Post share tops Dax after outlook statements

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - Statements by Deutsche Post on the outlook made investors sit up and take notice on Thursday. The share yellow made a turnaround after a very weak start and gained significantly in the late morning as Dax leader.

The 50-day line had held after the start of trading. Now, in the somewhat weaker overall market, the share gained 1.23 percent to 41.315 euros and is thus also back above the 21-day line, which runs at slightly above 40.80 euros and indicates the short-term trend.

"I think the conference call is going well," said one trader. He added that the predictability of business performance has become much better than a month and a half ago. In addition, he said, volumes picked up significantly in February and March, and parcel volumes in Europe are encouraging.

Analyst Alexander Irving of U.S. analyst firm Bernstein Research also highlighted the logistics group's net income as positive. He added that the share buyback program, which has been increased from two to three billion euros until 2024, was also positive.

Meanwhile, analysts Dirk Schlamp of DZ Bank and Christian Cohrs of Warburg Research praised the free cash inflow, which developed very positively and exceeded expectations. "The forecast for 2023 is around three billion euros, which is well above the dividend payout," Cohrs noted, adding, "It seems that investments are carefully managed to ensure high cash generation, which allows for additional share buybacks."

In this context, the share buyback program, which has been increased to three billion euros, is "clearly good news," Cohrs stressed. Together with the dividend increase to 1.85 euros per share, this should offset the prospect of temporarily weaker earnings, according to the Warburg expert./ck/lew/jha/

