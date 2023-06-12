Advanced search
Fewer delivery days for letters? The postal service reacts cautiously
DP
06/11Network agency open to fewer letter delivery days
DP
Transcript : Deutsche Post AG - Special Call
CI
Fewer delivery days for letters? The postal service reacts cautiously

06/12/2023 | 10:57am EDT
BONN (dpa-AFX) - In the debate over reforming the outdated postal law, a head of the authority has hinted at agreeing to the removal of Monday as a letter delivery day. "The Postal Service is still required to deliver six days a week. But our society and our communication behavior have changed," Klaus Mueller, president of the Federal Network Agency, told the Funke Mediengruppe. In other countries, he said, delivery times of two, three or four days are normal. "I am open to something like that becoming moglich here as well," Müller said. However, he said, the decision rests with the Bundestag.

The head of the authority said this with a view to the upcoming reform of the outdated Postal Act, which is to be comprehensively amended this year for the first time in a quarter of a century and adapted to the digital age.

Just a few years ago, the Post Office had let it be known that it would be in favor of reducing the number of delivery days from six to five per week. Relatively few letters are delivered on Mondays because companies don't normally send anything out on the weekend and the letter carriers' pockets are therefore quite empty at the start of the week.

In the meantime, however, the situation has changed somewhat, as the postal service is relying more and more on so-called compound delivery. Here, the delivery driver brings not only letters, but also parcels. In view of the competition in the parcel market, Deutsche Post DHL is likely to want to deliver parcels on Mondays as well in the future. Cancelling letter delivery on Mondays would therefore be of little use to Deutsche Post, as delivery staff are already on the road with parcels in many places.

The Post reacted cautiously to Müller's statement. "A change in the legally prescribed number of delivery days per week is not currently the focus of our demands," said a company spokesman. At the same time, he stressed the importance of changing another regulation: Currently, the Postal Service must deliver at least 80 percent of posted letters on the next business day. If that figure were lowered, the Post would have less time pressure - which would probably be bearable for many letters, whose receipt is no longer time-critical in the digital age. With a new target, the letter network could be utilized more efficiently, according to the Post. That, in turn, would counteract price increases.

Separately from the postal law reform, the Bonn-based company has initiated proceedings with the Federal Network Agency to be allowed to raise postage before January 2025. The company justifies this with higher costs in times of inflation. On this subject, the head of the agency, Müller, referred to the large number of complaints that have reached the Federal Network Agency since last summer. Most recently, the monthly number dropped, but it is still above the level of the same period last year. "Whether to increase postage in this situation has to be carefully examined," Müller said. "There are legitimate interests of the Post, but we also have to keep the customers in mind."

The Verdi trade union on Monday stressed the importance of six-day letter delivery as part of the reform debate. If there were fewer delivery days, jobs covered by collective agreements would be lost, Verdi warned./wdw/DP/men


© dpa-AFX 2023
Income Statement Evolution
