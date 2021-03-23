Deutsche Post : ESG Presentation Q1 2021

ESG PRESENTATION Q1 2021
SUSTAINABILITY ROADMAP
Bonn, March 22, 2021
Introducing the Sustainability Roadmap of Strategy 2025
Acceleration of our ESG initiatives, in line with Strategy 2025 ambitions:
-
• Science-based target for CO2 reduction:
More than carbon-neutral growth - absolute reduction by 2030
-
• €7bn expected spend on green technologies by 2030; first elements already reflected in 2021/23 guidance
-
• ESG targets anchored in Corporate Board
Incentivization
Our sustainability agenda is derived from who we are and what we do
We have a strong track record as a sustainable, purpose-driven company
2009-2015
2014-2020
2019-2025/2030
Strategy 2025 - Sustainability is integral along all dimensions
Our Purpose: Connecting people, improving lives
Our Vision:
We are THE logisticscompanyfor the world
OurValues:
Respect & Results
Our purpose guides our efforts and sense of responsibility
Our values are in line with sustainable behavior
Along the three bottom lines in a sustainable way Enabled by our Common DNA
Our Mission:
Excellence. Simply delivered.
We want to achieve our mission along the triple bottom line in a sustainable way
In our businesses, we aim to create long-term value by focusing on our profitable core
2020 Annual Report
Our purpose is the driving force for our Sustainability Roadmap3 commitments with concrete action fields
Our Sustainability Roadmap
Targets along 3 core commitments, aligned with incentivization
Clean operations for climate protection
-
• Reduce emissions to <29m tonnes CO2e by 2030 (SBTi); no offsetting included
-
• Supported by targets on sustainable fuel, electrification and carbon neutral design
-
• Mission 2050: Zero emissions
Great company to work for all
-
• Consistent >80% score on
Employee Engagement in employee opinion survey (EOS)
-
• Reduce LTIFR to <3.1 by 2025
-
• Increase share of women in management to 30% by 2025
-
• ESG roadmap supported by stringent internal reporting, training measures and policies
-
• External reporting in line with
SASB and GRI core standards
Pledge to invest 1% of our net profit each year into creating social impact, for example through our GO Programs
Our Sustainability Roadmap
Sustainability as basis for long term success on all three bottom lines
Deutsche Post DHL Group - A signatory to the UN Global Compact since 2006
We support the UN Global Compact by embedding its principles in our Codes of Conduct.
10 principles embedded in our Codes of Conduct
2020 Annual Report
Our Commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals
We have selected six focus UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), reflecting our company's responsibility and best possible impact on solving sustainable development challenges.
SDG 4 - We seek to make quality education and lifelong learning opportunities accessible for all
SDG 5 - We drive gender equality and take action to empower women and girls
SDG 8 - We support growth by facilitating global trade in a responsible manner
SDG 11 - We minimize air pollution in cities and support disaster-affected communities
SDG 13 - We seek to minimize our business' impact on the environment with our environmental protection program
SDG 17 - We collaborate with the UN and other partners to ensure the sustainable impact of our activities
Stakeholder Engagement - Regular dialogue with our major stakeholders
Regular, open and constructive dialogue with our stakeholders is part of our strategic management process. We work together to develop solutions to future social and business challenges that we consider to be material for our company. Our dialogue formats are based on our Stakeholder Engagement Guidelines (AA1000 Standard)
Guideline
Critical for our ability to operate
Other stakeholders
DPDHL Group's Major Stakeholder Groups
Materiality Analysis - Key issues in the logistics sector
We regularly conduct a materiality analysis in line with the GRI standards. We review the results together with our key stakeholders (qualitative interviews).
Focus for DPDHL Group & external stakeholders
Extremely important1)
1) Most recently, nine material issues were confirmed with this process in 2019; 2) Focus on Anti-Corruption & Bribery
Security Risk Management & Business Continuity PlanningEnvironmental Management SystemsDirect Economic Impact
Indirect Economic Impact & TaxWaste Management & RecyclingBiodiversity & Ecosystem ServicesCorporate CitizenshipTransparency & DisclosureHealth Management & WellbeingEnvironmentally & Socially Responsible Products and Services
Diversity & Equal Opportunities
Important
Materiality analysis
DPDHL Group's ESG performance - high ratings received by the most important rating agencies and supplier platforms
|
Rating Agency
|
Performance
|
CDP
|
B Rating
|
FTSE Russel
|
Confirmed member of FTSE4Good index
|
series for more than 10 years in a row
|
ISS Oekom
|
Prime Standard, highest quality scores in
|
environmental and social aspects
|
MSCI
|
AA Rating
|
S&P SAM Research
|
Member of DJSI World, DJSI Europe
|
Sustainalytics
|
Rated as a low risk company
Our Sustainability Roadmap - Significant investment and science-based target for clean operations
Our Sustainability Roadmap - Clean Operations: Our CO2 footprint
2020 GHG emissions down to 27m tonnes
Largest exposure in Scope 3 and by mode in air transport
Change of measurement to Well-to-Wheel (WtW)
-
• Measurement along the entire energy chain
-
• Covering all greenhouse gases
-
• Lifting 2020 base to 33m tonnes CO2e
GHG Emissions Development (m t1) CO2e)
Scope 2
Scope 3
TtW: Tank-to-Wheel; WtW: Well-to-Wheel
Total
GHG Emissions by Mode, 2020, TtW
Continued industry growth expected
Based on expected business growth and current initiatives, our emissions would increase to an estimated 46m tonnes CO2e by 2030
Air Transport 66%
Road Transport 22%
Buildings 2%
Our Sustainability Roadmap - Clean Operations
We will reduce our greenhouse gas emissions to under 29m tonnes CO2e by 2030
Million tonnes of CO2e
We will invest €7 billion until 2030 in Clean
Operations (capex & opex) to reduce our emissions to under 29m tonnes CO2e by 2030 and thereby commit to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)
~46
2030 Expected footprint - Business as Usual (Well-to-wheel)
<29
DPDHL Group Sustainability
Journey
New Science Based Target
Our Sustainability Roadmap - Assumptions for €7bn investments
€7bn investments
ramping up through 2030
Aviation
Sustainable Aviation FuelSustainable Maritime Fuel
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Bio Liquefied Natural Gas
Clean operations for climate protection
All modes to contribute to targeted reduction of CO2 emissions - key contribution to be achieved on aviation emissions
Clean operation - Our key levers to become leader in Sustainable Aviation
SAF blending
-
• On average above 30% SAF blending for air transport by 2030 (Scopes 1 & 3)
-
• Strategic partnerships with SAF producers and carriers to secure sufficient, cost effective SAF supply
Re-fleeting
Continue to invest in the latest technology of most fuel-efficient, SAF capable, and alternative power aircraft
Fuel optimization
Improve flight operations efficiency by utilizing technology, ideal weight balance and optimized network design and choosing efficient carriers
Drive innovation
Support innovative technologies like the development of ePlanes and ready to scale Power-to-Liquid SAF plants
Decarbonize our ground handling
Use electrification and hydrogen technology to drive down emissions of ground operations at our major hubs
Green products for customers
Foster green product offerings, such as carbon reduced TDI and Air Freight
Clean Operations - Our key levers to become leader in green last mile delivery & line haul
-
3 Driver Training
1 Green Routes
Electrify 60% of our last-mile
-
delivery vehicles by 2030
-
2 Network Optimization Reduce fuel consumption through permanent network improvements
-
Enable employee contribution through ecofriendly driving training programs
-
4 Green products for customers Foster green insetting and book & claim product offerings for end customers
-
5 Sustainable Fuels in Line-Haul Grow sustainable (bio)fuel
-
share >30% by 2030
-
6 Drive Innovation
Drive development and market availability of hydrogen and electric trucks
-
7 Transport Partner Activation Foster green transport of our subcontractors through standards, education and incentives to invest in green transport solutions
Our key levers to become leader for Carbon Neutral Buildings
Carbon neutral design Starting in 2021, carbon neutral design for all new (owned) buildings, remaining emissions to be neutralized
6 Building Automation
Green Electricity Further increase share of green electricity globally
Sustainable Heating
Foster roll-out of sustainable heating in our buildings
Use digitalization/intelligent building management systems to further reduce energy consumption
4 Power Purchase Agreements (PPA)
Directly procure Energy from sustainable sources (PPA) to ensure higher standards
5 Sector coupling
Convert locally produced electricity from renewable sources (e.g. solar power) into fuels for our electrified fleet
MISSION 2050
ZERO EMISSIONS
GHG Efficiency Improvement CEX (Carbon Efficiency Index):
+50%
2012
2016
2020 Target 2025
"As the world's leading logistics company, it is our responsibility to move ahead and lead the logistics industry into a sustainable future"
Climate and Environmental Protection - Our Approach
-
• Management system: We implement our environmental standards across the Group and create a uniform framework for a 'green' thinking and action (based on ISO standards)
The transportation sector is responsible for 16.2%1) of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Our share of this figure is 0.4%. The Group has set an ambitious target: Reduce GHG emissions to net zero by 2050 (including subcontractors, excluding offsetting).
-
• Material topics: Energy efficiency and climate change, air pollution
-
• Policies2): Our Environmental and Energy Policy defines measures to minimize our effects on the environment. In line with our investment policy all new acquisitions must be demonstrably more carbon efficient than existing assets
-
• Renewable energy: Renewable energy is the primary source of electricity across the Group
Our programs and partnerships support the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
Air Pollution - Our Approach
Burning fossil fuels results in local air pollutants such as mono-nitrogen oxides (NOx), sulfur dioxide (SO2) and particulate matter (PM10), which negatively impact air quality, especially in urban areas.
Our business model bears a share of this responsibility, which is why we want to minimize air pollution with zero-emission solutions such as pick-up and delivery by foot, bicycle and electric vehicle. In addition, these measures help reduce noise pollution and take some of the pressure off the parking problem in cities.
Zero-emission delivery in pick-up and delivery operations
-
• Post & Parcel Germany: ~28,500 bicycles, including ~8,000 e-bikes and ~8,700 e-trikes, 4% of delivery districts by foot
-
• Express - City Hub solution: ~100 cargo bikes to pick up and load pre-sorted delivery containers at central points
GHG emissions savings per year
1) Tank-to-wheel; metric ton (= 1,000kg)
Air Pollution - Modern Air Fleet
Our air fleet consists of 280 dedicated cargo aircraft including smaller feeder aircraft.
We are continuously modernizing our own aircraft.
14 Boeing 777 freighters are gradually being brought into operation. They will generate 18% efficiency improvements and consume less fuel compared to the aircraft replaced
Dedicated Aircraft1) by NOx Emissions Standards
CAEP/2
CAEP/8
1) Without feeder aircraft.
2020 ESG Statbook
Dedicated Aircraft by Noise Standards
CAEP/4Total
Chapter 3Chapter 4Chapter 14Total
Air Pollution - Modern Road Fleet
Our road fleet consists of ~106,000 vehicles:
-
• 73% vans, 10% trucks, 17% cars
-
• ~18,000 of our vehicles are equipped with alternative drive systems (equivalent to 17% of our road fleet); an increase of 32% compared to 2019
-
• 15,400 e-drive systems already in operation
We continuously upgrade our conventional vehicles in accordance with the latest emissions standards.
1) Comprises the largest vehicle fleets in areas covered by the Euro emissions classifications
2020 ESG Statbook
Vehicles with Alternative Drives
|
5%
|
6%
|
8%
|
9%
|
8%
|
6%
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
Other
Hybrid
Vehicles by Emission Class1)
Electric driveTotal
Other topics - Biodiversity, natural resources, noise, waste
These topics are not considered material by us or our stakeholders, since our business model does not have a serious impact in these areas. Nevertheless we consider these issues to be socially relevant, and inform on them briefly.
|
Biodiversity
|
Natural Resources
|
Noise Pollution
|
Waste & Recycling
-
• Our sites are predominantly located in urban areas or designated industrial and commercial zones
-
• Hence, our business operations generally do not have a negative impact on conservation areas or endanger protected plant or animal species
-
• Our Group-wide Policy on the
Usage of Liquid Biofuels also addresses biodiversity aspects in the countries where biofuels are produced
Paper
Water
-
• Water is mainly used by our employees for sanitary needs
-
• Maintenance or scrapping of our aircraft, road vehicles is generally the responsibility of the manufacturer or other third-party providers
-
• Management teams at Group sites located in or near residential areas work closely with residents and other stakeholders to ensure that any noise pollution we cause is kept to an acceptable minimum
-
• Increased use of electric vehicles for pick-up and delivery and modernization of our air fleet is also helping to reduce noise pollution
-
• We try to avoid waste whenever possible and take increasing advantage of digitalization
-
• We support recycling, contributing to the circular economy
-
• Our contracts for maintenance and disposal include explicit requirements for compliance with environmentally friendly practices
External initiatives: UN Convention on Biological Diversity, United for Wildlife Transport Taskforce, Pro Recycling Paper Germany
2020 ESG Statbook
Our Sustainability Roadmap - By investing in our people, we strive to become a great company to work for all
Employer of Choice -
Our employees are our most valuable asset
With around 570,000 employees, we are one of the world's largest employers in our industry.
-
• We aim to be employer of choice - attracting competent and committed employees, continuously developing them and retaining them over the long term
-
• Motivated employees are the prerequisite for excellent service quality and thus for the satisfaction of our customers and the sustainable success of our business
-
• In line with our six leadership attributes, we promote open communication, create a safe and non-discriminatory working environment in which employees can develop as individuals
Code of Conduct - The Group-wide framework for guidelines and regulations to ensure responsible and ethically irreproachable conduct
Our values are anchored in our Code of Conduct (Code). In 2020, we updated our Code as some aspects have become more important, e.g. information security, social media and corporate security. The updated version is more reader-friendly and provides clearer guidance. In addition, there are further Group-wide or regional policies and guidelines that are based on the Code or derived from it.
Our standards of working together
Our corporate responsibility standards
Our standards for business activities
Our security and information management standards
Framework and umbrella document
Selected topic-specific policy statements
Human Rights Policy Statement
Slide 37
Diversity & Inclusion Statement
Slide 48
We are taking continuous action to attract and retain the best talent
Reach a consistent >80% score on Employee Engagement in EOS
Number of employees
2013
480k
Employee engagement (Employee Opinion Survey)
2013
72
2019
550k
2020
570k
2019 2020
77 82
Our safety first culture means that the safety of our employees takes utmost priority
Reduce LTIFR (lost time injury frequency rate) to below 3.1 by 2025
Accident rate (LTIFR) per 200 k hours worked (LTIFRI) trend
2018
2019
2020
-
• Providing a safe, healthy and fulfilling working environment for our employees
OHS - Our Safety First Framework
With our safety first framework we want to ensure a uniform understanding of safety measures and help our business units to achieve our goals.
-
• Complying with relevant legal and contractual requirements, thereby ensuring business continuity for our customers through the consistent application of effective health and safety related processes
-
• Securing our growth and earnings by ensuring that the health and safety of employees are respected across the globe, in line with our guiding principles of Respect & Results. Causes of accidents are meticulously analyzed and documented in order to prevent a recurrence of such incidents
-
• Practices in our own operations and those of our business partners, e.g.
workplace risk assessments, regularly instructing employees on potential risks and hazards, implementing preventive measures to protect employees, external workers and others from injury, and regular safety training
OHS - Safe transport of dangerous goods
We specialize in transporting dangerous goods and materials subject to our terms and conditions. We instruct employees accordingly to ensure we provide safe, professional transportation and storage.
-
• Dangerous goods are stored and transported in accordance with applicable international and national safety standards, including the European Agreement concerning the International Carriage of Dangerous Goods by Road and the IATA Dangerous Goods Regulations
-
• Only specially trained employees are permitted to handle dangerous goods
-
• In all divisions, dangerous goods safety advisors ensure compliance with applicable regulations
-
• Dangerous goods guidelines are issued in the languages of the countries concerned
Nevertheless, we must rely on customers to declare, pack and label their dangerous goods shipments correctly in accordance with our GTCs.
Health & Wellbeing - The health of our employees is pivotal for our success
The Four Pillars of Health platform identifies the framework for our Health and Wellbeing program. It is based on the WHO's comprehensive healthy workplace model.
2020 was dominated by the Covid-19 pandemic: Protection of our employees and their families through extensive preventive measures including Covid-19 testing in the workplace. And we continued the implementation of our main health programs:
-
• Employee benefits program (health insurance outside Germany):
Currently covers >250,000 employees and eligible family members based in 100+ countries
-
• Mental health: Implementation of a new risk assessment and several mindfulness programs
-
• Healthy lifestyle: >3,500 initiatives applied outside Germany
Our comprehensive approach to Diversity & Inclusion covers Group-wide priorities along with local degrees of freedom
GENDER:
Increase share of women in upper & middle management to 30%
INCLUSION:
Identify and remove roadblocks. Value different skills, experiences and viewpoints regardless of gender, race, national origin, religion, age, disability, LGBT+ and other characteristics
CULTURE:
Measure, appreciate and actively promote our cultural diversity within the group as a key strength and competitive advantage
+1:
Flexibility for Business Units to address topics at the regional/country levelTRANSPARENCY: D&I analytics ensure fact based pathway to progress and to track the performance of targeted measures and efforts
Gender Equality is a core aspect of our Diversity & Inclusion commitment
30% female managers by 2025
23.2% Women in upper and middle management positions in 2020
We are endorsing SDG 5 -
Gender Equality, underlining
our commitment to diversity
& inclusion
Human Rights Policy Statement - We aspire to be "best-in-class" in our industry when it comes to respect for human rights
|
Policy management
|
Awareness
|
Develop, implement,
|
Training and
|
review and adjust
|
communications
Grievance mechanisms & remedies Implementation and tools
Diligence
Risk assessment & mitigation On-site reviewsTracking & Reporting
Human Rights - Management System
We use our management system to ensure uniform implementation of our principles throughout the Group as outlined in our Human Rights Policy Statement.
Main focus areas:
-
• Raising awareness through training for all managers with employee responsibility and communication campaigns addressing all stakeholders
-
• Risk assessment and mitigation through on-site reviews in our operations. Country selection is based on internal and external criteria1)
-
• Grievance mechanism and remedies: Implementation through local management, HR departments and compliance channels
1) Internal criteria: e.g. number of employees, external criteria: e.g. Maplecroft Institute (Human Rights Index), Transparency International (Corruption Perception Index).
Human Rights -
Our Guidelines and Measures
The Code of Conduct is based on principles and guidelines of the UN (including ILO1)) and the OECD2). With our Human Rights Policy Statement, we focus on human rights relevant for our business and operations. Both policies are binding for each and every one of our employees in the Group.
Our Measures:
-
• Governance: Accountability for execution of our principles and guidelines overseen by the Corporate Board
-
• Trainings: Through our Building Great Employee Relations training program we create awareness for human rights aspects in our daily business. Since its rollout, around 12,000 employees and managers across the Group have completed this training
-
• Due diligence: Risk assessment, mitigation via on-site reviews and grievance mechanisms & remedies
-
• Stakeholders: Engagement with employees and partners
Fundamental and primary human rights
-
• Working conditions
-
• Data privacy
-
• Environment
1) International Labour Organization; 2) Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development
Download
Human Rights - Risk assessment and mitigation via on-site and remote reviews
Since 2013, on-site reviews have been conducted in all geographical regions as part of the Human Rights
Employee Development - A skilled workforce ensures business continuity
Our broad range of individual learning and development opportunities extends from basic courses through to specialized training aimed at specific target groups. Focus areas include topics such as compliance and lifelong learning, but also encompass personal development plans with appropriate training courses and activities.
Digital skills are a critical part of the business skillset and the key success factor in setting us up for the future. With our global digital learning platform we provide relevant content to all employees anytime wherever they are, empowering them to:
In 2020, we introduced a new format: Global Learning Week
-
• Fully virtual learning conference, across all divisions and levels
-
• Multimodal sessions of best practice sharing themed around Learner,
Leader and Environment
2020 KEY FACTS
2,500 EMPLOYEES participated in our Global Learning Week
Employee Development - Certified initiative boosting culture and expertise
With our Group-wide Certified initiative, we aim to create a team of "certified" experts with a best-in-class culture and provide a lifelong learning and engagement journey for our employees ...
... from foundation fundamentals, where employees gain a better understanding of our business processes and the interconnected nature of all business units
... through a broad range of subsequent modules geared towards their individual role and functional specific skills
... to developing leadership skills, based on our leadership attributes that apply to employees throughout the Group and serve as a compass for action.
All Certified modules are run by employees who have completed special facilitation training. This increases the learning effect and impact of the training, and fosters a sense of loyalty and team spirit.
2020 KEY FACTS
-
• 74% of our workforce have already participated in Certified foundation module
-
• Since 2020, we have placed an additional focus on developing front line managers to strengthen their role and support them in their leadership tasks
Corporate Citizenship - Our focus areas
We are committed to contributing to the local communities where we operate, keeping a keen eye to our Corporate Citizenship Focus Areas.
LOCAL ENGAGEMENT Participating in volunteering activities to serve local needsGLOBAL ENGAGEMENT Taking responsibility to position DPDHL Group as a global citizenBUSINESS ENGAGEMENT Solving global challenges with a business mindset
Protecting the Environment
Website Guideline48
We work with partners to ensure a sustainable impact of our activities on the ground
All corporate citizenship activities involve collaboration with established partner organizations.
It is thanks to the expertise of these partners that we can ensure the social relevance and effectiveness of our programs and activities.
-
• Employee volunteering: Various local partner organizations
-
• GoHelp: UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian
Affairs (UN OCHA), UN Development Programme (UN DP), World Food Programme (WFP)
-
• GoTeach: Teach For All and SOS Children's Villages
-
• GoGreen: Various local partner organizations
-
• GoTrade: Various public sector partners
We will continue to have a strong impact on communities by scaling up our core programs1
VOLUNTEER PROGRAMS
TO RECOGNIZE AND ENCOURAGE VOLUNTEER WORK
Improving Lives Fund Corporate matching programDivisional matching program
Global Volunteer Day
Global employee volunteering program
Facilitating trade
1) Corporate and global programs
SUPPORT PROGRAMS
TO HELP COLLEAGUES IN NEED
UPstairs
Scholarship programEmployee disaster relief
SUSTAINABILITY PROGRAMS
TO LEVERAGE OUR CORE CAPABILITIES
Protecting the environment
Disaster management
Improving employability
Our People. Our Communities. Our Impact.
Connecting people and improving their lives is what makes us get up and go every day. To live up to that purpose, we will spend 1% of our net profit each year to create lasting impact for the people and the communities we operate in
Have additional 5 million trees planted by 2025
Scale up new GoTrade program
Localize and digitalize disaster preparednessExpand GoTeach in reach and impact
We are on track to achieve our aspiration to be a great employer as well as a reliable partner to the communities we operate in
Great Place to Work/
Top Employer certified
Our Sustainability Roadmap - We pursue our aspiration to be a highly trusted company in our industry
Compliance is an integral part of everything we do
-
• Maintain curriculum of mandatory trainings on the Group's compliance & data protection standards for all employees in relevant management positions
-
• Ensure that our information security capability is positioned in the top quartile of our industry
Compliance - Management System
We operate in a wide range of countries with very different political systems, laws and cultural values.
Acting in an ethically and legally irreproachable way in our dealings with business partners, shareholders and the public is a key factor in our company's reputation and the basis for DPDHL Group's lasting success.
Ensuring legally compliant conduct in our business activities and when dealing with our employees is an essential task of all of the Group's management bodies.
Website
Compliance - Anti-Corruption and Business Ethics Policy
We operate in a straightforward, transparent manner and in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.
-
• Applicable international standards and laws: For example, the UN Global Compact, US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and the UK Bribery Act. We are a member of the World Economic Forum's Partnering Against Corruption Initiative (PACI)
-
• Policy: The rules for ethical conduct are defined in our Code of
Conduct and are set out in greater detail in our Anti-Corruption and Business Ethics Policy. It also defines how to deal with donations and gifts to political parties and government institutions. This applies to every level and for each and every individual in the Group
-
• Trainings: We have a modular training curriculum, which employees and managers - depending on their function - are required to complete either in its entirety or selected training modules only
-
• Any suspected violations of legal and internal rules or guidelines can be reported at any time via the compliance hotline
-
• Third parties can report their suspicions via a form on the Group's website
-
• Suspicions can be reported either by name or anonymously, where this is permitted by local law
Report Violations
Supplier Code of Conduct - Working with a sustainable and resilient supplier base
What we expect from our suppliers and subcontractors:
-
• Increased effort to protect the environment by setting measurable targets that support our commitment to clean operations
-
• Greater clarity on social issues like human rights/trafficking and diversity & inclusion
-
• Enhanced governance through increased due diligence, audits, a whistle blowing mechanism and other measures
Risk Assessment
A group-wide and consistent data-driven approach to identify high risk spendcategories and high risk suppliers to reduce the exposure for our company and focus our efforts
Due diligence & monitoring of suppliers
Ensure suppliers are compliant with our Supplier Code of Conduct. The process is supported by assessments, audits and effective consequence management for suppliers who may pose a risk to the Group
Environmental and social standards in the value chain - Supplier Management
The goal of our standardized, multistep selection process is to ensure that, right from the tender stage, only bidders who share our values are invited to participate.
-
• In line with our Corporate Procurement Policy, we prefer suppliers and transportation service providers with high environmental and social standards
-
• We also use external supplier evaluations and have defined threshold values in order to enable the highest possible quality and objectivity during tendering procedures
-
• Suppliers can use our interactive training module on the
Supplier Code of Conduct in advance to learn about our requirements
-
• Information regarding specific supplier violations is investigated directly. If confirmed, an action plan is prepared with a fixed timeline. Depending on the severity of the violation, the business relationship may ultimately be terminated
Our Four-Step Process for Evaluating Strategic Partners
Report Violations
Environmental and social standards in the value chain - Supplier Code of Conduct
With our Supplier Code of Conduct (the Code) we implement our values in our supplier base. Acceptance of the Code is a requirement of suppliers doing business with DPDHL Group. We updated the Code in 2020.
An extract of the most important topics and statements:
Child Labor: No employment of children under the legal age of 15, even where local legislation permits younger children to be employed
Forced Labor: No forced, bonded, compulsory or modern forms of slavery
Compensation and working hours: Local laws, mandatory industry standards regarding minimum wages, working hours, overtime, rest breaks and paid vacation apply. Employees must be paid promptly with clear and unambiguous information, in a language they understand
Freedom of association/collective bargaining: Employees are free to decide whether to join a union or employee representative body, and if so, which oneDiversity & Inclusion: Encourage diversity and inclusion in the workplace. We do not tolerate discrimination or harassment
Health & Safety: Ensure compliance with applicable occupational health and safety regulations, and responsibility for a safe and healthy work environment must be ensured, e.g. provision of drinking water and personal protective equipment
Data Protection: Adherence to applicable data protection laws and regulations, including security of personal data
Bribery: Comply with applicable national and international anti-corruption laws and regulations
Environment: Ensure compliance with all applicable laws, regulations and standards. An effective system to identify and eliminate potential hazards must be in place. Report relevant data upon request
Conflict Minerals: Comply with all applicable laws and resulting due diligence
Business Continuity: Preparations for business disruptions of all kinds must have been made. Contingency plans must exist to protect both employees and the environment
Continuous Improvement: Proactively exchange innovative ideas that contribute to further economic, environmental or social improvement, and explore new opportunities jointly
Download
Data Protection -
Strengthens trust as provider and employer
Handling and processing of personal data is subject to a wide variety of requirements. Our goal is to avoid possible violation of laws or our own principles and policies.
-
• Our Data Privacy Policy sets out the minimum global standards for our businesses in all countries where we operate
-
• Our principles are embedded both in the Group and in our supply chain through the Codes of Conduct
-
• A data protection management structure has been implemented throughout the Group at all necessary levels. It ensures consistent implementation of our principles and the legal requirements of the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and other laws or regulations worldwide
Data Privacy Policy
Data Protection - Management System
We ensure the implementation of our standards and the respective legal requirements as well as the documentation by means of our management system. It comprises three focus areas:
Governance Structure
-
• Data protection officials on Group, divisional, country levels
-
• Clear definition of roles and responsibilities
-
• Data Privacy Steering Committee: Support for operational level
-
• Group data protection officer informs the Board on a regular basis
(progress, findings)
Internal Processes
-
• Group-wide digital inventory of processing activities
-
• Standardized process for privacy impact assessments
-
• Regular internal reporting
-
• Incident management
Training & Awareness
Data Protection Management System
Cyber Security - Protects our systems and the availability of our services
Our systematic IT management protects the Group's IT systems from unauthorized access or manipulation and ensures uninterrupted availability and secure, reliable operations.
-
• Our guidelines and procedures for safeguarding our IT systems are based on the applicable international standard, ISO 27002. IT data centers are certified according to ISO 27001
-
• Central functions − Group Risk Management, IT Audit, Data
Protection and Corporate Security − and divisional Chief Information Security Officer functions monitor and assess cyber risk on an ongoing basis
-
• Access to our systems and data only granted to employees to the extent required to perform their tasks
-
• Systems and data are backed up regularly, and critical data are replicated in the data centers. Regular software updates fix potential security vulnerabilities and protect system functionality
ESG KPIs will be further integrated and enhanced in internal management reporting & steering
ESG KPIs integrated into management reporting
ESG in risk reporting & investment evaluation
ESG performance reviewed at all levels
-
• ESG performance reviews on corporate, divisional and local level, including implementation of performance measures
-
• Audit of ESG related quality controls down to local entities
Integrated external ESG reporting - Strengthening external reporting by integrating financial & ESG reporting and increasing transparency
Annual Report: The non-financial statement can now be found in the 2020 Annual Report with further material ESG information
ESG Presentation: We bundle all relevant ESG information for financial year 2020 and present the programs with the progress made
ESG Statbook includes all published ESG data from 2016 on as well as the GRI and SASB index1)
Way forward: We will continue to enhance ESG disclosures and to implement regulations including EU Taxonomy
1) Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) index .
Governance - Responsibilities for ESG Topics on Board Level
At Group-level, the sustainability standards will be defined and embedded in Group policies. While the divisions are responsible for aligning customer requirements with our strategic, ethical and environmental principles as well as for embedding the Supplier Code of Conduct in their contractual relationships.
Various working groups prepare decisions for the above bodies
Sustainability Advisory Council
-
• External advisors from the scientific community, business and politics
-
• Challenges Group sustainability strategy and provides outside perspective on a variety of ESG issues
Slides 72ff
Two-Tier System
As a listed German public limited company, Deutsche Post AG has a two-tier board structure.
-
• The Board of Management is responsible for managing the company. It is appointed, overseen and advised by the Supervisory Board
-
• The Board of Management currently consists of eight members. Share of women 12.5%
-
• The Supervisory Board consists of 20 members: 10 shareholder representatives and 10 employee representatives. Share of women 35%
2020 Annual Report
1) As defined in C.6 of the German Corporate Governance Code
Supervisory Board - Targets and Committees
Targets for the composition and skills profile of the Supervisory Board
-
• Independence1) of at least 60% of shareholder representatives of the Supervisory Board
-
• At least 30% women
-
• International knowledge and experience either by origin, education or professional experience
-
• Provide competent advice on fundamental future issues, in particular digital transformation
-
• Sufficient expertise of accounting and financial statement audits, including international developments in accounting
-
• Age limit of 72 years at end of term of office
-
• In general not more than three full terms of office
Supervisory Board - Shareholder Representatives
1) Independence definition according to C.6 of the German Corporate Governance Code; 2) C = Chairman; 3) Group mandate
Male
Female
1-3 years4-7 years8-10 years10+ years
Curriculum vitae Full overview of members
Members of the Board of Management
Tim Scharwath
Oscar de Bok
Ken Allen
Curriculum vitae
Board of Management - 2020 Remuneration Range
Total compensation (without fringe benefits and pension plan)
Variable compensation
Long-term component
Fix annual compensation
Base salary
4.5x1)
Min.
TargetMax.
TargetMax.
1) From 2022, annual bonus including medium-term component can be decreased or increased by up to 20% (bonus/malus option) in extraordinary circumstances. Maximum remuneration in case of increase is 4.7 (CEO)/ 6.2 (other Board members)
2020 Remuneration Report
Our Sustainability Roadmap - ESG targets fully integrated into new proposed management remuneration
1) Proposal to AGM on May 6, 2021; 2) Divisional EAC: only applicable for Divisional CEOs
Bonus payment schedule for annual bonus and deferral
* Medium-term component will only be paid out if EAC target is reached during the sustainability phase; at least the cost of capital was covered
Board of Management - Remuneration Long-Term Component
Cash remuneration linked to the company's share price performance
-
• Participation in Long-Term
Incentive Plan (LTIP) requires personal investment of 10% of annual base salary
-
• Four-year vesting period
-
• Granted SARs can only be exercised if share-price based performance targets are met
1- Allocation of LTIP
100% of annual base salary on grant date
2020 Remuneration Report
Board of Management - Remuneration Caps
Total caps limit the maximum annual payout
-
• Until 2020
Remuneration granted in financial year capped to €8 million for CEO, €5 million for other Board members (excluding fringe benefits)
-
• From 2021
Remuneration granted in financial year capped to €8.15 million for CEO, €5.15 million for other Board members (including fringe benefits)
-
• From 2022
Additional cap on remuneration received in a single financial year in the amount of €8.15 million for CEO, €5.15 million for other Board member (including fringe benefits)
Overall cap on remuneration granted: Example 2020
Remuneration components included
-
• Long-Term Incentive Plan 2020 tranche
-
• Deferral from 2020 annual bonus
-
• Proportion of 2020 annual bonus for immediate payout
-
• Base salary 2020
-
• Pension expense (service cost)
2020
Overall cap on remuneration granted: Example 2021
Remuneration components included
-
• Long-Term Incentive Plan 2021 tranche
-
• Deferral from 2021 annual bonus
-
• Proportion of 2021 annual bonus for immediate payout
-
• Fringe benefits 2021
-
• Base salary 2021
-
• Pension expense (service cost)
2021
Overall cap on remuneration received: Example 2022
Remuneration components included
-
• Long-Term Incentive Plan 2016/2017/20181 tranches
-
• Deferral from 2020 annual bonus
-
• Proportion of 2022 annual bonus for immediate payout
-
• Fringe benefits 2022
-
• Base salary 2022
-
• Pension expense (service cost)
2022
1) The time the tranches are paid depends on when they are exercised within the two-year exercise period.
2020 Remuneration Report
Important information
With effect from financial year 2020, we have revised our non-financial reporting. Instead of publishing a separate sustainability report, the non-financial statement will be incorporated into the Annual Report (Group Management Report). In addition, all available ESG data will be consolidated in the ESG Statbook. The GRI and SASB content indices are also included. Unless otherwise stated, all information contained in this document relates to the period from January 1 to December 31, and applies to the entire Group as described in the consolidated financial statements.
External information
Definitions
Gender-neutral language: The language used in this presentation aims to be gender-neutral. Words of any gender also refer to other genders.
Tank-to-wheel: All direct emissions from vehicle operation. Consumption is referred to here as final energy consumption.
Vehicle-to-grid: Concept for delivering electrical power from the drive batteries of electric and hybrid cars back to the public power grid. In contrast to electric-only cars, these vehicles are not only able to draw electrical energy from the grid but also feed it back in.