German union votes for strike at Deutsche Post, negotiations to continue

Some 86% of union members polled voted to reject the German postal company's current wage offer, well above the 75% threshold, the union said.

Deutsche Post called on the union to enter another round of negotiating.

"This demand is being met by Verdi. Deutsche Post AG now has a responsibility to avert an indefinite strike by making a significant material improvement to the rejected offer," said Verdi Vice Chairwoman Andrea Kocsis, who is leading the talks on behalf of the union.

(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, Writing by Rachel More; Editing by Paul Carrel)