BONN (dpa-AFX) - Whether illegible collection slips, delayed letters or damaged parcels: Quality problems in the postal industry still cause discontent and anger among citizens. In August, 3422 complaints about postal services were received, the Federal Network Agency reported in response to a dpa query. In the same month last year, there were 3472 critical word reports. The current figure is slightly lower, but high compared to previous years. In the first eight months of this year, there were 22,640 complaints, 46 percent more than in the same period last year.

The complaints relate to the entire postal industry, including competitors of the Bonn-based Group. However, the market leader is by far the most frequently complained about by consumers. According to the network agency, 88 percent of August complaints related to Deutsche Post or its parcel division DHL.

Wave of complaints due to staffing problems

Last fall, staffing problems at Deutsche Post led to a wave of complaints: In October, the Bonn regulatory authority received 9400 critical comments. The Bonn-based company initiated measures to alleviate the problem. At the beginning of this year, the numbers then dropped significantly. Compared to previous years, however, they remained at a high level.

A Post spokesman stressed that every complaint is one too many. "We regret when customers are not satisfied with our performance," he said. "Even though the number of complaints is not even in the per mille range compared to the billions of items we transport each year, we continue to do everything we can to improve our quality."