Fewer complaints about the Post

BONN (dpa-AFX) - The number of complaints about Deutsche Post continues to fall. In February of this year, on the basis of a preliminary evaluation, around 2200 critical comments on the subject of mail were submitted, the Federal Network Agency announced in response to a dpa query. That was significantly fewer than in January (3788). The complaints concerned delayed, incorrectly posted or damaged items, whether letters or parcels. Last October, there had been 9436, after this monthly peak, the number fell. Then in November it was 7000 and in December 6900.

The post office had admitted local problems last autumn and had justified these with an in the meantime high sickness rate and a difficult filling of open places. The company reacted and initiated countermeasures. Complaints to the regulator are about the mail and parcel industry as a whole, but in most cases the anger is directed at market leader Deutsche Post DHL.

Compared with February 2022, the complaint level still remains high: at that time, the Bonn-based authority had received around 1,400 critical word reports, about a third fewer than in February 2023. Nevertheless, in view of the warning strikes that Verdi carried out in Germany last month, the latest monthly figure is surprisingly low. This is because the temporary work stoppages delayed the delivery of millions of parcels and letters. For many German citizens, however, this was apparently no reason to contact the Bonn-based authority.

Swiss Post assessed the decline in the number of complaints as positive. This was further proof that the measures were taking effect. However, it still believes that the complaint figures are not very meaningful. In the past, the Post had pointed out that media coverage had had an effect on the number of complaints: The more publications there had been, the more citizens knew about this complaint option. This, in turn, could cause the number of complaints to go up without the situation getting worse, the Post argued.

In addition, it could be the case that consumers held Deutsche Post responsible for grievances that were actually the fault of competitors, a Deutsche Post spokesman pointed out.