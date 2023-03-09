Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Post AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DPW   DE0005552004

DEUTSCHE POST AG

(DPW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:54:10 2023-03-09 am EST
41.15 EUR   +0.81%
05:53aEuropean Midday Briefing: Fed Rate Path Worries Continue to Weigh on Mood
DJ
05:30aDEUTSCHE POST AG : Warburg Research reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
05:29aPost share tops Dax after outlook statements
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Post share tops Dax after outlook statements

03/09/2023 | 05:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - Statements by Deutsche Post on the outlook made investors sit up and take notice on Thursday. The share yellow made a turnaround after a very weak start and gained significantly in the late morning as Dax leader.

The 50-day line had held after the start of trading. Now, in the somewhat weaker overall market, the share gained 1.23 percent to 41.315 euros and is thus also back above the 21-day line, which runs at slightly above 40.80 euros and indicates the short-term trend.

"I think the conference call is going well," said one trader. He added that the predictability of business performance has become much better than a month and a half ago. In addition, he said, volumes picked up significantly in February and March, and parcel volumes in Europe are encouraging.

Analyst Alexander Irving of U.S. analyst firm Bernstein Research also highlighted the logistics group's net income as positive. He added that the share buyback program, which has been increased from two to three billion euros until 2024, was also positive.

Meanwhile, analysts Dirk Schlamp of DZ Bank and Christian Cohrs of Warburg Research praised the free cash inflow, which developed very positively and exceeded expectations. "The forecast for 2023 is around three billion euros, which is well above the dividend payout," Cohrs noted, adding, "It seems that investments are carefully managed to ensure high cash generation, which allows for additional share buybacks."

In this context, the share buyback program, which has been increased to three billion euros, is "clearly good news," Cohrs stressed. Together with the dividend increase to 1.85 euros per share, this should offset the prospect of temporarily weaker earnings, according to the Warburg expert./ck/lew/jha/

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX -0.46% 15556.15 Delayed Quote.12.27%
DEUTSCHE POST AG 0.45% 40.975 Delayed Quote.16.02%
All news about DEUTSCHE POST AG
05:53aEuropean Midday Briefing: Fed Rate Path Worries Continue to Wei..
DJ
05:30aDEUTSCHE POST AG : Warburg Research reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
05:29aPost share tops Dax after outlook statements
DP
05:20aDEUTSCHE POST AG : Bernstein sticks Neutral
MD
05:18aGermany DHL
AQ
05:00aDeutsche Post DHL Prepares for Challenging 2023 After Delivering Record 2022 Results
MT
05:00aDEUTSCHE POST AG : JP Morgan remains a Sell rating
MD
04:52aDeutsche Post : CFO - BofA Global Research BofA Business Services, Leisure and Transport C..
PU
04:42aDeutsche Post : CFO - Barclays Leisure & Transport Conference (London), 14 March 2023
PU
04:01aCould the UK follow German plans to make CO2 labels for parcels compulsory, asks Parcel..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE POST AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 94 084 M 99 402 M 99 402 M
Net income 2022 5 280 M 5 579 M 5 579 M
Net Debt 2022 15 662 M 16 547 M 16 547 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,52x
Yield 2022 4,65%
Capitalization 49 184 M 51 965 M 51 965 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 590 000
Free-Float 77,8%
Chart DEUTSCHE POST AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Post AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE POST AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 40,82 €
Average target price 45,78 €
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Appel CEO & Head-Global Business Services
Melanie Kreis Head-Finance
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andrea Kocsis Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Schulte Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE POST AG16.02%51 965
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.6.02%157 381
FEDEX CORPORATION19.12%52 075
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.6.69%16 924
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.6.45%8 977
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO LTD8.96%6 017