Deutsche Post AG    DPW   DE0005552004

DEUTSCHE POST AG

(DPW)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Post : UPS to hire 100,000 seasonal workers for extended holiday shopping rush

09/09/2020 | 12:46pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The company logo for United Parcel Service (UPS), is displayed on a screen at the NYSE in New York

United Parcel Service Inc on Wednesday said it would hire more than 100,000 workers for the winter holiday season, which retailers are stretching out to avoid overwhelming a delivery network already taxed by pandemic-fueled online shopping.

The world's largest package delivery company plans to hire about the same number of seasonal holiday helpers as last year. It expects this year's peak season to extend from October to January - one month longer than last year, as retailers prep for their earliest-ever kickoff.

Target, Best Buy and Kohl's have moved winter holiday promotions up to as early as October. They also joined rival Walmart in announcing store closures on Thanksgiving and plans to bypass the midnight Black Friday door-buster sales that traditionally mark the start of the holiday shopping crush but now pose the risk of fueling COVID-19 infections.

UPS, FedEx Corp, DHL and rising rival Amazon.com Inc since March have been inundated with demand for package deliveries as virus-wary shoppers shift purchases of everything from groceries to furniture online.

During the second quarter, average daily volume for the domestic package unit at UPS was 21.1 million, more than 91% of what it was during the fourth-quarter holiday peak. That volume was 17.2 million in the second quarter of 2019.

The Atlanta-based company responded to the surge by hiring about 39,000 permanent U.S. workers in the latest quarter. It also is investing in automation.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 4.51% 3291.49 Delayed Quote.70.46%
DEUTSCHE POST AG 1.83% 38.97 Real-time Quote.12.53%
Financials
Sales 2020 63 881 M 75 552 M 75 552 M
Net income 2020 2 321 M 2 745 M 2 745 M
Net Debt 2020 14 384 M 17 012 M 17 012 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,1x
Yield 2020 3,08%
Capitalization 47 321 M 55 816 M 55 966 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,97x
EV / Sales 2021 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 540 184
Free-Float 79,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 39,25 €
Last Close Price 38,27 €
Spread / Highest target 17,6%
Spread / Average Target 2,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Appel CEO & Head-Global Business Services
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Melanie Kreis Head-Finance
Kenneth Allen Director
Werner Gatzer Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE POST AG12.53%55 816
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE33.65%135 075
FEDEX CORPORATION46.19%57 915
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.10.82%14 496
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.94.92%14 375
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.41.83%9 296
