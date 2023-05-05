Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Post AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DPW   DE0005552004

DEUTSCHE POST AG

(DPW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:50:43 2023-05-05 am EDT
41.79 EUR   -3.10%
09:37aIndia's Blue Dart Express posts 49% drop in Q4 profit on higher expenses
RE
05/05DEUTSCHE POST AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/04Mail delivery without Swiss Post? Group does not rule out exit
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India's Blue Dart Express posts 49% drop in Q4 profit on higher expenses

05/05/2023 | 09:37am EDT
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian logistics services provider Blue Dart Express Ltd reported a drop in profit for the second quarter in a row on Friday on continued pressure from higher expenses.

The Deutsche Post-controlled company's consolidated net profit fell over 49% to 694.4 million rupees ($8.5 million) in the fourth quarter.

Blue Dart's revenue rose over 4% in the quarter, while its total expenses rose over 14%.

For further earnings highlights, click

WHY IT MATTERS

Blue Dart, like other third-party logistics companies, rode a pandemic-led demand boom as people embraced shopping from their homes during the COVID lockdowns. However, they are now facing the double hit of high fuel costs and softening demand in the e-commerce segments.

Blue Dart's revenue growth in the October-December quarter slowed to single-digits after two years of double-digit growth, which also pushed it to its first drop in profit in 10 quarters.

PEER COMPARISON

Valuation (next Estimates (next Analysts' sentiment

12 months) 12 months)

RIC PE EV/EBITDA Revenue Profit Mean # of Stock to Div

growth growth rating analyst price yield

* s target** (%)

Blue Dart BLDT.NS 27.37 13.43 11.30 24.15 Buy 6 0.75 1.02

Express Ltd

Mahindra MALO.NS 44.83 8.41 18.91 88.99 Buy 12 0.85 0.54

Logistics

Ltd

VRL VRLL.NS 25.41 12.03 12.09 -18.09 Strong 8 0.89 1.41

Logistics Buy

Ltd

Container CCRI.NS 26.80 15.55 16.77 21.16 Buy 17 0.86 1.78

Corporation

of India

Ltd

* The mean of analyst ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell

** The ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT

JAN-MARCH STOCK PERFORMANCE

-- All data from Refinitiv

-- $1 = 81.7480 Indian rupees

(Reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K and Janane Venkatraman)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLUE DART EXPRESS LIMITED -1.66% 5861.6 End-of-day quote.-24.18%
DEUTSCHE POST AG -3.34% 41.675 Delayed Quote.22.60%
Financials
Sales 2023 85 296 M 93 856 M 93 856 M
Net income 2023 3 974 M 4 373 M 4 373 M
Net Debt 2023 19 268 M 21 202 M 21 202 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,1x
Yield 2023 4,36%
Capitalization 51 702 M 56 890 M 56 890 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
EV / Sales 2024 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 554 975
Free-Float 77,8%
Chart DEUTSCHE POST AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Post AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE POST AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 43,13 €
Average target price 48,07 €
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Appel CEO & Head-Global Business Services
Melanie Kreis Head-Finance
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andrea Kocsis Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Schulte Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE POST AG22.60%56 890
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.-0.32%148 836
FEDEX CORPORATION31.94%56 899
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.12.55%17 861
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.13.44%9 760
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO LTD13.18%6 384
