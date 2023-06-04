Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Post AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DPW   DE0005552004

DEUTSCHE POST AG

(DPW)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:43:07 2023-06-02 am EDT
42.88 EUR   +1.43%
Still many complaints about the post office
DP
06/02Transcript : Deutsche Post AG - Special Call
CI
06/02Deutsche Post Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Still many complaints about the post office

06/04/2023 | 04:10am EDT
BONN (dpa-AFX) - Whether delayed letters or incorrectly deposited packages: The complaint volume to the post office remains on a high level. In May 2023, the Federal Network Agency received approximately 2500 critical submissions, as the Bonn-based authority announced in response to a dpa query. That was about 400 more than in April and almost twice as many as in May 2022, when there were 1400.

Compared to last fall, however, the situation has eased somewhat. At that time, an unprecedented wave of complaints reached the network agency; in October alone, 9400 complaints were counted. Staff shortages had led to local delivery problems at the service provider.

The complaints relate to the entire industry, including parcel and mail competitors of the Bonn-based group. However, Deutsche Post is the market leader by a wide margin. According to data from the Federal Network Agency at an earlier time, the Yellow Giant accounted for about 90 percent of the complaints. What the figure is now is not known.

A Post spokesman calls the complaint figures of the Federal Network Agency "not very meaningful." In his view, a high number of critical comments does not equate one-to-one with quality problems, because media coverage also plays a role: The more articles are written and read about it, the more people find out about the possibility of complaining to the network agency in the first place - they didn't know about it before and therefore didn't complain. It is also a fact that the number of complaints is vanishingly small in relation to the billions of items sent in Germany.

The Post spokesman also believes that while some complaints refer to the Post, a competitor is actually responsible. "Many customers mistakenly attribute these quality deficiencies to Deutsche Post," he says, referring among other things to problems at a small Berlin mail competitor. Its deficiencies were so conspicuous that the Federal Network Agency called on the company to remedy them a few months ago./wdw/DP/mis


© dpa-AFX 2023
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE POST AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 85 314 M 91 519 M 91 519 M
Net income 2023 3 960 M 4 248 M 4 248 M
Net Debt 2023 19 268 M 20 670 M 20 670 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,1x
Yield 2023 4,38%
Capitalization 51 402 M 55 140 M 55 140 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
EV / Sales 2024 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 590 605
Free-Float 77,8%
Chart DEUTSCHE POST AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Post AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE POST AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 42,88 €
Average target price 48,53 €
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Melanie Kreis Head-Finance
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andrea Kocsis Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Schulte Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Katja Windt Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE POST AG21.89%55 140
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.-2.13%146 131
FEDEX CORPORATION25.46%55 735
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.9.66%17 412
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.15.46%9 533
GXO LOGISTICS, INC.38.74%7 044
