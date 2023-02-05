Fewer complaints about the Post in January

BONN (dpa-AFX) - The number of complaints about delayed or lost letters and parcels fell noticeably in January compared to previous months. A total of around 4,000 submissions and complaints were received by the Federal Network Agency last month, the regulatory authority in Bonn announced in response to a query from the Deutsche Presse-Agentur. In October, the Federal Network Agency had still registered 9436, in November 6756 and in December 6900 complaints. In 2022 as a whole, there had even been more critical submissions than ever before in one year, with around 43,500, almost three times as many as in 2021.

At around 4000, the number of complaints in January 2023 was significantly lower than in previous months, but nevertheless remained at a high level compared with the same month of the previous year. In January 2022, the authority had counted only 1700 complaints.

The complaints are directed against the entire German mail and parcel industry, but most of the word reports about delayed or lost shipments relate to the market leader Deutsche Post. According to older agency data, Deutsche Post accounted for 91 percent of the negative experiences that consumers described to the Federal Network Agency. The Federal Network Agency announced that it therefore plans to carry out further occasion checks. These are written warnings to which the Post must respond.

Swiss Post expressed relief at the downward trend. "The fact that fewer customers again complained to the Federal Network Agency about postal services than in the previous month is gratifying," a company spokesman said. He added that this was further evidence that the operational and customer-focused measures taken by the Post had taken effect. "We continue to work on improving the quality of postal service and further reducing the number of complaints," the spokesman stressed.

The Post had blamed the "local problems" in recent months on a high level of sick leave and the difficult situation on the labor market, where too few skilled workers could be found. Critics, however, accused the Group of having cut staffing levels to the bone./rea/DP/mis