NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - U.S. bank JPMorgan left its rating on DHL Group at "Underweight" with a price target of 36.70 euros. The logistics group merely landed exactly where it was expected to, analyst Samuel Bland wrote on Tuesday in his first reaction to the quarterly report. Most experts were probably already expecting slightly more than the lower end of the increased range for the full-year target in terms of operating earnings (Ebit)./ag/ajx

Publication of the original study: 01.08.2023 / 06:58 / BST

First disclosure of original study: 01.08.2023 / 07:13 / BST