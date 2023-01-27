Trending : Deutsche Post Employees in Germany Strike Over Wage Dispute

1329 GMT - Deutsche Post is among the most mentioned companies across news items over the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data, as the company said 13,800 employees joined a call for a strike from German union Verdi amid a wage dispute. From Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 30,000 Deutsche Post employees across Germany participated in full-day strikes, and Verdi is calling on further strikes Friday, the union says. Last week's strikes resulted in late deliveries of four million letters and parcels, Deutsche Post says. Verdi is demanding a 15% wage increase for around 160,000 employees at Deutsche Post. The company said it already has outlined that it will present an offer in the next round of negotiations. "Therefore, the ongoing warning strikes are excessive in our view," Deutsche Post says in statement. The next round of negotiations will take place on Feb. 8 and 9, both parties say. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (christian.moess@wsj.com)

