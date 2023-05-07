Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Post AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DPW   DE0005552004

DEUTSCHE POST AG

(DPW)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:44:44 2023-05-05 am EDT
41.88 EUR   -2.91%
03:05aNumber of postal complaints declines
DP
05/05Adidas' Better-than-Expected Results Push Germany's DAX Index Higher
MT
05/05India's Blue Dart Express posts 49% drop in Q4 profit on higher expenses
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Number of postal complaints declines

05/07/2023 | 03:05am EDT
BONN (dpa-AFX) - Whether damaged parcels or delayed letters: The number of complaints about Deutsche Post and other service providers has fallen at the Federal Network Agency. In April, there were about 2100 submissions and thus a good 300 less than in March, the Bonn authority announced on request. In January it had been about 3800. Compared to these two months, the number of complaints is declining, but compared to April 2022, the level is still high: At that time, there were only 1300 critical comments from consumers. They complained, for example, that they had to wait a very long time or that shipments had not arrived at all.

Complaints account for a very small proportion of the four billion parcels and 12 billion letters sent in Germany every year. Complaints are directed at the entire postal and parcel industry, but the vast majority of criticism is directed at Deutsche Post as the market leader. In the second half of last year, the complaint level was much higher than at present. At that time, staff shortages caused Deutsche Post to have problems delivering letters and parcels. After countermeasures, the problems subsided.

The Post assesses the decline in word reports to the network agency as "fundamentally positive." "This is further evidence that our operational measures are successful," says a company spokesman. In addition, the Bonn-based logistics provider believes that the complaint figures are not very meaningful. With this, he refers to the role of the media: the more postal complaints are reported, the more people learn about this complaint possibility and only then turn to the Bonn authority. "Regardless of this, we are continuing our efforts to reliably provide postal services to the population," the Post spokesman said./wdw/DP/mis


© dpa-AFX 2023
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE POST AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 85 296 M 93 980 M 93 980 M
Net income 2023 3 958 M 4 361 M 4 361 M
Net Debt 2023 19 268 M 21 230 M 21 230 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,8x
Yield 2023 4,49%
Capitalization 50 197 M 55 308 M 55 308 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,81x
EV / Sales 2024 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 554 975
Free-Float 77,8%
Chart DEUTSCHE POST AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Post AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE POST AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 41,88 €
Average target price 48,07 €
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Appel CEO & Head-Global Business Services
Melanie Kreis Head-Finance
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andrea Kocsis Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Schulte Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE POST AG19.03%55 308
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.1.09%150 941
FEDEX CORPORATION30.70%57 635
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.13.23%17 979
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.13.44%9 699
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO LTD13.18%6 344
