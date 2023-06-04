Still many complaints about the post office

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Whether delayed letters or incorrectly deposited packages: The complaint volume to the post office remains on a high level. In May 2023, the Federal Network Agency received approximately 2500 critical submissions, as the Bonn-based authority announced in response to a dpa query. That was about 400 more than in April and almost twice as many as in May 2022, when there were 1400.

Compared to last fall, however, the situation has eased somewhat. At that time, an unprecedented wave of complaints reached the network agency; in October alone, 9400 complaints were counted. Staff shortages had led to local delivery problems at the service provider.

The complaints relate to the entire industry, including parcel and mail competitors of the Bonn-based group. However, Deutsche Post is the market leader by a wide margin. According to data from the Federal Network Agency at an earlier time, the Yellow Giant accounted for about 90 percent of the complaints. What the figure is now is not known.

A Post spokesman calls the complaint figures of the Federal Network Agency "not very meaningful." In his view, a high number of critical comments does not equate one-to-one with quality problems, because media coverage also plays a role: The more articles are written and read about it, the more people find out about the possibility of complaining to the network agency in the first place - they didn't know about it before and therefore didn't complain. It is also a fact that the number of complaints is vanishingly small in relation to the billions of items sent in Germany.

The Post spokesman also believes that while some complaints refer to the Post, a competitor is actually responsible. "Many customers mistakenly attribute these quality deficiencies to Deutsche Post," he says, referring among other things to problems at a small Berlin mail competitor. Its deficiencies were so conspicuous that the Federal Network Agency called on the company to remedy them a few months ago./wdw/DP/mis