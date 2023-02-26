Price brake, mask obligation, energy flat rate: This changes in March

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - With the onset of spring, the clock is turned again: at the end of March, the time change comes to the people in Europe. What else to expect in March - an overview:

Energy price brakes

The energy price brakes for millions of purchasers of gas, electricity and district heating will take effect from March 1 and will also be calculated retroactively for January and February. Consumers do not have to do anything - relief will come automatically via the bill or via lower installment payments. However, the industry association BDEW is asking for patience due to the complex rules.

Mask and test obligations end

The mask obligation for employees and residents of clinics, nursing homes and doctors' offices will be abolished on March 1 - exceptions apply to visitors, who must wear masks until April 7. The remaining testing requirements for visits to hospitals and nursing homes, for example, will generally be eliminated on March 1. This means that the requirements follow the timetable for funding: the already greatly reduced offer of free "citizen tests" for everyone even without symptoms will only run up to and including February 28.

Applications for 200-euro lump sum

Students and technical students are to be able to apply for the long-awaited energy price flat rate of 200 euros from March 15. The approximately 3.5 million eligible persons will need a BundID account for identification purposes in order to apply. It is still unclear when the money will actually arrive in the applicants' accounts.

Summer time

In Germany, the clocks will be turned again on Sunday, March 26. At 2:00 a.m., the hands will then be moved forward by one hour to 3:00 a.m.. The last Sunday in March is therefore one hour shorter, but from this time on it is noticeably longer light in the evening. Daylight saving time ends again on the last Sunday in October.

Postal strikes

As of February 25, Deutsche Post customers are still facing disruptions: Until March 8, union members can decide whether there will be an indefinite labor dispute. The result of the strike ballot is to be announced on March 9. The dispatch of letters or parcels is likely to be even more severely affected if the vote is approved.

Insurance license plates

From March 1, mopeds, scooters and e-scooters will only be allowed on the road with black license plates. They are available from insurers. The color of the license plates changes annually between black, green and blue to quickly identify whether insurance coverage is current.

Railroad lounges

Deutsche Bahn is restricting access to its special waiting areas at major train stations. Anyone who wants to use the lounges from March 1 will generally need a long-distance ticket. Previously, Bahnbonus status customers could also use the areas.

Key interest rates

The Council of the European Central Bank will hold its regular interest rate meeting on March 16. It is understood that the monetary guardians will raise key interest rates again in view of inflation. Rising key interest rates generally mean more expensive loans and higher interest rates on savings for consumers./csd/DP/he