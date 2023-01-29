Ifo President Fuest: Full inflation compensation unrealistic

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - In view of the strike at Deutsche Post, Clemens Fuest, president of the Ifo Institute for Economic Research, says wage increases for everyone are unrealistic. Full compensation for inflation could not be granted, he said. "First of all, you have to see that we as an economy have become poorer overall, because we import energy - and it is now more expensive," the economist said on "Sonntags-Stammtisch" on Bavarian television.

The cake has become smaller overall. Who bears the greater burden is now a matter of negotiation between employers and employees. Employees could not expect full wage compensation, but at least partial compensation.

With regard to the debate about too few skilled workers in Germany, Fuest demanded: "When it comes to wages, it is important to pay better where people are particularly scarce."/ze/DP/stw