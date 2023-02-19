Union launches ballot on strike at postal service

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - In the collective bargaining dispute at Deutsche Post, the Verdi union is starting the ballot this Monday on nationwide and indefinite strikes. Until March 8, the Verdi members employed at the Post can decide on it. If more than 75 percent of those polled reject the company's pay offer, indefinite industrial action is to be initiated. This could lead to considerable delays in the delivery of letters and parcels.

On February 10, Verdi had declared the collective bargaining negotiations for around 160,000 postal workers such as parcel carriers or letter carriers to have failed after three rounds of inconclusive talks. According to Verdi, more than 100,000 of them are members of the union. There had already been temporary warning strikes. The delivery of millions of letters and parcels had been delayed.

Verdi is demanding a one-year contract with 15 percent more pay. The Group considers this to be economically unfeasible and is offering a two-year collective agreement with various financial components. In addition, the tax-free inflation compensation bonus totaling 3,000 euros is to be paid. From Verdi's point of view, the offer is not sufficient. Almost 90 percent of the pay-scale employees belong to pay groups one to three and are thus particularly affected by the high inflation, since they have to pay a large share of their income for food and energy./hgo/DP/zb