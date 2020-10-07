Log in
Deutsche Post : raises outlook after strong third quarter

10/07/2020 | 09:49am EDT

BERLIN, Oct 7 (Reuters) - German logistics group Deutsche Post AG raised its outlook for full-year operating profit on Wednesday as it continues to benefit from a big rise in ecommerce during the coronavirus pandemic.

Deutsche Post DHL, one of the world's biggest post and freight companies, said it now expects group operating profit of 4.1-4.4 billion euros ($4.8-5.2 billion), up from a previous 3.5-3.8 billion.

Its shares were up 2% after the unscheduled news.

($1 = 0.8499 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Thomas Seythal)

