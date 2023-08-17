LEIPZIG (dpa-AFX) - The DPVKOM trade union has called on employees at DHL Hub Leipzig GmbH to stage another warning strike on Thursday. The walkout was to begin at the start of the night shift. "We expect as in the last strikes again with 300 strikers, perhaps more," said DPVKOM national chairwoman Christina Dahlhaus on request. She said employees are being called on to walk off the job by Saturday morning. "We have a clear mandate. Our members want to see us at the negotiating table," Dahlhaus had already said in the announcement of the industrial action.

"Our main demand is the East-West equalization, that is to equalize the lower pay groups by 500 euros," Dahlhaus said. In addition, he said, there must be a monthly linear increase of twelve percent for all pay groups. The wage agreement reached with the Verdi trade union does not provide for any alignment of pay with the level in other DHL Express companies, apart from percentage pay increases. "Employees at the Leipzig/Halle hub will thus receive up to 500 euros less than their colleagues in the West - for the same work, mind you. However, equal work must be paid equally. Anything else is a bottomless injustice."

A DHL spokesman assumed a "manageable turnout" for the warning strike. "We don't really expect any significant restrictions in our operations as a result," he told Deutsche Presse-Agentur. DPVKOM wants to achieve that the employer starts collective bargaining also with this union. Verdi had negotiated a wage increase and an inflation compensation bonus for employees in May. At that time, an agreement was reached on a wage increase in two steps totaling 14.5 percent. In addition, employees are to receive two tax-free special payments of 1,500 euros each to compensate for inflation./bz/DP/he