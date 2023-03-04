Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Post AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DPW   DE0005552004

DEUTSCHE POST AG

(DPW)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:45 2023-03-03 am EST
41.38 EUR   +2.39%
04:35aFewer complaints about the Post
DP
03/02Tritax Big Box REIT net asset value falls in 2022 but rent roll rises
AN
03/02Union calls for further warning strikes at Post Office
DP
Fewer complaints about the Post

03/04/2023 | 04:35am EST
BONN (dpa-AFX) - The number of complaints about Deutsche Post continues to fall. In February of this year, on the basis of a preliminary evaluation, around 2200 critical comments on the subject of mail were submitted, the Federal Network Agency announced in response to a dpa query. That was significantly fewer than in January (3788). The complaints concerned delayed, incorrectly posted or damaged items, whether letters or parcels. Last October, there had been 9436, after this monthly peak, the number fell. Then in November it was 7000 and in December 6900.

The post office had admitted local problems last autumn and had justified these with an in the meantime high sickness rate and a difficult filling of open places. The company reacted and initiated countermeasures. Complaints to the regulator are about the mail and parcel industry as a whole, but in most cases the anger is directed at market leader Deutsche Post DHL.

Compared with February 2022, the complaint level still remains high: at that time, the Bonn-based authority had received around 1,400 critical word reports, about a third fewer than in February 2023. Nevertheless, in view of the warning strikes that Verdi carried out in Germany last month, the latest monthly figure is surprisingly low. This is because the temporary work stoppages delayed the delivery of millions of parcels and letters. For many German citizens, however, this was apparently no reason to contact the Bonn-based authority.

Swiss Post assessed the decline in the number of complaints as positive. This was further proof that the measures were taking effect. However, it still believes that the complaint figures are not very meaningful. In the past, the Post had pointed out that media coverage had had an effect on the number of complaints: The more publications there had been, the more citizens knew about this complaint option. This, in turn, could cause the number of complaints to go up without the situation getting worse, the Post argued.

In addition, it could be the case that consumers held Deutsche Post responsible for grievances that were actually the fault of competitors, a Deutsche Post spokesman pointed out./wdw/DP/mis


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 93 556 M 99 169 M 99 169 M
Net income 2022 5 254 M 5 569 M 5 569 M
Net Debt 2022 15 807 M 16 755 M 16 755 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,69x
Yield 2022 4,59%
Capitalization 49 865 M 52 857 M 52 857 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 590 000
Free-Float 77,8%
Chart DEUTSCHE POST AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Post AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE POST AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 41,38 €
Average target price 46,09 €
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Appel CEO & Head-Global Business Services
Melanie Kreis Head-Finance
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andrea Kocsis Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Schulte Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE POST AG17.62%52 857
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.6.24%158 592
FEDEX CORPORATION19.47%52 229
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.5.80%16 976
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.6.99%9 043
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO LTD10.16%6 088