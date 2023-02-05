Warning strikes at the post office again on Monday and Tuesday

BERLIN/BONN (dpa-AFX) - Once again, many letters and parcels in Germany will probably reach their destinations later than usual next week. This is due to further warning strikes announced for Monday and Tuesday by the Verdi trade union in the current wage dispute with Deutsche Post.

The employees are called to work stoppages nationwide, announced Verdi on Sunday in Berlin. The warning strikes would cover selected companies in all areas of work

- Letter and parcel centers and delivery. In ten cities are

Protest rallies planned.

"This is once again a crystal-clear signal to the employers: the employees are ready to fight for their demands and now expect a round of negotiations that ends with a hefty pay increase," said Verdi deputy chairwoman and negotiator Andrea Kocsis. She said it was incomprehensible why such a successful company was not prepared to compensate for the real wage losses suffered by employees as a result of inflation.

For the approximately 160,000 employees covered by collective bargaining agreements, the union is demanding 15 percent more pay for a contract term of one year. The Post Board rejects the demand as unrealistic. The negotiations will continue in a third round on February 8 and 9 in Düsseldorf. Swiss Post has announced that it will present an offer then./tob/DP/mis