 2022 due to PPA related to acquisitions

IR Statbook Q2 2014 Released on August 5&Xth&X, 2014 Deutsche Post DHL Investor Relations &P

&"Delivery,Regular"Deutsche Post DHL Group Investor Relations &P

DHL Express
DHL Express division expressed in € 000,000s
Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 FY 2022 Q1 2023 yoy in %
Europe 2,652 2,817 2,824 2,994 11,287 2,816 6.2%
Americas 1,398 1,561 1,627 1,563 6,149 1,472 5.3%
Asia Pacific 2,305 2,531 2,597 2,475 9,908 2,153 (6.6%)
MEA 362 400 407 400 1,569 379 4.7%
Consolidation/other (344) (316) (258) (403) (1,321) (539) (56.7%)
Total revenues 6,373 6,993 7,197 7,029 27,592 6,281 (1.4%)
Purchased goods and services (3,278) (3,765) (3,918) (3,834) (14,795) (3,189) 2.7%
Staff costs (1,409) (1,486) (1,500) (1,491) (5,886) (1,472) (4.5%)
Net other operating (293) (229) (341) (336) (1,199) (292) 0.3%
Net income from investments (equity method) 1 1 -- 1 3 -- (100.0%)
EBITDA 1,394 1,514 1,438 1,369 5,715 1,328 (4.7%)
Depreciation (423) (413) (426) (428) (1,690) (425) (0.5%)
EBIT 971 1,101 1,012 941 4,025 903 (7.0%)
Margin in % 15.2% 15.7% 14.1% 13.4% 14.6% 14.4%
Operating cash flow after changes in WC 1,609 982 1,785 1,173 5,549 1,223 (24.0%)
Capex owned assets 148 227 328 825 1,528 182 23.0%
Depreciation owned assets (228) (219) (227) (232) (906) (227) 0.4%
Capex/depreciation 65% 104% 144% 356% 169% 80%
# Employees (Full Time Equivalent) 113,508 113,840 113,634 113,959 113,735 113,172 (0.3%)
Volume and revenue per day
TDI Shipments per day (in 000 items) 1,123 1,166 1,096 1,191 1,144 1,063 (5.3%)
TDI Revenue per day (in m€) 80.6 88.4 85.8 88.4 85.8 80.9 0.4%
TDD Shipments per day (in 000 items) 579 563 513 564 554 512 (11.6%)
TDD Revenue per day (in m€) 6.5 6.6 6.1 6.6 6.4 6.3 (3.1%)
TDI volume growth per region
Europe 26.4% 23.6% 4.6% 0.3% 12.4% (4.9%)
Americas 33.3% 36.7% 8.6% 5.3% 18.8% (0.1%)
Asia Pacific 25.3% 9.8% (3.2%) (2.1%) 6.2% (8.8%)
MEA 22.3% 19.0% (17.4%) (15.7%) (1.0%) (7.4%)

&"Delivery,Regular"Deutsche Post DHL Group Investor Relations &P

DGFF
DHL Global Forwarding, Freight division expressed in € 000,000s*
Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 FY 2022 Q1 2023 yoy in %
Air Freight 2,856 2,777 2,595 2,200 10,428 1,725 (39.6%)
Ocean Freight 2,599 3,230 3,193 2,455 11,477 1,743 (32.9%)
Other 658 817 816 780 3,071 690 4.9%
Revenues Global Forwarding 6,113 6,824 6,604 5,435 24,976 4,158 (32.0%)
Revenue Freight 1,277 1,369 1,323 1,405 5,374 1,356 6.2%
Consolidation (31) (37) (35) (35) (138) (30) 3.2%
Total revenues 7,359 8,156 7,892 6,805 30,212 5,484 (25.5%)
Air Freight 488 544 504 421 1,957 342 (29.9%)
Ocean Freight 409 521 469 378 1,777 381 (6.8%)
Other 264 316 331 304 1,215 295 11.7%
Gross profit Global Forwarding 1,161 1,381 1,304 1,103 4,949 1,018 (12.3%)
Gross profit Freight 323 347 325 335 1,330 343 6.2%
Total gross profit 1,484 1,728 1,629 1,438 6,279 1,361 (8.3%)
Gross profit margin 20.2% 21.2% 20.6% 21.1% 20.8% 24.8%
Purchased goods and services (6,018) (6,596) (6,433) (5,509) (24,556) (4,282) 28.8%
Staff costs (580) (686) (672) (689) (2,627) (650) (12.1%)
Net other operating (91) (58) (130) (118) (397) (83) 8.8%
Net income from investments (equity method) -- -- -- (3) (3) -- --
EBITDA 670 816 657 486 2,629 469 (30.0%)
Depreciation (69) (81) (84) (84) (318) (80) (15.9%)
EBIT Global Forwarding 576 685 538 366 2,165 353 (38.7%)
EBIT Freight 32 43 35 36 146 36 12.5%
Total EBIT 601 735 573 402 2,311 389 (35.3%)
Margin in % 8.2% 9.0% 7.3% 5.9% 7.6% 7.1%
Operating cash flow after changes in WC 418 695 1,109 999 3,221 857 105.0%
Capex owned assets 31 33 36 59 159 43 38.7%
Depreciation owned assets (19) (31) (32) (33) (115) (31) (63.2%)
Capex/depreciation 163% 106% 113% 179% 138% 139%
# Employees (Full Time Equivalent) 44,587 46,840 47,515 47,930 46,718 47,384 6.3%
GP to EBIT conversion ratio DGF 49.6% 49.6% 41.3% 33.2% 43.7% 34.7%
GP to EBIT conversion ratio DGFF 40.5% 42.5% 35.2% 28.0% 36.8% 28.6%
Volumes Global Forwarding
Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 FY 2022 Q1 2023 yoy in %
Air Freight Export (in 000 tonnes) 509 477 467 449 1,902 414 (18.7%)
GP/Export ton (in €) 958.7 1,140.5 1,079.2 937.6 1,028.9 826.1 (13.8%)
Ocean Freight (in 000 TEU) 766 876 883 769 3,294 729 (4.8%)
GP/TEU (in €) 533.9 594.7 531.1 491.5 539.5 522.6 (2.1%)
*Q2 2022 Ocean Freight Gross Profit was restated in Q3 2022 reporting
2022 quarterly figures restated in Q4 2022 due to PPA related to acquisitions

&"Delivery,Regular"Deutsche Post DHL Group Investor Relations &P

DSC
DHL Supply Chain division expressed in € 000,000s*
Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 FY 2022 Q1 2023 yoy in %
Americas 1,524 1,739 1,782 1,787 6,832 1,660 8.9%
APAC 555 578 637 649 2,419 632 13.9%
EMEA 1,755 1,766 1,785 1,946 7,252 1,828 4.2%
Consolidation/other (19) (14) (20) (19) (72) (13) 31.6%
Total revenues 3,815 4,069 4,184 4,363 16,431 4,107 7.7%
Purchased goods and services (1,561) (1,769) (1,915) (1,952) (7,197) (1,691) (8.3%)
Staff costs (1,624) (1,695) (1,788) (1,805) (6,912) (1,813) (11.6%)
Net other operating (223) (158) (45) (140) (566) (144) 35.4%
Net income from investments (equity method) 1 2 2 (9) (4) (3) (400.0%)
EBITDA 408 449 438 457 1,752 456 11.8%
Depreciation (203) (205) (219) (232) (859) (229) (12.8%)
EBIT 205 244 219 225 893 227 10.7%
Margin in % 5.4% 6.0% 5.2% 5.2% 5.4% 5.5%
Operating cash flow after changes in WC 107 119 387 820 1,433 161 50.5%
Capex owned assets 112 102 135 155 504 112 --
Depreciation owned assets (69) (68) (77) (84) (298) (79) (14.5%)
Capex/depreciation 162% 150% 175% 185% 169% 142%
# Employees (Full Time Equivalent) 175,946 177,060 178,301 183,034 178,585 182,449 3.7%
New business wins in € m 260 311 385 537 1,493 383
Revenue by sector*
Retail 28% 27% 28% 28% 28%
Consumer 22% 23% 25% 23% 23%
Life Sciences & Healthcare 12% 12% 12% 11% 12%
Auto-mobility 14% 14% 15% 15% 15%
Technology 12% 12% 12% 11% 12%
Engineering & Manufacturing 6% 6% 6% 6% 7%
Others 6% 6% 2% 6% 3%
New business wins by sector*
Retail 28% 32% 44% 34% 38%
Consumer 25% 32% 15% 20% 13%
Life Sciences & Healthcare 10% 9% 9% 8% 10%
Auto-mobility 3% 6% 11% 14% 10%
Technology 8% 11% 16% 16% 18%
Engineering & Manufacturing 11% 7% 3% 4% 10%
Others 15% 3% 2% 4% 1%
*2022 quarterly figures restated in Q4 2022 due to PPA related to acquisitions

&"Delivery,Regular"Deutsche Post DHL Group Investor Relations &P

DeCS
DHL eCommerce Solutions division expressed in € 000,000s
Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 FY 2022 Q1 2023 yoy in %
Europe 779 802 770 884 3,235 824 5.8%
Americas 501 522 529 636 2,188 524 4.6%
Asia 166 187 190 177 720 157 (5.4%)
Consolidation/other (1) 1 -- (1) (1) -- 100.0%
Total revenues 1,445 1,512 1,489 1,696 6,142 1,505 4.2%
Purchased goods and services (1,028) (1,064) (1,067) (1,240) (4,399) (1,081) (5.2%)
Staff costs (224) (241) (239) (259) (963) (242) (8.0%)
Net other operating (44) (48) (47) (54) (193) (49) (11.4%)
Net income from investments (equity method) -- -- -- -- -- -- --
EBITDA 149 159 136 143 587 133 (10.7%)
Depreciation (47) (50) (49) (52) (198) (52) (10.6%)
EBIT 102 109 87 91 389 81 (20.6%)
Margin in % 7.1% 7.2% 5.8% 5.4% 6.3% 5.4%
Operating cash flow after changes in WC 170 126 173 113 582 137 (19.4%)
Capex owned assets 52 73 93 213 431 42 (19.2%)
Depreciation owned assets (21) (22) (22) (23) (88) (23) (9.5%)
Capex/depreciation 248% 332% 423% 926% 490% 183%
# Employees (Full Time Equivalent) 31,283 31,503 31,752 32,321 31,715 32,203 2.9%

&"Delivery,Regular"Deutsche Post DHL Group Investor Relations &P

P&P
P&P Germany division expressed in € 000,000s
Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 FY 2022 Q1 2023 yoy in %
Mail Communication 1,429 1,272 1,276 1,384 5,361 1,330 (6.9%)
Dialogue Marketing 476 432 434 491 1,833 449 (5.7%)
Consolidation/other 183 174 161 180 698 183 --
Post Germany 2,088 1,878 1,871 2,055 7,892 1,962 (6.0%)
Parcel Germany 1,544 1,506 1,502 1,856 6,408 1,604 3.9%
International 593 558 556 693 2,400 611 3.0%
P&P Others Consolidation 20 21 19 19 79 21 5.0%
Total revenues 4,245 3,963 3,948 4,623 16,779 4,198 (1.1%)
Purchased goods and services (1,385) (1,344) (1,376) (1,716) (5,821) (1,464) (5.7%)
Staff costs (2,194) (2,098) (1,985) (2,195) (8,472) (2,252) (2.6%)
Net other operating (227) (196) (207) (231) (861) (254) (11.9%)
Net income from investments (equity method) -- -- -- -- -- -- --
EBITDA 439 325 380 481 1,625 228 (48.1%)
Depreciation (84) (83) (90) (97) (354) (90) (7.1%)
EBIT 355 242 290 384 1,271 138 (61.1%)
Margin in % 8.4% 6.1% 7.3% 8.3% 7.6% 3.3%
Operating cash flow after changes in WC 479 401 267 411 1,558 317 (33.8%)
Capex owned assets 173 261 234 375 1,043 123 (28.9%)
Depreciation owned assets (83) (82) (89) (94) (348) (89) (7.2%)
Capex/depreciation 208% 318% 263% 399% 300% 138%
# working days (Germany) 63.2 60.3 65.8 62.1 251.4 64.2
# Employees (Full Time Equivalent) 160,130 155,776 156,729 162,445 158,770 159,215 (0.6%)
Volumes expressed in 000,000s
Mail Communication 1,688 1,464 1,465 1,639 6,256 1,598 (5.3%)
Dialogue Marketing 1,810 1,653 1,673 1,810 6,946 1,673 (7.6%)
Mail (MC+DM) 3,498 3,117 3,138 3,449 13,202 3,271 (6.5%)
Parcel Germany 398 392 391 487 1,668 406 2.0%
Volumes per working day expressed in 000,000s
Mail Communication 26.7 24.3 22.3 26.4 24.9 24.9 (6.7%)
Dialogue Marketing 28.6 27.4 25.4 29.1 27.6 26.1 (8.7%)
Mail (MC+DM) 55.3 51.7 47.7 55.5 52.5 51.0 (7.8%)
Parcel Germany 6.3 6.5 5.9 7.8 6.6 6.3 --
Revenue per working day expressed in € 000,000s
Parcel Germany 24.4 25.0 22.8 29.9 25.5 25.0 2.5%
Working Days (Germany) for 2023-2025 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 FY 2023
64.2 59.3 64.8 61.1 249.4
Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024 FY 2024
62.6 60.3 65.8 60.1 248.8
Q1 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2025 FY 2025
62.2 59.3 65.8 60.8 248.1

&"Delivery,Regular"Deutsche Post DHL Group Investor Relations &P

Net debt
Net debt of Deutsche Post DHL Group expressed in € 000,000s
31-Mar-22 30-Jun-22 30-Sep-22 31-Dec-22 31-Mar-23
Non-current financial liabilities 17,294 17,313 18,054 17,616 17,390
Current financial liabilities 2,919 3,052 3,195 3,486 3,157
Financial liabilities 20,213 20,365 21,249 21,102 20,547
Cash and cash equivalents 4,310 3,493 4,134 3,790 4,955
Current financial assets 2,100 471 964 1,355 593
Positive fair value of non-current financial derivatives1) 69 57 91 101 40
Financial assets 6,479 4,021 5,189 5,246 5,588
Net debt / (Net liquidity) 13,734 16,344 16,060 15,856 14,959
Net debt/EBITDA 1.3
1) Listed on the balance sheet under non-current financial assets.

IR Statbook Q2 2014 Released on August 5&Xth&X, 2014 Deutsche Post DHL Investor Relations &P

&"Delivery,Regular"Deutsche Post DHL Group Investor Relations &P

Pensions
DBO Pension of Deutsche Post DHL Group expressed in € 000,000s*
31-Mar-22 30-Jun-22 30-Sep-22 31-Dec-22 31-Mar-23
Total DBO 16,935 14,011 12,931 13,451 13,723
Plan Assets incl. Asset ceiling 13,948 12,646 11,839 11,870 12,018
Pension provision DBO 3,540 2,019 1,845 1,936 2,025
Pension assets DBO 553 654 753 355 320
Net Pension Provision 2,987 1,365 1,092 1,581 1,705
Funding Ratio 82% 90% 92% 88% 88%
Discount Rates Average 2.32% 3.67% 4.23% 4.23% 4.08%
Germany 2.10% 3.70% 3.90% 4.00% 3.80%
UK 2.80% 3.80% 5.50% 4.90% 4.80%
Other 2.22% 3.36% 3.56% 3.89% 3.78%
*2022 quarterly figures restated in Q4 2022 due to PPA related to acquisitions

&"Delivery,Regular"Deutsche Post DHL Group Investor Relations &P

Disclaimer

Deutsche Post AG published this content on 01 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2023 07:30:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about DEUTSCHE POST AG
03:31aDeutsche Post : Quarterly Statement as of March 31, 2023
PU
03:31aDeutsche Post : Statbook Q1 2023
PU
03:28aDEUTSCHE POST AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
MD
02:34aDEUTSCHE POST AG : Bernstein remains Neutral
MD
01:45aDeutsche Post posts slump in Q1 operating profit, confirms guidance
RE
01:35aDeutsche Post Backs 2023 Outlook After Falls in 1Q Earnings, Revenue
DJ
01:33aDownturn hits Deutsche Post less severely than feared
DP
01:20aDeutsche Post Delivers Lower Q1 Attributable Profit, Revenue
MT
12:18aEMEA Morning Briefing: Investors Brace for Fed Decision
DJ
05/02DEUTSCHE POST IN FOCUS: Chief executive change in view
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE POST AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 84 930 M 93 176 M 93 176 M
Net income 2023 4 046 M 4 438 M 4 438 M
Net Debt 2023 18 895 M 20 729 M 20 729 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,1x
Yield 2023 4,31%
Capitalization 52 169 M 57 234 M 57 234 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
EV / Sales 2024 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 554 975
Free-Float 77,8%
Chart DEUTSCHE POST AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Post AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE POST AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 43,52 €
Average target price 47,67 €
Spread / Average Target 9,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Appel CEO & Head-Global Business Services
Melanie Kreis Head-Finance
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andrea Kocsis Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Schulte Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE POST AG23.27%57 234
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.2.30%156 089
FEDEX CORPORATION33.13%57 957
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.8.97%17 990
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.13.44%9 529
GXO LOGISTICS, INC.22.28%6 331
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer