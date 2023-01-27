Advanced search
    DPW   DE0005552004

DEUTSCHE POST AG

(DPW)
  Report
2023-01-27
39.67 EUR   +0.22%
09:02aWarning strikes at Deutsche Post: One in six parcels remains undelivered
DP
07:31aDeutsche Post Says 13,800 Workers Strike in Germany Amid Wage Dispute
DJ
12:10aVerdi again calls for nationwide warning strikes at the postal service
DP
Trending : Deutsche Post Employees in Germany Strike Over Wage Dispute

01/27/2023 | 08:46am EST
1329 GMT - Deutsche Post is among the most mentioned companies across news items over the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data, as the company said 13,800 employees joined a call for a strike from German union Verdi amid a wage dispute. From Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 30,000 Deutsche Post employees across Germany participated in full-day strikes, and Verdi is calling on further strikes Friday, the union says. Last week's strikes resulted in late deliveries of four million letters and parcels, Deutsche Post says. Verdi is demanding a 15% wage increase for around 160,000 employees at Deutsche Post. The company said it already has outlined that it will present an offer in the next round of negotiations. "Therefore, the ongoing warning strikes are excessive in our view," Deutsche Post says in statement. The next round of negotiations will take place on Feb. 8 and 9, both parties say. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (christian.moess@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-23 0845ET

Financials
Sales 2022 93 557 M 102 B 102 B
Net income 2022 5 254 M 5 702 M 5 702 M
Net Debt 2022 15 807 M 17 153 M 17 153 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,27x
Yield 2022 4,80%
Capitalization 47 702 M 51 766 M 51 766 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 590 000
Free-Float 77,8%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Frank Appel CEO & Head-Global Business Services
Melanie Kreis Head-Finance
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andrea Kocsis Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Schulte Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE POST AG12.52%51 766
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.3.37%155 426
FEDEX CORPORATION8.44%47 991
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.3.69%17 220
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.2.08%9 063
GXO LOGISTICS, INC.21.36%6 055