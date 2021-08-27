Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Post AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DPW   DE0005552004

DEUTSCHE POST AG

(DPW)
PRESS RELEASE : Deutsche Post AG: Form notification of share repurchase programme

08/27/2021 | 06:21am EDT
DGAP-News: Deutsche Post AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback Deutsche Post AG: Form notification of share repurchase programme 2021-08-27 / 12:20 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Corporate News

Form notification of share repurchase programme August 27^th, 2021

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany WKN: 555200 ISIN: DE0005552004 Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission (as amended or replaced from time to time)

In March 2021 the Company's Management Board resolved to undertake a programme of share buybacks (Buyback Programme) of Deutsche Post AG for up to 30 million shares at a total purchase price of up to EUR1 billion. The repurchased shares will either be retired or used to service long-term executive remuneration plans.

The repurchase via the stock exchange has started on May 10^th, 2021 and will end in March 2022 the latest. The Buyback Programme is based on the authorization of the Annual General Meeting of May 6^th, 2021, valid until May 5^th, 2026 to launch a share buyback programme in the amount of up to 10% of the Company's share capital existing at the date the resolution on the share buyback is adopted. The purchase price may not exceed the average share price prior to the effective date of the transaction by more than 10%, and may not be fixed more than 20% below it. The average share price is the non-volume-weighted average of the closing prices of the Company's shares in Xetra trading (or a comparable successor system) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the last five trading days. The effective date is the date of the purchase or, if earlier, the date on which a commitment to purchase is entered into.

At the moment a first tranche, which started on May 10^th, 2021 with a maximum total purchase price of up to EUR 500m representing then up to 0.79% of the share capital of the Company is carried out until September 24^th, 2021.

The second tranche with a total volume of up to EUR500 million, representing approx. 0.67% of the share capital of the Company at the current share price, will be carried out between August 30^th, 2021 and March 7^th, 2022 on the basis of an irrevocable arrangement by an independent financial service provider. That means that for a limited period of time both tranches are executed in parallel.

The financial service provider is obliged to carry out the purchase in compliance with the Regulation (EU) No 596/ 2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16^th, 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation), the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buyback programmes and stabilisation measures, and in accordance with the authorization of the Annual General Meeting mentioned above.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg EVP Investor Relations Phone: +49 (0) 228 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-08-27 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Deutsche Post AG 
              Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20 
              53113 Bonn 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)228 182 - 63 100 
Fax:          +49 (0)228 182 - 63 199 
E-mail:       ir@deutschepost.de 
Internet:     www.dpdhl.com 
ISIN:         DE0005552004, DE000A2G87D4 
WKN:          555200, A2G87D 
Indices:      DAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; 
              Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1229453 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1229453 2021-08-27

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1229453&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 27, 2021 06:20 ET (10:20 GMT)

