Deutsche Post : Statbook Q1 2023

Cash Flow Statement for Deutsche Post DHL Group expressed in € 000,000s*

Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 FY 2022 Q1 2023 yoy in %

EBIT 2,159 2,326 2,029 1,922 8,436 1,638 (24.1%)

Depreciation/amortization 1,009 1,019 1,057 1,092 4,177 1,071 6.1%

Change in provisions (3) 27 73 (19) 78 (53) (1666.7%)

Income taxes paid (388) (457) (446) (491) (1,782) (389) (0.3%)

Other (17) (95) (30) (17) (159) (26) (52.9%)

Operating cash flow before changes in WC 2,760 2,820 2,683 2,487 10,750 2,241 (18.8%)

Changes in Working Capital (334) (836) 782 603 215 154 146.1%

Operating cash flow after changes in WC 2,426 1,984 3,465 3,090 10,965 2,395 (1.3%)

Net capex 1) (713) (725) (891) (1,471) (3,800) (777) (9.0%)

Net Cash for Leases 2) (580) (610) (642) (703) (2,535) (654) (12.8%)

Net M&A 3) (1,334) 17 (124) (99) (1,540) (3) 99.8%

Net interest 4) 4 (1) 9 (35) (23) 22 450.0%

Free Cash Flow (197) 665 1,817 782 3,067 983 599.0%

1) Cash paid to acquire PPE and intangible assets + Proceeds from disposal of PPE and intangible assets

2) Repayments of non-current financial liabilities and interest expense on leases

3) Cash paid to acquire subsidiaries and other business units + Proceeds from disposal of subsidiaries and other business units

4) Interest paid + Interest received (excludes interest cost on leases)