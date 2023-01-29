Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Post AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DPW   DE0005552004

DEUTSCHE POST AG

(DPW)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:34 2023-01-27 am EST
40.00 EUR   +1.05%
09:24aIfo President Fuest: Full inflation compensation unrealistic
DP
09:06aPostal law reform: Federal politicians call for lower letter postage rate
DP
08:41aWarning strikes at the post office: Every fifth parcel is left lying around
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ifo President Fuest: Full inflation compensation unrealistic

01/29/2023 | 09:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - In view of the strike at Deutsche Post, Clemens Fuest, president of the Ifo Institute for Economic Research, says wage increases for everyone are unrealistic. Full compensation for inflation could not be granted, he said. "First of all, you have to see that we as an economy have become poorer overall, because we import energy - and it is now more expensive," the economist said on "Sonntags-Stammtisch" on Bavarian television.

The cake has become smaller overall. Who bears the greater burden is now a matter of negotiation between employers and employees. Employees could not expect full wage compensation, but at least partial compensation.

With regard to the debate about too few skilled workers in Germany, Fuest demanded: "When it comes to wages, it is important to pay better where people are particularly scarce."/ze/DP/stw


© dpa-AFX 2023
All news about DEUTSCHE POST AG
09:24aIfo President Fuest: Full inflation compensation unrealistic
DP
09:06aPostal law reform: Federal politicians call for lower letter postage r..
DP
08:41aWarning strikes at the post office: Every fifth parce..
DP
01/27Warning strikes at Deutsche Post: One in six parcels re..
DP
01/27Trending : Deutsche Post Employees in Germany Strike Over Wage Dispute
DJ
01/27Deutsche Post Says 13,800 Workers Strike in Germany Amid Wage Dispute
DJ
01/27Verdi again calls for nationwide warning strikes at the postal service
DP
01/26Kick-off for postal law reform - letter delivery could take longer
DP
01/26Obligation to send letters as quickly as possible could be relaxed
DP
01/26DEUTSCHE POST AG : Deutsche Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE POST AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 93 556 M 102 B 102 B
Net income 2022 5 254 M 5 704 M 5 704 M
Net Debt 2022 15 807 M 17 159 M 17 159 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,37x
Yield 2022 4,75%
Capitalization 48 202 M 52 326 M 52 326 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 590 000
Free-Float 77,8%
Chart DEUTSCHE POST AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Post AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE POST AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 40,00 €
Average target price 46,96 €
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Appel CEO & Head-Global Business Services
Melanie Kreis Head-Finance
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andrea Kocsis Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Schulte Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE POST AG13.70%52 326
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.3.37%157 493
FEDEX CORPORATION9.78%48 097
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.3.66%17 142
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.2.30%9 117
GXO LOGISTICS, INC.19.51%6 053