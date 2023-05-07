Number of postal complaints declines

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Whether damaged parcels or delayed letters: The number of complaints about Deutsche Post and other service providers has fallen at the Federal Network Agency. In April, there were about 2100 submissions and thus a good 300 less than in March, the Bonn authority announced on request. In January it had been about 3800. Compared to these two months, the number of complaints is declining, but compared to April 2022, the level is still high: At that time, there were only 1300 critical comments from consumers. They complained, for example, that they had to wait a very long time or that shipments had not arrived at all.

Complaints account for a very small proportion of the four billion parcels and 12 billion letters sent in Germany every year. Complaints are directed at the entire postal and parcel industry, but the vast majority of criticism is directed at Deutsche Post as the market leader. In the second half of last year, the complaint level was much higher than at present. At that time, staff shortages caused Deutsche Post to have problems delivering letters and parcels. After countermeasures, the problems subsided.

The Post assesses the decline in word reports to the network agency as "fundamentally positive." "This is further evidence that our operational measures are successful," says a company spokesman. In addition, the Bonn-based logistics provider believes that the complaint figures are not very meaningful. With this, he refers to the role of the media: the more postal complaints are reported, the more people learn about this complaint possibility and only then turn to the Bonn authority. "Regardless of this, we are continuing our efforts to reliably provide postal services to the population," the Post spokesman said./wdw/DP/mis