  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Post AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DPW   DE0005552004

DEUTSCHE POST AG

(DPW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:58:42 2023-03-09 am EST
41.03 EUR   +0.52%
08:35aGerman union votes for strike at Deutsche Post, negotiations to continue
RE
07:24aGerman Shares Falter as Hawkish Fears Gather Steam After Powell Testimony
MT
06:55aDeutsche Post : CEO - Metzler Roadshow (Frankfurt), 10 March 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

German union votes for strike at Deutsche Post, negotiations to continue

03/09/2023 | 08:35am EST
24-hour strike by German trade union Verdi in Frankfurt

BERLIN (Reuters) - Members of Germany's Verdi trade union backed an indefinite strike at Deutsche Post on Thursday but negotiations are to continue the following day, the union said.

Some 86% of union members polled voted to reject the German postal company's current wage offer, well above the 75% threshold, the union said.

Deutsche Post called on the union to enter another round of negotiating.

"This demand is being met by Verdi. Deutsche Post AG now has a responsibility to avert an indefinite strike by making a significant material improvement to the rejected offer," said Verdi Vice Chairwoman Andrea Kocsis, who is leading the talks on behalf of the union.

(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, Writing by Rachel More; Editing by Paul Carrel)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 94 084 M 99 402 M 99 402 M
Net income 2022 5 280 M 5 579 M 5 579 M
Net Debt 2022 15 662 M 16 547 M 16 547 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,52x
Yield 2022 4,65%
Capitalization 49 184 M 51 965 M 51 965 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 590 000
Free-Float 77,8%
Chart DEUTSCHE POST AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Post AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE POST AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 40,82 €
Average target price 45,78 €
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Appel CEO & Head-Global Business Services
Melanie Kreis Head-Finance
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andrea Kocsis Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Schulte Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE POST AG16.02%51 965
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.6.02%158 266
FEDEX CORPORATION19.12%52 887
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.6.69%17 118
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.5.46%8 888
GXO LOGISTICS, INC.18.93%6 030