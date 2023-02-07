Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Post AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DPW   DE0005552004

DEUTSCHE POST AG

(DPW)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:26 2023-02-07 am EST
41.57 EUR   -0.89%
02/07Postal collective bargaining to continue
DP
02/07Trending : Around 14,000 Deutsche Post Employees Strike Amid Wage Dispute
DJ
02/07Intensified postal warning strikes - millions of letters remain unaddressed
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Postal collective bargaining to continue

02/07/2023 | 11:50pm EST
DÜSSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Collective bargaining for around 160,000 parcel carriers, letter carriers and other Deutsche Post employees in Germany will enter the third round in Düsseldorf on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has announced it will present an offer at the meeting, which is scheduled to last two days.

The Verdi union is demanding 15 percent more pay for employees, citing inflation among other factors. "Our members are taking to the streets because they simply cannot afford to lose purchasing power," said negotiator Andrea Kocsis.

The union has emphasized this demand in recent weeks with several warning strikes. According to Verdi, around 23,000 postal workers took part in work stoppages this week alone. According to the Post, millions of letters and parcels were delayed in reaching their recipients as a result.

The company rejects Verdi's wage demands as excessive. In order to secure jobs in the letter and parcel business, income increases of this magnitude are not justifiable, the group affirmed on Tuesday. The result of the letter and parcel business is clearly declining and is already not sufficient for the necessary investments. The Group profit used by Verdi to justify the wage demands is largely generated in the international business./rea/DP/ngu


© dpa-AFX 2023
