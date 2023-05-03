Deutsche Post : Statbook Q1 2023

|
Group overview
|
Group key figures Deutsche Post DHL Group expressed in € 000,000s*
|
Q1 2022
|
Q2 2022
|
Q3 2022
|
Q4 2022
|
FY 2022
|
Q1 2023
|
yoy in %
|
DHL Express
|
6,373
|
6,993
|
7,197
|
7,029
|
27,592
|
6,281
|
(1.4%)
|
DHL Global Forwarding, Freight
|
7,359
|
8,156
|
7,892
|
6,805
|
30,212
|
5,484
|
(25.5%)
|
DHL Supply Chain
|
3,815
|
4,069
|
4,184
|
4,363
|
16,431
|
4,107
|
7.7%
|
DHL eCommerce Solutions
|
1,445
|
1,512
|
1,489
|
1,696
|
6,142
|
1,505
|
4.2%
|
P&P Germany
|
4,245
|
3,963
|
3,948
|
4,623
|
16,779
|
4,198
|
(1.1%)
|
Group Functions
|
441
|
463
|
444
|
533
|
1,881
|
503
|
14.1%
|
Consolidation
|
(1,085)
|
(1,127)
|
(1,116)
|
(1,273)
|
(4,601)
|
(1,160)
|
(6.9%)
|
Group Revenues
|
22,593
|
24,029
|
24,038
|
23,776
|
94,436
|
20,918
|
(7.4%)
|
DHL Express
|
971
|
1,101
|
1,012
|
941
|
4,025
|
903
|
(7.0%)
|
DHL Global Forwarding, Freight
|
601
|
735
|
573
|
402
|
2,311
|
389
|
(35.3%)
|
DHL Supply Chain
|
205
|
244
|
219
|
225
|
893
|
227
|
10.7%
|
DHL eCommerce Solutions
|
102
|
109
|
87
|
91
|
389
|
81
|
(20.6%)
|
P&P Germany
|
355
|
242
|
290
|
384
|
1,271
|
138
|
(61.1%)
|
Group Functions / Consolidation
|
(75)
|
(105)
|
(152)
|
(121)
|
(453)
|
(100)
|
(33.3%)
|
Group EBIT
|
2,159
|
2,326
|
2,029
|
1,922
|
8,436
|
1,638
|
(24.1%)
|
EBIT margin
|
9.6%
|
9.7%
|
8.4%
|
8.1%
|
8.9%
|
7.8%
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
2,426
|
1,984
|
3,465
|
3,090
|
10,965
|
2,395
|
(1.3%)
|
Capex owned assets
|
564
|
798
|
958
|
1,803
|
4,123
|
569
|
0.9%
|
Depreciation owned assets
|
(488)
|
(490)
|
(516)
|
(541)
|
(2,035)
|
(521)
|
(6.8%)
|
Capex/depreciation
|
116%
|
163%
|
186%
|
333%
|
203%
|
109%
|
Free Cash Flow
|
(197)
|
665
|
1,817
|
782
|
3,067
|
983
|
599.0%
|
ROCE
|
17.9%
|
Net Debt/EBITDA
|
1.3x
|
*2022 quarterly figures restated in Q4 2022 due to PPA related to acquisitions
&"Delivery,Regular"Deutsche Post DHL Group Investor Relations &P
Revenue growth
|
Revenue growth Deutsche Post DHL Group
|
Organic growth yoy (excl. FX and excl. inorganic)
|
Q1 2022
|
Q2 2022
|
Q3 2022
|
Q4 2022
|
FY 2022
|
Q1 2023
|
DHL Express
|
12.5%
|
11.7%
|
14.9%
|
0.9%
|
9.6%
|
0.4%
|
DHL Global Forwarding, Freight
|
51.2%
|
39.7%
|
21.7%
|
(12.7%)
|
21.2%
|
(28.6%)
|
DHL Supply Chain
|
13.3%
|
15.7%
|
6.1%
|
12.7%
|
11.8%
|
5.7%
|
DHL eCommerce Solutions
|
(4.0%)
|
(0.1%)
|
1.6%
|
(1.2%)
|
(1.0%)
|
4.4%
|
P&P Germany
|
(6.8%)
|
(4.8%)
|
(0.2%)
|
(3.1%)
|
(3.8%)
|
(1.1%)
|
Group Functions / Consolidation
|
0.3%
|
(4.1%)
|
(15.3%)
|
(4.8%)
|
(5.7%)
|
(2.3%)
|
Group Revenues
|
16.9%
|
15.7%
|
11.3%
|
(2.5%)
|
9.7%
|
(8.2%)
|
Absolute FX effect in revenue
|
Q1 2022
|
Q2 2022
|
Q3 2022
|
Q4 2022
|
FY 2022
|
Q1 2023
|
DHL Express
|
188
|
343
|
404
|
109
|
1,044
|
(118)
|
DHL Global Forwarding, Freight
|
172
|
315
|
345
|
64
|
896
|
(112)
|
DHL Supply Chain
|
142
|
234
|
268
|
136
|
780
|
(24)
|
DHL eCommerce Solutions
|
49
|
80
|
91
|
52
|
272
|
(3)
|
P&P Germany
|
1
|
--
|
--
|
(1)
|
--
|
(1)
|
Group Functions / Consolidation
|
(5)
|
(11)
|
(15)
|
(4)
|
(35)
|
2
|
Total FX in revenue
|
547
|
961
|
1,093
|
356
|
2,957
|
(256)
&"Delivery,Regular"Deutsche Post DHL Group Investor Relations &P
P&L
|
Income statement for Deutsche Post DHL Group expressed in € 000,000s*
|
Q1 2022
|
Q2 2022
|
Q3 2022
|
Q4 2022
|
FY 2022
|
Q1 2023
|
yoy in %
|
Revenue
|
22,593
|
24,029
|
24,038
|
23,776
|
94,436
|
20,918
|
(7.4%)
|
Other operating income
|
563
|
770
|
664
|
928
|
2,925
|
601
|
6.7%
|
Changes in inventories and work performed and capitalised
|
28
|
152
|
226
|
105
|
511
|
114
|
307.1%
|
Purchased goods and services
|
(12,484)
|
(13,743)
|
(13,889)
|
(13,357)
|
(53,473)
|
(10,894)
|
12.7%
|
Staff costs
|
(6,320)
|
(6,500)
|
(6,472)
|
(6,743)
|
(26,035)
|
(6,736)
|
(6.6%)
|
Other operating expenses
|
(1,210)
|
(1,356)
|
(1,475)
|
(1,671)
|
(5,712)
|
(1,294)
|
(6.9%)
|
Net income from investments (equity method)
|
(2)
|
(7)
|
(6)
|
(24)
|
(39)
|
--
|
100.0%
|
EBITDA
|
3,168
|
3,345
|
3,086
|
3,014
|
12,613
|
2,709
|
(14.5%)
|
Depreciation, amortization and impairment loss
|
(1,009)
|
(1,019)
|
(1,057)
|
(1,092)
|
(4,177)
|
(1,071)
|
(6.1%)
|
Profit from operating activities (EBIT)
|
2,159
|
2,326
|
2,029
|
1,922
|
8,436
|
1,638
|
(24.1%)
|
EBIT margin (in%)
|
9.6%
|
9.7%
|
8.4%
|
8.1%
|
8.9%
|
7.8%
|
Net finance costs
|
(123)
|
(146)
|
(152)
|
(104)
|
(525)
|
(225)
|
(82.9%)
|
Profit before income taxes (EBT)
|
2,036
|
2,180
|
1,877
|
1,818
|
7,911
|
1,413
|
(30.6%)
|
Income taxes
|
(590)
|
(633)
|
(544)
|
(427)
|
(2,194)
|
(424)
|
28.1%
|
Tax rate (in %)
|
29.0%
|
29.0%
|
29.0%
|
23.5%
|
27.7%
|
30.0%
|
Consolidated net profit for the period
|
1,446
|
1,547
|
1,333
|
1,391
|
5,717
|
989
|
(31.6%)
|
Non controlling interest
|
(95)
|
(94)
|
(113)
|
(56)
|
(358)
|
(78)
|
17.9%
|
Net profit attributable to DPAG shareholders
|
1,351
|
1,453
|
1,220
|
1,335
|
5,359
|
911
|
(32.6%)
|
Basic EPS
|
1.10
|
1.19
|
1.01
|
1.11
|
4.41
|
0.76
|
(30.9%)
|
Number of shares (in m)
|
1,223
|
1,222
|
1,218
|
1,214
|
1,214
|
1,194
|
# Employees (Full Time Equivalent)
|
538,612
|
538,335
|
541,390
|
553,332
|
542,917
|
548,368
|
1.8%
|
*2022 quarterly figures restated in Q4 2022 due to PPA related to acquisitions
&"Delivery,Regular"Deutsche Post DHL Group Investor Relations &P
CF Statement
|
Cash Flow Statement for Deutsche Post DHL Group expressed in € 000,000s*
|
Q1 2022
|
Q2 2022
|
Q3 2022
|
Q4 2022
|
FY 2022
|
Q1 2023
|
yoy in %
|
EBIT
|
2,159
|
2,326
|
2,029
|
1,922
|
8,436
|
1,638
|
(24.1%)
|
Depreciation/amortization
|
1,009
|
1,019
|
1,057
|
1,092
|
4,177
|
1,071
|
6.1%
|
Change in provisions
|
(3)
|
27
|
73
|
(19)
|
78
|
(53)
|
(1666.7%)
|
Income taxes paid
|
(388)
|
(457)
|
(446)
|
(491)
|
(1,782)
|
(389)
|
(0.3%)
|
Other
|
(17)
|
(95)
|
(30)
|
(17)
|
(159)
|
(26)
|
(52.9%)
|
Operating cash flow before changes in WC
|
2,760
|
2,820
|
2,683
|
2,487
|
10,750
|
2,241
|
(18.8%)
|
Changes in Working Capital
|
(334)
|
(836)
|
782
|
603
|
215
|
154
|
146.1%
|
Operating cash flow after changes in WC
|
2,426
|
1,984
|
3,465
|
3,090
|
10,965
|
2,395
|
(1.3%)
|
Net capex 1)
|
(713)
|
(725)
|
(891)
|
(1,471)
|
(3,800)
|
(777)
|
(9.0%)
|
Net Cash for Leases 2)
|
(580)
|
(610)
|
(642)
|
(703)
|
(2,535)
|
(654)
|
(12.8%)
|
Net M&A 3)
|
(1,334)
|
17
|
(124)
|
(99)
|
(1,540)
|
(3)
|
99.8%
|
Net interest 4)
|
4
|
(1)
|
9
|
(35)
|
(23)
|
22
|
450.0%
|
Free Cash Flow
|
(197)
|
665
|
1,817
|
782
|
3,067
|
983
|
599.0%
|
1) Cash paid to acquire PPE and intangible assets + Proceeds from disposal of PPE and intangible assets
|
2) Repayments of non-current financial liabilities and interest expense on leases
|
3) Cash paid to acquire subsidiaries and other business units + Proceeds from disposal of subsidiaries and other business units
|
4) Interest paid + Interest received (excludes interest cost on leases)
|
*2022 quarterly figures restated in Q4 2022 due to PPA related to acquisitions
&"Delivery,Regular"Deutsche Post DHL Group Investor Relations &P
Balance Sheet
|
Balance sheet for Deutsche Post DHL Group expressed in € 000,000s*
|
Q1 2022
|
Q2 2022
|
Q3 2022
|
Q4 2022
|
Q1 2023
|
Intangible assets
|
13,945
|
14,081
|
14,337
|
14,096
|
14,034
|
PPE
|
25,513
|
26,338
|
27,876
|
28,688
|
28,396
|
Investment property
|
23
|
22
|
22
|
22
|
22
|
Investments accounted for using the equity method
|
112
|
115
|
110
|
76
|
74
|
Noncurrent financial assets
|
1,268
|
1,145
|
1,201
|
1,216
|
1,159
|
Other non-current assets
|
729
|
847
|
970
|
581
|
542
|
Deferred tax assets
|
1,644
|
1,430
|
1,528
|
1,440
|
1,328
|
Noncurrent assets
|
43,234
|
43,978
|
46,044
|
46,119
|
45,555
|
Inventories
|
646
|
765
|
969
|
927
|
979
|
Current financial assets
|
2,100
|
471
|
964
|
1,355
|
593
|
Trade receivables
|
12,611
|
13,411
|
13,390
|
12,253
|
11,282
|
Other current assets
|
4,045
|
4,044
|
3,740
|
3,551
|
3,661
|
Income tax assets
|
236
|
259
|
307
|
283
|
328
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
4,310
|
3,493
|
4,134
|
3,790
|
4,955
|
Assets held for sale
|
15
|
110
|
39
|
--
|
--
|
Current assets
|
23,963
|
22,553
|
23,543
|
22,159
|
21,798
|
Total assets
|
67,197
|
66,531
|
69,587
|
68,278
|
67,353
|
Issued capital
|
1,222
|
1,218
|
1,205
|
1,199
|
1,191
|
Capital reserves
|
3,617
|
3,522
|
3,514
|
3,543
|
3,617
|
Other reserves
|
(482)
|
58
|
683
|
(518)
|
(755)
|
Retained earnings
|
16,938
|
17,058
|
18,031
|
19,012
|
19,667
|
Equity attributable to DPAG shareholders
|
21,295
|
21,856
|
23,433
|
23,236
|
23,720
|
Non controlling interests
|
558
|
652
|
454
|
467
|
522
|
Equity
|
21,853
|
22,508
|
23,887
|
23,703
|
24,242
|
Provisions for pensions and similar obligations
|
3,540
|
2,019
|
1,845
|
1,936
|
2,025
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
278
|
307
|
469
|
336
|
327
|
Other non-current provisions
|
1,967
|
1,980
|
2,054
|
1,901
|
1,812
|
Non-current financial liabilities
|
17,318
|
17,339
|
18,082
|
17,659
|
17,432
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
342
|
339
|
321
|
321
|
312
|
Non-current provisions and liabilities
|
23,445
|
21,984
|
22,771
|
22,153
|
21,908
|
Current provisions
|
1,236
|
1,200
|
1,299
|
1,159
|
1,271
|
Current financial liabilities
|
3,454
|
3,622
|
3,821
|
4,159
|
3,816
|
Trade payables
|
9,507
|
9,828
|
9,948
|
9,933
|
8,464
|
Other current liabilities
|
6,974
|
6,594
|
7,046
|
6,512
|
6,994
|
Income tax liabilities
|
721
|
712
|
796
|
659
|
658
|
Liabilities associated with assets held for sale
|
7
|
83
|
19
|
--
|
--
|
Current provisions and liabilities
|
21,899
|
22,039
|
22,929
|
22,422
|
21,203
|
Total equity and liabilities
|
67,197
|
66,531
|
69,587
|
68,278
|
67,353
|
EBIT
|
8,436
|
Capital employed (total assets - current liabilities)
|
47,015
|
ROCE
|
17.9%
|
Equity ratio
|
34.7%
|
Net gearing
|
40.1%
|
Net debt/EBITDA
|
1.3x
|
*2022 quarterly figures restated in Q4 2022 due to PPA related to acquisitions
&"Delivery,Regular"Deutsche Post DHL Group Investor Relations &P
DHL Express
|
DHL Express division expressed in € 000,000s
|
Q1 2022
|
Q2 2022
|
Q3 2022
|
Q4 2022
|
FY 2022
|
Q1 2023
|
yoy in %
|
Europe
|
2,652
|
2,817
|
2,824
|
2,994
|
11,287
|
2,816
|
6.2%
|
Americas
|
1,398
|
1,561
|
1,627
|
1,563
|
6,149
|
1,472
|
5.3%
|
Asia Pacific
|
2,305
|
2,531
|
2,597
|
2,475
|
9,908
|
2,153
|
(6.6%)
|
MEA
|
362
|
400
|
407
|
400
|
1,569
|
379
|
4.7%
|
Consolidation/other
|
(344)
|
(316)
|
(258)
|
(403)
|
(1,321)
|
(539)
|
(56.7%)
|
Total revenues
|
6,373
|
6,993
|
7,197
|
7,029
|
27,592
|
6,281
|
(1.4%)
|
Purchased goods and services
|
(3,278)
|
(3,765)
|
(3,918)
|
(3,834)
|
(14,795)
|
(3,189)
|
2.7%
|
Staff costs
|
(1,409)
|
(1,486)
|
(1,500)
|
(1,491)
|
(5,886)
|
(1,472)
|
(4.5%)
|
Net other operating
|
(293)
|
(229)
|
(341)
|
(336)
|
(1,199)
|
(292)
|
0.3%
|
Net income from investments (equity method)
|
1
|
1
|
--
|
1
|
3
|
--
|
(100.0%)
|
EBITDA
|
1,394
|
1,514
|
1,438
|
1,369
|
5,715
|
1,328
|
(4.7%)
|
Depreciation
|
(423)
|
(413)
|
(426)
|
(428)
|
(1,690)
|
(425)
|
(0.5%)
|
EBIT
|
971
|
1,101
|
1,012
|
941
|
4,025
|
903
|
(7.0%)
|
Margin in %
|
15.2%
|
15.7%
|
14.1%
|
13.4%
|
14.6%
|
14.4%
|
Operating cash flow after changes in WC
|
1,609
|
982
|
1,785
|
1,173
|
5,549
|
1,223
|
(24.0%)
|
Capex owned assets
|
148
|
227
|
328
|
825
|
1,528
|
182
|
23.0%
|
Depreciation owned assets
|
(228)
|
(219)
|
(227)
|
(232)
|
(906)
|
(227)
|
0.4%
|
Capex/depreciation
|
65%
|
104%
|
144%
|
356%
|
169%
|
80%
|
# Employees (Full Time Equivalent)
|
113,508
|
113,840
|
113,634
|
113,959
|
113,735
|
113,172
|
(0.3%)
|
Volume and revenue per day
|
TDI Shipments per day (in 000 items)
|
1,123
|
1,166
|
1,096
|
1,191
|
1,144
|
1,063
|
(5.3%)
|
TDI Revenue per day (in m€)
|
80.6
|
88.4
|
85.8
|
88.4
|
85.8
|
80.9
|
0.4%
|
TDD Shipments per day (in 000 items)
|
579
|
563
|
513
|
564
|
554
|
512
|
(11.6%)
|
TDD Revenue per day (in m€)
|
6.5
|
6.6
|
6.1
|
6.6
|
6.4
|
6.3
|
(3.1%)
|
TDI volume growth per region
|
Europe
|
26.4%
|
23.6%
|
4.6%
|
0.3%
|
12.4%
|
(4.9%)
|
Americas
|
33.3%
|
36.7%
|
8.6%
|
5.3%
|
18.8%
|
(0.1%)
|
Asia Pacific
|
25.3%
|
9.8%
|
(3.2%)
|
(2.1%)
|
6.2%
|
(8.8%)
|
MEA
|
22.3%
|
19.0%
|
(17.4%)
|
(15.7%)
|
(1.0%)
|
(7.4%)
DGFF
|
DHL Global Forwarding, Freight division expressed in € 000,000s*
|
Q1 2022
|
Q2 2022
|
Q3 2022
|
Q4 2022
|
FY 2022
|
Q1 2023
|
yoy in %
|
Air Freight
|
2,856
|
2,777
|
2,595
|
2,200
|
10,428
|
1,725
|
(39.6%)
|
Ocean Freight
|
2,599
|
3,230
|
3,193
|
2,455
|
11,477
|
1,743
|
(32.9%)
|
Other
|
658
|
817
|
816
|
780
|
3,071
|
690
|
4.9%
|
Revenues Global Forwarding
|
6,113
|
6,824
6,604
|
5,435
|
24,976
|
4,158
|
(32.0%)
|
Revenue Freight
|
1,277
|
1,369
|
1,323
|
1,405
|
5,374
|
1,356
|
6.2%
|
Consolidation
|
(31)
|
(37)
|
(35)
|
(35)
|
(138)
|
(30)
|
3.2%
|
Total revenues
|
7,359
|
8,156
|
7,892
|
6,805
|
30,212
|
5,484
|
(25.5%)
|
Air Freight
|
488
|
544
|
504
|
421
|
1,957
|
342
|
(29.9%)
|
Ocean Freight
|
409
|
521
|
469
|
378
|
1,777
|
381
|
(6.8%)
|
Other
|
264
|
316
|
331
|
304
|
1,215
|
295
|
11.7%
|
Gross profit Global Forwarding
|
1,161
|
1,381
|
1,304
|
1,103
|
4,949
|
1,018
|
(12.3%)
|
Gross profit Freight
|
323
|
347
|
325
|
335
|
1,330
|
343
|
6.2%
|
Total gross profit
|
1,484
|
1,728
|
1,629
|
1,438
|
6,279
|
1,361
|
(8.3%)
|
Gross profit margin
|
20.2%
|
21.2%
|
20.6%
|
21.1%
|
20.8%
|
24.8%
|
Purchased goods and services
|
(6,018)
|
(6,596)
|
(6,433)
|
(5,509)
|
(24,556)
|
(4,282)
|
28.8%
|
Staff costs
|
(580)
|
(686)
|
(672)
|
(689)
|
(2,627)
|
(650)
|
(12.1%)
|
Net other operating
|
(91)
|
(58)
|
(130)
|
(118)
|
(397)
|
(83)
|
8.8%
|
Net income from investments (equity method)
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
(3)
|
(3)
|
--
|
--
|
EBITDA
|
670
|
816
|
657
|
486
|
2,629
|
469
|
(30.0%)
|
Depreciation
|
(69)
|
(81)
|
(84)
|
(84)
|
(318)
|
(80)
|
(15.9%)
|
EBIT Global Forwarding
|
576
|
685
|
538
|
366
|
2,165
|
353
|
(38.7%)
|
EBIT Freight
|
32
|
43
|
35
|
36
|
146
|
36
|
12.5%
|
Total EBIT
|
601
|
735
|
573
|
402
|
2,311
|
389
|
(35.3%)
|
Margin in %
|
8.2%
|
9.0%
|
7.3%
|
5.9%
|
7.6%
|
7.1%
|
Operating cash flow after changes in WC
|
418
|
695
|
1,109
|
999
|
3,221
|
857
|
105.0%
|
Capex owned assets
|
31
|
33
|
36
|
59
|
159
|
43
|
38.7%
|
Depreciation owned assets
|
(19)
|
(31)
|
(32)
|
(33)
|
(115)
|
(31)
|
(63.2%)
|
Capex/depreciation
|
163%
|
106%
|
113%
|
179%
|
138%
|
139%
|
# Employees (Full Time Equivalent)
|
44,587
|
46,840
|
47,515
|
47,930
|
46,718
|
47,384
|
6.3%
|
GP to EBIT conversion ratio DGF
|
49.6%
|
49.6%
|
41.3%
|
33.2%
|
43.7%
|
34.7%
|
GP to EBIT conversion ratio DGFF
|
40.5%
|
42.5%
|
35.2%
|
28.0%
|
36.8%
|
28.6%
|
Volumes Global Forwarding
|
Q1 2022
|
Q2 2022
|
Q3 2022
|
Q4 2022
|
FY 2022
|
Q1 2023
|
yoy in %
|
Air Freight Export (in 000 tonnes)
|
509
|
477
|
467
|
449
|
1,902
|
414
|
(18.7%)
|
GP/Export ton (in €)
|
958.7
|
1,140.5
|
1,079.2
|
937.6
|
1,028.9
|
826.1
|
(13.8%)
|
Ocean Freight (in 000 TEU)
|
766
|
876
|
883
|
769
|
3,294
|
729
|
(4.8%)
|
GP/TEU (in €)
|
533.9
|
594.7
|
531.1
|
491.5
|
539.5
|
522.6
|
(2.1%)
|
*Q2 2022 Ocean Freight Gross Profit was restated in Q3 2022 reporting
|
2022 quarterly figures restated in Q4 2022 due to PPA related to acquisitions
DSC
|
DHL Supply Chain division expressed in € 000,000s*
|
Q1 2022
|
Q2 2022
|
Q3 2022
|
Q4 2022
|
FY 2022
|
Q1 2023
|
yoy in %
|
Americas
|
1,524
|
1,739
|
1,782
|
1,787
|
6,832
|
1,660
|
8.9%
|
APAC
|
555
|
578
|
637
|
649
|
2,419
|
632
|
13.9%
|
EMEA
|
1,755
|
1,766
|
1,785
|
1,946
|
7,252
|
1,828
|
4.2%
|
Consolidation/other
|
(19)
|
(14)
|
(20)
|
(19)
|
(72)
|
(13)
|
31.6%
|
Total revenues
|
3,815
|
4,069
|
4,184
|
4,363
|
16,431
|
4,107
|
7.7%
|
Purchased goods and services
|
(1,561)
|
(1,769)
|
(1,915)
|
(1,952)
|
(7,197)
|
(1,691)
|
(8.3%)
|
Staff costs
|
(1,624)
|
(1,695)
|
(1,788)
|
(1,805)
|
(6,912)
|
(1,813)
|
(11.6%)
|
Net other operating
|
(223)
|
(158)
|
(45)
|
(140)
|
(566)
|
(144)
|
35.4%
|
Net income from investments (equity method)
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
(9)
|
(4)
|
(3)
|
(400.0%)
|
EBITDA
|
408
|
449
|
438
|
457
|
1,752
|
456
|
11.8%
|
Depreciation
|
(203)
|
(205)
|
(219)
|
(232)
|
(859)
|
(229)
|
(12.8%)
|
EBIT
|
205
|
244
|
219
|
225
|
893
|
227
|
10.7%
|
Margin in %
|
5.4%
|
6.0%
|
5.2%
|
5.2%
|
5.4%
|
5.5%
|
Operating cash flow after changes in WC
|
107
|
119
|
387
|
820
|
1,433
|
161
|
50.5%
|
Capex owned assets
|
112
|
102
|
135
|
155
|
504
|
112
|
--
|
Depreciation owned assets
|
(69)
|
(68)
|
(77)
|
(84)
|
(298)
|
(79)
|
(14.5%)
|
Capex/depreciation
|
162%
|
150%
|
175%
|
185%
|
169%
|
142%
|
# Employees (Full Time Equivalent)
|
175,946
|
177,060
|
178,301
|
183,034
|
178,585
|
182,449
|
3.7%
|
New business wins in € m
|
260
|
311
|
385
|
537
|
1,493
|
383
|
Revenue by sector*
|
Retail
|
28%
|
27%
|
28%
|
28%
|
28%
|
Consumer
|
22%
|
23%
|
25%
|
23%
|
23%
|
Life Sciences & Healthcare
|
12%
|
12%
|
12%
|
11%
|
12%
|
Auto-mobility
|
14%
|
14%
|
15%
|
15%
|
15%
|
Technology
|
12%
|
12%
|
12%
|
11%
|
12%
|
Engineering & Manufacturing
|
6%
|
6%
|
6%
|
6%
|
7%
|
Others
|
6%
|
6%
|
2%
|
6%
|
3%
|
New business wins by sector*
|
Retail
|
28%
|
32%
|
44%
|
34%
|
38%
|
Consumer
|
25%
|
32%
|
15%
|
20%
|
13%
|
Life Sciences & Healthcare
|
10%
|
9%
|
9%
|
8%
|
10%
|
Auto-mobility
|
3%
|
6%
|
11%
|
14%
|
10%
|
Technology
|
8%
|
11%
|
16%
|
16%
|
18%
|
Engineering & Manufacturing
|
11%
|
7%
|
3%
|
4%
|
10%
|
Others
|
15%
|
3%
|
2%
|
4%
|
1%
|
*2022 quarterly figures restated in Q4 2022 due to PPA related to acquisitions
DeCS
|
DHL eCommerce Solutions division expressed in € 000,000s
|
Q1 2022
|
Q2 2022
|
Q3 2022
|
Q4 2022
|
FY 2022
|
Q1 2023
|
yoy in %
|
Europe
|
779
|
802
|
770
|
884
|
3,235
|
824
|
5.8%
|
Americas
|
501
|
522
|
529
|
636
|
2,188
|
524
|
4.6%
|
Asia
|
166
|
187
|
190
|
177
|
720
|
157
|
(5.4%)
|
Consolidation/other
|
(1)
|
1
|
--
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
--
|
100.0%
|
Total revenues
|
1,445
|
1,512
|
1,489
|
1,696
|
6,142
|
1,505
|
4.2%
|
Purchased goods and services
|
(1,028)
|
(1,064)
|
(1,067)
|
(1,240)
|
(4,399)
|
(1,081)
|
(5.2%)
|
Staff costs
|
(224)
|
(241)
|
(239)
|
(259)
|
(963)
|
(242)
|
(8.0%)
|
Net other operating
|
(44)
|
(48)
|
(47)
|
(54)
|
(193)
|
(49)
|
(11.4%)
|
Net income from investments (equity method)
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
EBITDA
|
149
|
159
|
136
|
143
|
587
|
133
|
(10.7%)
|
Depreciation
|
(47)
|
(50)
|
(49)
|
(52)
|
(198)
|
(52)
|
(10.6%)
|
EBIT
|
102
|
109
|
87
|
91
|
389
|
81
|
(20.6%)
|
Margin in %
|
7.1%
|
7.2%
|
5.8%
|
5.4%
|
6.3%
|
5.4%
|
Operating cash flow after changes in WC
|
170
|
126
|
173
|
113
|
582
|
137
|
(19.4%)
|
Capex owned assets
|
52
|
73
|
93
|
213
|
431
|
42
|
(19.2%)
|
Depreciation owned assets
|
(21)
|
(22)
|
(22)
|
(23)
|
(88)
|
(23)
|
(9.5%)
|
Capex/depreciation
|
248%
|
332%
|
423%
|
926%
|
490%
|
183%
|
# Employees (Full Time Equivalent)
|
31,283
|
31,503
|
31,752
|
32,321
|
31,715
|
32,203
|
2.9%
P&P
|
P&P Germany division expressed in € 000,000s
|
Q1 2022
|
Q2 2022
|
Q3 2022
|
Q4 2022
|
FY 2022
|
Q1 2023
|
yoy in %
|
Mail Communication
|
1,429
|
1,272
|
1,276
|
1,384
|
5,361
|
1,330
|
(6.9%)
|
Dialogue Marketing
|
476
|
432
|
434
|
491
|
1,833
|
449
|
(5.7%)
|
Consolidation/other
|
183
|
174
|
161
|
180
|
698
|
183
|
--
|
Post Germany
|
2,088
|
1,878
|
1,871
|
2,055
|
7,892
|
1,962
|
(6.0%)
|
Parcel Germany
|
1,544
|
1,506
|
1,502
|
1,856
|
6,408
|
1,604
|
3.9%
|
International
|
593
|
558
|
556
|
693
|
2,400
|
611
|
3.0%
|
P&P Others Consolidation
|
20
|
21
|
19
|
19
|
79
|
21
|
5.0%
|
Total revenues
|
4,245
|
3,963
|
3,948
|
4,623
|
16,779
|
4,198
|
(1.1%)
|
Purchased goods and services
|
(1,385)
|
(1,344)
|
(1,376)
|
(1,716)
|
(5,821)
|
(1,464)
|
(5.7%)
|
Staff costs
|
(2,194)
|
(2,098)
|
(1,985)
|
(2,195)
|
(8,472)
|
(2,252)
|
(2.6%)
|
Net other operating
|
(227)
|
(196)
|
(207)
|
(231)
|
(861)
|
(254)
|
(11.9%)
|
Net income from investments (equity method)
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
EBITDA
|
439
|
325
|
380
|
481
|
1,625
|
228
|
(48.1%)
|
Depreciation
|
(84)
|
(83)
|
(90)
|
(97)
|
(354)
|
(90)
|
(7.1%)
|
EBIT
|
355
|
242
|
290
|
384
|
1,271
|
138
|
(61.1%)
|
Margin in %
|
8.4%
|
6.1%
|
7.3%
|
8.3%
|
7.6%
|
3.3%
|
Operating cash flow after changes in WC
|
479
|
401
|
267
|
411
|
1,558
|
317
|
(33.8%)
|
Capex owned assets
|
173
|
261
|
234
|
375
|
1,043
|
123
|
(28.9%)
|
Depreciation owned assets
|
(83)
|
(82)
|
(89)
|
(94)
|
(348)
|
(89)
|
(7.2%)
|
Capex/depreciation
|
208%
|
318%
|
263%
|
399%
|
300%
|
138%
|
# working days (Germany)
|
63.2
|
60.3
|
65.8
|
62.1
|
251.4
|
64.2
|
# Employees (Full Time Equivalent)
|
160,130
|
155,776
|
156,729
|
162,445
|
158,770
|
159,215
|
(0.6%)
|
Volumes expressed in 000,000s
|
Mail Communication
|
1,688
|
1,464
|
1,465
|
1,639
|
6,256
|
1,598
|
(5.3%)
|
Dialogue Marketing
|
1,810
|
1,653
|
1,673
|
1,810
|
6,946
|
1,673
|
(7.6%)
|
Mail (MC+DM)
|
3,498
|
3,117
|
3,138
|
3,449
|
13,202
|
3,271
|
(6.5%)
|
Parcel Germany
|
398
|
392
|
391
|
487
|
1,668
|
406
|
2.0%
|
Volumes per working day expressed in 000,000s
|
Mail Communication
|
26.7
|
24.3
|
22.3
|
26.4
|
24.9
|
24.9
|
(6.7%)
|
Dialogue Marketing
|
28.6
|
27.4
|
25.4
|
29.1
|
27.6
|
26.1
|
(8.7%)
|
Mail (MC+DM)
|
55.3
|
51.7
|
47.7
|
55.5
|
52.5
|
51.0
|
(7.8%)
|
Parcel Germany
|
6.3
|
6.5
|
5.9
|
7.8
|
6.6
|
6.3
|
--
|
Revenue per working day expressed in € 000,000s
|
Parcel Germany
|
24.4
|
25.0
|
22.8
|
29.9
|
25.5
|
25.0
|
2.5%
|
Working Days (Germany) for 2023-2025
|
Q1 2023
|
Q2 2023
|
Q3 2023
|
Q4 2023
|
FY 2023
|
64.2
|
59.3
|
64.8
|
61.1
|
249.4
|
Q1 2024
|
Q2 2024
|
Q3 2024
|
Q4 2024
|
FY 2024
|
62.6
|
60.3
|
65.8
|
60.1
|
248.8
|
Q1 2025
|
Q2 2025
|
Q3 2025
|
Q4 2025
|
FY 2025
|
62.2
|
59.3
|
65.8
|
60.8
|
248.1
Net debt
|
Net debt of Deutsche Post DHL Group expressed in € 000,000s
|
31-Mar-22
|
30-Jun-22
|
30-Sep-22
|
31-Dec-22
|
31-Mar-23
|
Non-current financial liabilities
|
17,294
|
17,313
|
18,054
|
17,616
|
17,390
|
Current financial liabilities
|
2,919
|
3,052
|
3,195
|
3,486
|
3,157
|
Financial liabilities
|
20,213
|
20,365
|
21,249
|
21,102
|
20,547
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
4,310
|
3,493
|
4,134
|
3,790
|
4,955
|
Current financial assets
|
2,100
|
471
|
964
|
1,355
|
593
|
Positive fair value of non-current financial derivatives1)
|
69
|
57
|
91
|
101
|
40
|
Financial assets
|
6,479
|
4,021
|
5,189
|
5,246
|
5,588
|
Net debt / (Net liquidity)
|
13,734
|
16,344
|
16,060
|
15,856
|
14,959
|
Net debt/EBITDA
|
1.3
|
1) Listed on the balance sheet under non-current financial assets.
&"Delivery,Regular"Deutsche Post DHL Group Investor Relations &P
Pensions
|
DBO Pension of Deutsche Post DHL Group expressed in € 000,000s*
|
31-Mar-22
|
30-Jun-22
|
30-Sep-22
|
31-Dec-22
|
31-Mar-23
|
Total DBO
|
16,935
|
14,011
|
12,931
|
13,451
|
13,723
|
Plan Assets incl. Asset ceiling
|
13,948
|
12,646
|
11,839
|
11,870
|
12,018
|
Pension provision DBO
|
3,540
|
2,019
|
1,845
|
1,936
|
2,025
|
Pension assets DBO
|
553
|
654
|
753
|
355
|
320
|
Net Pension Provision
|
2,987
|
1,365
|
1,092
|
1,581
|
1,705
|
Funding Ratio
|
82%
|
90%
|
92%
|
88%
|
88%
|
Discount Rates Average
|
2.32%
|
3.67%
|
4.23%
|
4.23%
|
4.08%
|
Germany
|
2.10%
|
3.70%
|
3.90%
|
4.00%
|
3.80%
|
UK
|
2.80%
|
3.80%
|
5.50%
|
4.90%
|
4.80%
|
Other
|
2.22%
|
3.36%
|
3.56%
|
3.89%
|
3.78%
|
*2022 quarterly figures restated in Q4 2022 due to PPA related to acquisitions
&"Delivery,Regular"Deutsche Post DHL Group Investor Relations &P
|
