  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Post AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DPW   DE0005552004

DEUTSCHE POST AG

(DPW)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:40:08 2023-01-17 am EST
40.07 EUR   +2.30%
Second round of postal wage talks: Verdi insists on plus 15 percent
DP
01/16Cms : Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
01/12FAA says operations back to normal, no unusual delays
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Second round of postal wage talks: Verdi insists on plus 15 percent

01/18/2023 | 12:14am EST
BONN (dpa-AFX) - At Deutsche Post, the collective bargaining for about 160,000 employees in Germany will go into the second round this Wednesday. The start was on January 6, the positions are still far apart: the union Verdi demands a pay increase of 15 percent and justifies this with the high inflation and the high work input of the employees. The Post Board considers the demand unrealistic. The meeting is scheduled for two days. There could be warning strikes in the coming weeks if Verdi wants to increase the pressure. Deutsche Post DHL is highly profitable, but the focus of its business is abroad.

Verdi's chief negotiator, Andrea Kocsis, said ahead of the second round that they would "go into depth" in negotiations on Wednesday. The Post had made it clear that it was interested in a very long contract term, namely until mid-2025. Verdi, on the other hand, only wants a collective agreement valid for 12 months.

One expects "a big step forward" in the round of talks, Kocsis said. If this does not happen, it will be decided "whether we need to press our demand in the plants." This means warning strikes. The smaller trade union DPVKOM is already using this means on a small scale: On Tuesday, there was a warning strike in Karlsruhe./wdw/DP/stw


© dpa-AFX 2023
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE POST AG
Financials
Sales 2022 93 518 M 101 B 101 B
Net income 2022 5 254 M 5 675 M 5 675 M
Net Debt 2022 15 771 M 17 036 M 17 036 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,37x
Yield 2022 4,72%
Capitalization 48 281 M 52 150 M 52 150 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 590 000
Free-Float 77,8%
Chart DEUTSCHE POST AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Post AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE POST AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 40,07 €
Average target price 47,49 €
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Appel CEO & Head-Global Business Services
Melanie Kreis Head-Finance
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andrea Kocsis Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Schulte Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE POST AG13.89%51 078
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.4.78%157 545
FEDEX CORPORATION8.91%47 610
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.4.81%17 333
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-0.77%8 938
GXO LOGISTICS, INC.24.76%6 319