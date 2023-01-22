Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Post AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DPW   DE0005552004

DEUTSCHE POST AG

(DPW)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:37:50 2023-01-20 am EST
39.81 EUR   +1.21%
01/20Warning strikes at the post office - letters and parcels could take longer to arrive
DP
01/20Verdi to continue postal warning strikes: Delivery workers to strike
DP
01/20Postal warning strike: delivery delays possible for days
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Millions of letters and parcels in Germany delayed due to warning strikes

01/22/2023 | 07:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BONN/BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Due to the three-day warning strikes at the Post, three million letters and one million parcels have been left behind, according to the company. There could be delays of several days in delivery and collection, the Post announced in Bonn over the weekend. In some regions, this was compounded by problems caused by the onset of winter. The affected shipments would correspond to about 15 percent of the daily average for parcels and six percent for letters.

The Verdi union had concluded its three-day warning strikes on Saturday with a nationwide walkout of delivery staff. On Friday, the focus had still been on the letter and parcel centers. "The participation is good, the mood among the strikers also," said a Verdi spokesman in Berlin. A total of around 30,000 postal workers had taken part in the warning strikes.

Participation in the strikes varied from region to region and location to location, and the effects varied accordingly, a postal spokesman said. A total of about 9,400 employees responded to the strike call on Saturday, which was slightly more than a third of the employees who were scheduled to work on Saturday, he said.

The union is demanding 15 percent more pay for a contract period of one year. Training allowances are to be raised by 200 euros a month. The Post Board rejects the demand as unrealistic.

Verdi wants the warning strikes to be understood as a "clear signal to the employers". The latter had made it clear in the second round of negotiations that they were neither willing nor able to compensate for the real wage losses of the 160,000 pay-scale employees. "This is a provocation to which the employees are now giving a clear response."

He said the group expected to post record profits of around 8.4 billion euros in 2022. "Against this background, too, our wage demands are necessary, fair and feasible," said Verdi negotiator Andrea Kocsis. Negotiations will continue on February 8 and 9. Swiss Post has announced its intention to present an offer then./fc/DP/jha


© dpa-AFX 2023
All news about DEUTSCHE POST AG
01/20Warning strikes at the post office - letters and parcels could take longer to arrive
DP
01/20Verdi to continue postal warning strikes: Delivery ..
DP
01/20Postal warning strike: delivery delays possible for days
DP
01/20Verdi reports high turnout for warning strikes in NRW distribution centers
DP
01/20Verdi strikes mail and parcel centers of the postal service
DP
01/19Collective bargaining dispute at Deutsche Post - Verdi strikes mail and parcel centers
DP
01/19The post office does not have enough branches in the countryside
DP
01/18The Post has fewer branches than required
DP
01/18Deutsche Post Opens Automated Fulfillment Center in Germany
MT
01/18Study: Only a few German stocks create high value for investors
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE POST AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 93 432 M 101 B 101 B
Net income 2022 5 254 M 5 694 M 5 694 M
Net Debt 2022 15 771 M 17 091 M 17 091 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,32x
Yield 2022 4,75%
Capitalization 47 967 M 51 980 M 51 980 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 590 000
Free-Float 77,8%
Chart DEUTSCHE POST AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Post AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE POST AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 39,81 €
Average target price 47,49 €
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Appel CEO & Head-Global Business Services
Melanie Kreis Head-Finance
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andrea Kocsis Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Schulte Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE POST AG13.15%51 980
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.1.33%154 068
FEDEX CORPORATION6.37%47 168
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.1.53%16 985
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.0.93%8 999
GXO LOGISTICS, INC.22.28%6 319