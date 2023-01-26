Advanced search
    DPW   DE0005552004

DEUTSCHE POST AG

(DPW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:26:22 2023-01-26 pm EST
39.70 EUR   +0.41%
Kick-off for postal law reform - letter delivery could take longer
DP
Obligation to send letters as quickly as possible could be relaxed
DP
DEUTSCHE POST AG : Deutsche Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
Kick-off for postal law reform - letter delivery could take longer

01/26/2023 | 12:52pm EST
BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Sending letters could take a little longer in the future. The Federal Ministry of Economics published a key points paper on Thursday, in which a currently valid rule for the fastest possible letter delivery is presented as no longer up to date. At issue is the requirement that 80 percent of letters be delivered on the next business day - such a rule is to be "adjusted" in the upcoming reform of the outdated Postal Act. That would be a relief for the Post, because it would then have less time pressure. Elsewhere in the paper, however, the Bonn-based company is being held more accountable.

If the 80 percent target were either lowered or abolished, many letters would not land in the mailbox on the next working day, but on the day after next. The paper is a basis for discussion to kick-start the legislative process. A first draft bill could be presented in the summer. What the legal rules will look like in the end is still open.

The paper indicates that a requirement for longer transit times will be tightened. Currently, 95 percent of letters must reach the addressee on the next but one working day. Such a requirement could be raised - either in relation to the day after next after the letter is posted or in relation to the third day after posting.

With these considerations, the ministry is reacting to the fact that the time factor in letter receipt often no longer plays a role, as people resolve urgent written matters with mails or chat messages. "Users' expectations of the various postal services have changed over time," the paper says. "With letters, the focus today is on reliability and commitment; with parcels, the focus is on speed and predictability."

The Postal Act was last fundamentally revised in 1999 - at a time when letters were much more important than today and parcels played only a secondary role.

The tightening of the requirement for longer transit times is intended to ensure that miseries like last year's do not occur again: Due to staffing problems, the postal service delivered letters and parcels much later than usual in some places. This led to a wave of complaints to the Federal Network Agency.

In response to these problems, the regulatory authority called for a sanction option. In the future, it wants to increase the pressure on Deutsche Post to get a better grip on its business by imposing fines or periodic penalty payments. The key issues paper now talks about "effective ordering and sanctioning powers" for the network agency. In response to the key points, Federal Network Agency head Klaus Müller wrote on Twitter that his agency welcomed "the proposals for clearer enforcement rules."

The document also contains other considerations for the upcoming law reform. For example, vending machines could play a role in fulfilling branch network obligations in the future. So far, they don't. The Post maintains so-called postal stations where people can pick up and drop off packages and buy stamps. Such vending machines are likely to be meant.

The Post reacted cautiously to the key points. "The postal sector is faced with continuously declining letter volumes as well as significantly rising costs, which increasingly jeopardize the economic provision of postal services at affordable prices," a company spokesman said. He added that the company wants to "continue to offer good working conditions and invest in the transformation to a climate-neutral mail and parcel service." The key points would "not do justice to the structural challenges in many points". In view of the focus on greater social and ecological sustainability agreed in the coalition agreement, the paper falls short of the mark.

The Bundesverband Briefdienste (Federal Association of Mail Services), in which rather small competitors of Deutsche Post have joined forces, however, assessed the paper positively. "The instruments of the Federal Network Agency will be significantly sharpened, putting the competition for the best services and the lowest prices on a fair footing," said association chairman Walther Otremba./wdw/DP/jha


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 93 557 M 102 B 102 B
Net income 2022 5 254 M 5 723 M 5 723 M
Net Debt 2022 15 807 M 17 217 M 17 217 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,26x
Yield 2022 4,80%
Capitalization 47 648 M 51 899 M 51 899 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 590 000
Free-Float 77,8%
Chart DEUTSCHE POST AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Post AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE POST AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 39,54 €
Average target price 46,96 €
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Appel CEO & Head-Global Business Services
Melanie Kreis Head-Finance
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andrea Kocsis Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Schulte Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE POST AG12.39%51 899
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.2.08%153 488
FEDEX CORPORATION9.27%47 403
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.4.26%17 147
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.2.02%9 099
GXO LOGISTICS, INC.21.36%6 147