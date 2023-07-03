BONN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Post will discontinue its advertising business oEinkaufaktuello with brochures from retailers on April 1, 2024. The reason for this is declining advertising spending by corporate customers and increased costs for energy, paper and personnel, Deutsche Post, which is part of the DHL Group, announced in Bonn on Monday. Since 2003, the bundles of brochures have been delivered to up to 18 million households on Saturdays. Environmentalists have long been a thorn in the side of the mailings because a large portion of the paper ends up unread in the trash can. Following criticism of the plastic packaging of the bundles of brochures, Swiss Post switched in part to paper banderoles./wdw/DP/