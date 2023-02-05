Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Post AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DPW   DE0005552004

DEUTSCHE POST AG

(DPW)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:38:29 2023-02-03 am EST
42.79 EUR   +0.07%
Warning strikes at the post office again on Monday and Tuesday

02/05/2023 | 09:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN/BONN (dpa-AFX) - Once again, many letters and parcels in Germany will probably reach their destinations later than usual next week. This is due to further warning strikes announced for Monday and Tuesday by the Verdi trade union in the current wage dispute with Deutsche Post.

The employees are called to work stoppages nationwide, announced Verdi on Sunday in Berlin. The warning strikes would cover selected companies in all areas of work

- Letter and parcel centers and delivery. In ten cities are

Protest rallies planned.

"This is once again a crystal-clear signal to the employers: the employees are ready to fight for their demands and now expect a round of negotiations that ends with a hefty pay increase," said Verdi deputy chairwoman and negotiator Andrea Kocsis. She said it was incomprehensible why such a successful company was not prepared to compensate for the real wage losses suffered by employees as a result of inflation.

For the approximately 160,000 employees covered by collective bargaining agreements, the union is demanding 15 percent more pay for a contract term of one year. The Post Board rejects the demand as unrealistic. The negotiations will continue in a third round on February 8 and 9 in Düsseldorf. Swiss Post has announced that it will present an offer then./tob/DP/mis


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 93 556 M 102 B 102 B
Net income 2022 5 254 M 5 702 M 5 702 M
Net Debt 2022 15 807 M 17 153 M 17 153 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,0x
Yield 2022 4,44%
Capitalization 51 564 M 55 957 M 55 957 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 590 000
Free-Float 77,8%
Chart DEUTSCHE POST AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Post AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE POST AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 42,79 €
Average target price 46,96 €
Spread / Average Target 9,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Appel CEO & Head-Global Business Services
Melanie Kreis Head-Finance
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andrea Kocsis Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Schulte Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE POST AG21.63%55 957
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.10.04%165 770
FEDEX CORPORATION23.85%54 182
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.14.39%18 624
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.9.18%9 655
GXO LOGISTICS, INC.29.94%6 505