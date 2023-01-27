Advanced search
    DPW   DE0005552004

DEUTSCHE POST AG

(DPW)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:09 2023-01-26 am EST
39.59 EUR   +0.11%
01/26Kick-off for postal law reform - letter delivery could take longer
DP
01/26Obligation to send letters as quickly as possible could be relaxed
DP
01/26DEUTSCHE POST AG : Deutsche Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
Verdi again calls for nationwide warning strikes at the postal service

01/27/2023 | 12:10am EST
BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - In the wage dispute with Deutsche Post, the trade union Verdi has again called for warning strikes on Friday. Employees in selected plants in the parcel and mail centers as well as in the parcel, mail and group delivery are to take part in the all-day work stoppages, Verdi announced. On Thursday, according to the information, about 6,000 employees had entered the warning strike; in the past week, about 30,000 employees had participated from Thursday evening to Saturday.

The union, citing high inflation, is demanding a 15 percent increase in wages and salaries for Deutsche Post AG pay scale employees for a contract period of one year. The remuneration for trainees is to be increased by 200 euros per month. According to the information, the collective bargaining negotiations will be continued on February 8 and 9./pn/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE POST AG
Financials
Sales 2022 93 557 M 102 B 102 B
Net income 2022 5 254 M 5 702 M 5 702 M
Net Debt 2022 15 807 M 17 153 M 17 153 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,27x
Yield 2022 4,80%
Capitalization 47 702 M 51 766 M 51 766 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 590 000
Free-Float 77,8%
Chart DEUTSCHE POST AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Post AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE POST AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 39,59 €
Average target price 46,96 €
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Appel CEO & Head-Global Business Services
Melanie Kreis Head-Finance
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andrea Kocsis Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Schulte Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE POST AG12.52%51 766
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.3.37%153 488
FEDEX CORPORATION8.44%47 403
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.3.69%17 147
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.2.02%9 099
GXO LOGISTICS, INC.21.36%6 147