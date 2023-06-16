Advanced search
    DPW   DE0005552004

DEUTSCHE POST AG

(DPW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:16:06 2023-06-16 am EDT
44.42 EUR   +0.56%
10:42aDigi X E-commerce : Unlocking the full power of the E-commerce boom, 16 June 2023
PU
05:13aDeutsche Post's DHL Express to Build New Finnish Logistics Center
MT
06/14After ruling: 'Mobile stamp' of the Post valid for three years
DP
Digi x E-commerce: Unlocking the full power of the E-commerce boom, 16 June 2023

06/16/2023 | 10:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNLOCKING THE FULL POWER OF THE E-COMMERCE BOOM

DIGI X E-COMMERCE #DIGIFRIDAYS

DIGI x

E-COMMERCE

JUNE 2023 - DEUTSCHE POST DHL GROUP INVESTOR RELATIONS

#DIGIFRIDAYS

DigiFridays | Deutsche Post DHL Group Investor Relations | June 2023

2

DIGI x

E-COMMERCE

Digi x E-commerce Unlocking the full power of the e-commerce boom

Digital Experience at

DHL eCommerce Solutions

Seizing the re-commerce opportunities through digitalization

Cutting through customs with Artificial Intelligence

Konstantin Peris

SVP Digital Customer Interactions

DHL Customer Solutions & Innovations

Ralf Pankotsch

VP IT Systems

DHL eCommerce Solutions

Nabil Malouli

SVP Global E-commerce and Returns

DHL Supply Chain

Thorsten Kranz

Head of Data Science Implementation

DPDHL Group

DigiFridays | Deutsche Post DHL Group Investor Relations | June 2023

3

UNLOCKING THE FULL

POWER OF THE

E-COMMERCE BOOM

DIGI X E-COMMERCE

KONSTANTIN PERIS

SVP DIGITAL CUSTOMER INTERACTIONS

DHL CUSTOMER SOLUTIONS & INNOVATIONS

DIGI x

ECOMMERCE

JUNE 2023 - DEUTSCHE POST DHL GROUP INVESTOR RELATIONS

DHL Customer Solutions and Innovation (CSI) manages the Top-100 customers of the group and digital customer interactions at group-level

Konstantin Peris

SVP Digital Customer Interactions

  • Happy Customers
  • Profitable Growth
  • Digital Shine

Best-in-class cross-

Deep sector

divisional account

expertise

management

Integrated

approach

Digital

Customer

Customer-centric &

Interactions

industry-leading

innovation

DigiFridays | Deutsche Post DHL Group Investor Relations | June 2023

5

Disclaimer

Deutsche Post AG published this content on 16 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2023 14:41:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 85 597 M 93 508 M 93 508 M
Net income 2023 3 960 M 4 326 M 4 326 M
Net Debt 2023 19 268 M 21 049 M 21 049 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,5x
Yield 2023 4,25%
Capitalization 52 948 M 57 842 M 57 842 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
EV / Sales 2024 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 590 605
Free-Float 77,8%
Chart DEUTSCHE POST AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Post AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE POST AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 44,17 €
Average target price 48,53 €
Spread / Average Target 9,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Melanie Kreis Head-Finance
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andrea Kocsis Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Schulte Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Katja Windt Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE POST AG25.55%57 842
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.2.97%153 741
FEDEX CORPORATION32.60%59 430
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.14.77%18 224
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.15.71%9 481
GXO LOGISTICS, INC.46.43%7 434
