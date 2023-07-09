BONN (dpa-AFX) - Delayed letters or incorrectly deposited parcels continue to cause annoyance among German citizens. In June, just under 3,000 complaints about postal services were received by the Federal Network Agency, the Bonn-based authority said in response to a dpa query. In the same month of the previous year, there were only 1,754 and in May about 2,500. Looking at the entire first half of 2023, a significant increase can also be seen: During this period, the supervisory authority received around 16,000 critical comments, almost twice as many as in the same period last year, when there were 8921.

The complaints are directed against the entire postal and parcel industry. In the vast majority of cases, however, it is about the market leader Deutsche Post; according to earlier data, its share of critical reports was around 90 percent.

However, if you compare the current figures with the second half of 2022, they are comparatively low - in each of the months of October, November and December, the complaint levels were about three times as high as in June 2023. Delivery problems last year ensured that more and more German citizens turned to the supervisory authority to vent their anger. At the beginning of November, Deutsche Post management acknowledged local problems, citing staff shortages as the reason.

In the meantime, the monthly figures are significantly lower again, but they are not yet at a normal level as before the particularly critical period. This is a delicate matter for the Post, because federal politicians are currently working on an amendment to the outdated Postal Act. In the course of this reform, the Federal Network Agency was given the power to impose sanctions in order to tighten the reins on Deutsche Post. So far, it has no real means of exerting pressure. It initiates what are known as "cause tests", which are merely warnings. Depending on the outcome of the reform, the authority could impose fines in the future.

From the Post's point of view, the complaint figures are not very meaningful. Many customers mistakenly attributed quality deficiencies to Swiss Post, even though the problems were with competitors. Internal evaluations of shipment duration, so-called transit times, complaints and customer satisfaction showed stable values. "Regardless of this, we are continuing our efforts to reliably provide the postal service to the population and to offer as little cause for complaints as possible," a Post spokesman said.

He also pointed out that the NATO exercise "Air Defender 23" in German airspace in June, which lasted almost two weeks, also had consequences for Swiss Post and that it had not been possible to deploy the usual six mail transport planes per night during this time. However, the company spokesman said that this certainly only explains part of the complaints.