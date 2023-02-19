Advanced search
    DPW   DE0005552004

DEUTSCHE POST AG

(DPW)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:11 2023-02-17 am EST
40.60 EUR   -1.34%
02/19Union launches ballot on strike at postal service
DP
02/19Vote on strike at the Post - Group threatens with outsourcing
DP
02/17Afr : Deutsche Post AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
Union launches ballot on strike at postal service

02/19/2023 | 11:53pm EST
BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - In the collective bargaining dispute at Deutsche Post, the Verdi union is starting the ballot this Monday on nationwide and indefinite strikes. Until March 8, the Verdi members employed at the Post can decide on it. If more than 75 percent of those polled reject the company's pay offer, indefinite industrial action is to be initiated. This could lead to considerable delays in the delivery of letters and parcels.

On February 10, Verdi had declared the collective bargaining negotiations for around 160,000 postal workers such as parcel carriers or letter carriers to have failed after three rounds of inconclusive talks. According to Verdi, more than 100,000 of them are members of the union. There had already been temporary warning strikes. The delivery of millions of letters and parcels had been delayed.

Verdi is demanding a one-year contract with 15 percent more pay. The Group considers this to be economically unfeasible and is offering a two-year collective agreement with various financial components. In addition, the tax-free inflation compensation bonus totaling 3,000 euros is to be paid. From Verdi's point of view, the offer is not sufficient. Almost 90 percent of the pay-scale employees belong to pay groups one to three and are thus particularly affected by the high inflation, since they have to pay a large share of their income for food and energy./hgo/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 93 556 M 99 762 M 99 762 M
Net income 2022 5 254 M 5 603 M 5 603 M
Net Debt 2022 15 807 M 16 855 M 16 855 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,51x
Yield 2022 4,68%
Capitalization 48 925 M 52 170 M 52 170 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 590 000
Free-Float 77,8%
